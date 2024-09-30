THE BATMAN: DC Studios' James Gunn Responds To Rumors A MR. FREEZE Spin-Off Is In Development

There's a huge amount of intrigue surrounding Matt Reeves' future plans for the Bat-verse but DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has just debunked reports of Mr. Freeze taking centre stage in his own spin-off.

By JoshWilding - Sep 30, 2024 06:09 AM EST
Over the weekend, you might have spotted some chatter on social media about a Mr. Freeze movie being in the works. Based on information published in Production Weekly (which doesn't ever really mean much), it would be set in the same world as The Batman and The Penguin.

There are already rumblings about Mr. Freeze being The Batman - Part II's villain due to the sequel's winter setting, so a spin-off revolving around Dr. Victor Fries isn't too outlandish. 

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn was asked about the rumour on Threads and initially only added fuel to the fire with what proved to be a surprisingly vague response from the Superman director. 

"I haven’t heard that one but there are a lot of rumors out there this week," he started. "Some of them are true, some are partially true, and some aren't true at all. If it’s fun for you to follow the unknowns, follow them, but don’t trust anything completely until you hear it from me or Peter (who is not online despite me seeing him tagged in stuff.)"

Perhaps realising that some had taken his response as a tease for this supposed Mr. Freeze project, Gunn later clarified, "It’s not a bad idea, so I wouldn’t say never but no there’s no truth to it at all."

The other rumours Gunn is referring to are likely what we've heard about who is in the running to play Lanterns' John Stewart. We'd imagine an official announcement about that casting will be made imminently. 

There was a time when it seemed Warner Bros. wanted a slate of movies and TV shows set in the world of The Batman. At least two of those have failed to materialise - one was set in the GCPD and the other in Arkham Asylum - and we're not overly optimistic about that long-rumoured Clayface movie either. 

"In my view, I just feel drawn to finding the grounded version of everything," the Bat-verse's Matt Reeves said in 2022. "So to me, it would be a challenge in an interesting way to try and figure out how that could happen, even the idea of something like Mr. Freeze, that is such a great story, right?"

"I think there’s actually a grounded version of that story, which could be really powerful and could be really great. So, I love the fantastical side of Batman, but this iteration, obviously, while being, to me, I think it is very comics faithful, but I don’t think that this one is necessarily, it doesn’t lean as hard into the fantastical, I guess."

He added, "But I think to me what would be interesting would be to try and unwind the fantastical and see, well, how could that make sense here? And so that’s kind of my view, how I see it."

You can check out Gunn's comments in full below. 

TrentCrimm
TrentCrimm - 9/30/2024, 6:55 AM
Please stop this trend of spin offs and side characters getting shows and movies, before we even get a solid roster of heroes brought to life first.

I'm 33yrs old now ffs, I'd just like to see some DC heroes finally done well before I start collecting a senior citizens discount.

comics give more freedom and time for telling odd ball stories, for some of us these live action interpretations are going to be the only ones we get, it's frustrating seeing how so much of it gets handled in favor of checking boxes and feeding a social algorithm.
Iports
Iports - 9/30/2024, 7:02 AM
I’m hoping Gunn and Peter just take the fantastical side with brave and bold and have some of the villains pop up in a more comic accurate look and feel such as clay face mr freeze .man bat , i do love the grounded takes but it be nice to have that side as Trent says before im a pensioner haha
mck13
mck13 - 9/30/2024, 7:06 AM
Gunn SUCKS at "A" LIST Characters!!!! He's ONLY good with UNKNOWNS & CList Characters!!!! His Adam Warlock SUCKED BALLS!! The gold face paint & costumes was horrible! His Superman Scuba diving looking suit sucks but his followers keep saying that they will fix it with CGI in Post 😂😂😂😂Henry Cavill wasn't CGId to look better!!!! Superman will FLOP & DC will be FOR SALE.....REAL CHEAP!
JackBurton1
JackBurton1 - 9/30/2024, 7:12 AM
@mck13 - Cavill's suit was better....that's about all the good with that version of Superman.It was a massive turd!
GodHercules20
GodHercules20 - 9/30/2024, 8:11 AM
@mck13 - But InGunnWeTrust

User Comment Image
Forthas
Forthas - 9/30/2024, 7:10 AM
I only have interest in the Reeves Batverse at this point. Even though it is a lesser imitation of the Nolanverse, they have the right approach and so far they have been on balance consistently enjoyable. Warner Brothers should invest in a winner and ditch Gunn's comedy shows and films.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/30/2024, 7:15 AM
I hadn’t heard anything about a Freeze film but that he would be the villain of The Batman Part 2…

Anyway , glad Gunn debunked it.

Also I feel like this is the first time in awhile he’s done this again which is good since the dude is in post production on a film , working on Peacemaker S2 and overseeing an entire studio so he should be busy and not as online as he seemed to be awhile back.
RolandD
RolandD - 9/30/2024, 7:23 AM
Is Mr. Freeze a villain who only operates in the winter? No. He makes his own winter so to speak.Why people jumped on this rumor is beyond me.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/30/2024, 7:59 AM
@RolandD - no not exclusively

However Freeze in the winter is just a nice evocative image.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 9/30/2024, 7:43 AM
I'm guessing the Bane & Deathstroke rumour is partially true then. I expect it to be a Secret Six movie though
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/30/2024, 8:00 AM
@bkmeijer1 - yeah , I think you are right on that!!.
JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 9/30/2024, 8:15 AM
I wonder who is getting the limitations by the studio on the rogues gallery for Batman. Gunn or Reeves?

They probably wouldn’t let them use the same character at once, or even at all.

