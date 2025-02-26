Two Years After DC Studios Announced "Chapter 1: Gods And Monsters," Is The DCU Already In Trouble?

Two Years After DC Studios Announced &quot;Chapter 1: Gods And Monsters,&quot; Is The DCU Already In Trouble?

DC Studios' latest DCU updates have been met with a mixed response from fans, and it's led to us asking a familiar question: is the DCU already in trouble? Here's a closer look at where things stand...

By JoshWilding - Feb 26, 2025 12:02 PM EST
Filed Under: DC Studios

It's been over two years since DC Studios unveiled its ambitious "Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters" slate of movies and TV shows. Since then, Creature Commandos has received rave reviews and the buzz surrounding this summer's Superman remains incredibly positive. 

With that in mind, why are we asking whether the DCU is in trouble? Well, this past week saw co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran share all manner of updates, most of which weren't great. For starters, work on at least four projects has stalled and they still don't have a Batman. 

The biggest takeaway was they're making this up as they go; sure, Gunn and Safran make some bold statements about what they're planning to do, but it's hard to escape the feeling mistakes are already being made that could doom their ambitious plans. 

In this feature, we look at both sides of the argument by zeroing in on the DCU's identity crisis and attempt to figure out whether this is just a unique new approach to building a shared world or a series of worrying signs that this brand is already in disarray...
 

5. Another DC Slate That's Failing To Materialise

AUTHv2-CVR-FNL-REV03-60f63aa9c85b80-63125642-copy

In 2014, Warner Bros. announced a slate of DCEU movies that, for the most part, failed to materialise (some of those that did weren't seen until close to a decade later). At the start of 2023, DC Studios repeated history by unveiling its "Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters" lineup. 

It's hard to escape the feeling there was some pressure from Warner Bros. Discovery to make investors happy. Either way, this week's press event saw Gunn and Safran confirm work on The Authority, Swamp Thing, Booster Gold, and Waller has stalled. 

They're not outright cancelled but taking 2023's strikes into account, it's shocking these movies and TV shows aren't anywhere close to being ready two years later. But hey, Clayface and Sgt. Rock are both getting their own movies, so there's that...
 

4. Where's Batman? 

ABSOLUTE-BATMAN-Cv1-1-25-variant-Ian-Bertram-copy

Look, we're not going to criticise DC Studios for wanting to get the projects mentioned above right. It's arguably better to do that than rush them and, in all honestly, the DC brand can't afford one more flop, never mind several. 

It's hard to forgive the lack of progress on The Brave and the Bold, though. With Matt Reeves' The Batman Part II coming together at a snail's pace, the DCU-set story of Batman and Robin should have been as big a priority for DC Studios as Superman.

The Dark Knight is a huge box office draw and, regardless of the DCEU's many faults, Batman's popularity never really waned during that era of storytelling. The script is being worked on but it's nuts this role still hasn't been cast yet. 
 

3. Confusion Reigns

March-Variant-Cover-Hero-61f9d7780d0846-79969935-copy

For some reason, Gunn has spent a fair bit of time teasing the possibility of Robert Pattinson being the DCU's Batman, only for him and Safran to confirm that won't be happening (even Reeves, to a lesser extent, hinted it could be in the works by not shooting down the possibility). 

Most of you reading this will be hardcore fans who can wrap your heads around multiple actors playing the same characters simultaneously, but that's not so easy for casual fans. They'll have likely seen the headlines about Pattinson joining the DCU and, while it makes sense for it not to happen, why not set the record straight months or years ago?

We're not even going to get into the whole thing of some actors from the DCEU returning while the majority are recast. It's almost as if, even two years down the line, Gunn and Safran are hedging their bets when it comes to what the DCU should be. 
 

2. The DCU Doesn't Seem To Know What It Wants To Be

clayface-detective-comics-964-e1537035405718

To expand on that latter point, what even is the DCU? While we applaud Gunn and Safran for having the guts to tell these stories across all genres and budgets, it feels like DC Studios is having an identity crisis, of sorts. 

Throughout last week's press event, the duo appeared to contradict each other. While Safran hyped up a new shared world akin to the MCU, Gunn said these projects aren't chapters in an overall tale, only to say their characters are part of one.

It feels like they want to have their cake and eat it too by avoiding episodic-style storytelling before eventually throwing all these heroes into the same project. We're not going to write off a pretty radical approach to building a shared world but part of what's made the MCU so successful is that connective tissues and it's what fans and audiences alike now crave.
 

1. Where's It All Leading?

JLU01-Cvr-Var-Dave-Wilkins-copy

As DC Studios balances epic sci-fi tales with low-budget horror and war movies, it's fair to say we can expect to visit many corners of the DCU over the coming years. That's not a bad thing and there are more characters than just those who comprise the Justice League worth focusing on.

Gunn told reporters he's got a six-year plan that will culminate with an Avengers: Endgame-level event, but how can we believe him when half the movies and TV shows he announced have been paused and DC Studios keeps adding new projects to its slate? 

With no clarity on what all these movies are leading to, it's a little hard to have faith in the vision or that Gunn and Safran aren't just making this up as they go and throwing anything and everything at the wall to see what sticks. DC Studios can hold countless press events and Gunn can answer endless questions on social media, but the fact is, they're failing to inspire faith in this vision.
 

DC Studios Boss James Gunn Regrets Putting Certain Writers On DCU Projects: We're Going To Make Mistakes
tripttwe
tripttwe - 2/26/2025, 12:23 PM
The Gunn is shooting blanks...

User Comment Image
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 2/26/2025, 12:35 PM
@tripttwe - You've been talking to my ex girlfriend I see. 😔🤔
DocSpock
DocSpock - 2/26/2025, 12:24 PM

You got that sh!t right Josh.
da2213viking
da2213viking - 2/26/2025, 12:24 PM
Yes... So much trouble

User Comment Image
GirshwinDavies
GirshwinDavies - 2/26/2025, 12:24 PM
Look at my story. Think about my story. Breed my story. Let your thoughts become my story
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 2/26/2025, 12:36 PM
@GirshwinDavies - Damn. I read this in a sultry asmr voice and got an erection.

Tmi?
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 2/26/2025, 12:25 PM
a superman with a baggy suit and a phuck up lazy eye? hell yeah we're in trouble
narrow290
narrow290 - 2/26/2025, 12:25 PM
Everything's fine! Let em cook!
Mulanzo
Mulanzo - 2/26/2025, 12:27 PM
Wow. I’d say you’re jumping the Gunn since the only DCU stuff released so far is Creature Commandos which is extremely obscure and already amazing and quasi Peacemaker and The Suicide Squad. Also good.
BreakTheCode
BreakTheCode - 2/26/2025, 12:33 PM
This article is ridiculous. Wilding has wanted Gunn to fail from the start. First film hasn’t even released and he’s painting a doomsday scenario.
Goldboink
Goldboink - 2/26/2025, 12:41 PM
@BreakTheCode -
We clicked on it so...

User Comment Image
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 2/26/2025, 12:33 PM
They shouldn’t be announcing shit. Regardless of how you feel about Snyder’s setup, WB tried to fast track their shared universe too hard in hopes of getting a taste of what MCU had at the time, and they fumbled hard.

This feels like another fast track disaster incoming. Stop announcing things. Start making them.
Huskers
Huskers - 2/26/2025, 12:34 PM
Disney Shill Alert! Gotta attack the opposition, even though several things are in production and only Creature Commandos has been released, which was successful mind you!
AgentofSH1ELD
AgentofSH1ELD - 2/26/2025, 12:38 PM
They were in trouble before they started. DC has always been plagued with bad story telling and dropping story lines without an outcome. This isnt new. Its been throughout all DC media for years. Their comics are the worst. If they cant get it right on paper, its not going to transfer into live action. DC is not meant for continuous story telling. No shared worlds. One shots only.
Webster614
Webster614 - 2/26/2025, 12:43 PM
They're trying to do too much too fast. That was the issue with the DCEU (on top of other things like terrible writing and not understanding the individual characters). Rather than slow build a universe with tent pole characters, they're giving us 1 (Superman) and a bunch of other projects that they didn't seem to have already fleshed out.

What they need to do is stop making announcements, work quietly on whatever project is to follow Superman, and build a clear direction. The same thing that bogged down the MCU in the latest phases is bogging down the DCU before it even gets started. Too many characters, too many stories, too much of everything. Keep it simple. Give us a few tentpole projects that build up to larger events. Sure, you can introduce other characters within those projects, but at least make it make sense.

The DCEU in it's entirety should have been scrapped. That includes Peacemaker and Pattinson's Batman. It should have been a clear cut definitive line in the sand. Then build. Your first two movies should have been your two biggest heroes, Superman and Batman. Start there. Make those great. Build from that. There's no reason whatsoever a Clayface movie should be coming before a Batman movie, no reason Supergirl should be coming before Batman. Your first DCU project shouldn't have been Creature Commandos, which as good as it was, is going to be forgotten by the time Superman roles around.

They need to reign it all in and slow down.

