DEADPOOL 3 Promo Art Reveals First Look At Deadpool & Wolverine Suited Up And Logan’s Comic-Accurate Mask

Awesome new promo art for Deadpool 3 has been revealed which showcases the Merc with the Mouth (Ryan Reynolds) and Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) fully suited up and striking an iconic comic book-inspired pose.

News
By JoshWilding - Jan 19, 2024 03:01 PM EST
Filed Under: Deadpool 3

Rumour has it the first trailer for Deadpool 3 will be released during this year’s Super Bowl. If that’s true, it means we have just a few weeks to go before seeing the Merc with the Mouth and Wolverine share the screen.

In the meantime, an early sneak peek has found its way online courtesy of promo art from the highly anticipated Marvel Studios movie!

As you can see below, Deadpool and Wolverine are put front and centre; each of them are striking comic-accurate poses, though it’s a first proper look at Wolverine’s mask we’re sure most of you will appreciate. A mock-up leaked not too long ago, but we see now that Deadpool 3 will give Logan a mask which has been lifted straight from the pages of the comics.

That includes the white eyes from the source material and we cannot wait to see how it looks in live-action. How much screen time it receives will be another matter, particularly as Marvel Studios won’t want to keep Hugh Jackman’s face covered up for long. Even a couple of fight scenes with this thing will be incredible, though!

"Like the rest of the world, I've waited two decades to see Wolverine in a whole movie with Deadpool," director Shawn Levy said last year, "and I don't know if this is our last shot at Wolverine on screen, so I was going to make goddamned sure we get the old yellow and blue just once, and that we get it right."

He’d later explain that 3’s create team went through, "multiple, multiple, multiple iterations and fittings" to get the costume right, adding, "It also helps that I'm making this movie within the MCU, so I have access to an army of the nerdiest nerds available to a Marvel project."

Check out this promo art for Deadpool 3 below.

Alongside Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, Deadpool franchise vets Karan Soni (Dopinder), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Stefan Kapicic (Colossus), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead), Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio), and Rob Delaney (Peter) are all confirmed to return in Deadpool 3.

Emma Corrin is expected to play Cassandra Nova, while Matthew Macfadyen will likely take on the role of a TVA agent named Paradox. The trades have confirmed that Jennifer Garner will reprise her role as Elektra, with Wesley Snipes, James Marsden, Famke Janssen, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Dafne Keen, and even singer Taylor Swift among those rumoured to make cameo appearances.

Deadpool 3 is set to be released in theaters on July 26, 2024.

DEADPOOL 3: New Behind-The-Scenes Photo Appears To Confirm Plans To Revisit 2017's LOGAN
DEADPOOL 3: New Behind-The-Scenes Photo Appears To Confirm Plans To Revisit 2017's LOGAN
DEADPOOL 3 Trailer Will Reportedly Debut During The Super Bowl On February 11
DEADPOOL 3 Trailer Will Reportedly Debut During The Super Bowl On February 11
Spoken - 1/19/2024, 3:36 PM
Slow clap to DP3....
QuietStorm - 1/19/2024, 4:02 PM
@Spoken -
garu - 1/19/2024, 3:37 PM
not bad, not bad at all
dracula - 1/19/2024, 3:38 PM
Betting the mask will go like this

He gets the suit, he refuses to wear the mask

wears the mask for the final battle
kazuma - 1/19/2024, 4:08 PM
@dracula - I've had a theory that the Fox X-men actors are playing the X-men animated versions in live action. And I think this Wovlerine is the animated wolverine. And DP3 is just DP is just showing wolverine around the multiverse
Fogs - 1/19/2024, 3:40 PM
Awesome mask. White eyes and everything, so good.
Timerider - 1/19/2024, 3:42 PM
I wonder how long this will be up before taken down by Disney.

I bet Deadpool makes fun of his mask and he removes it until the end.
Goldboink - 1/19/2024, 3:50 PM
@Timerider -
If he doesn't' make fun of the mask I'm walking out of the theater.
Thing94 - 1/19/2024, 3:42 PM
valmic - 1/19/2024, 3:43 PM
promo art always looks better but damn the looks good.
DocSpock - 1/19/2024, 3:46 PM

After the sh!tshow of bad CBMs last year, we and the studio really need a big freakin' win here.
WhatIfRickJames - 1/19/2024, 3:50 PM
Believe it when I see it
IronMan616 - 1/19/2024, 3:54 PM
I bet he has that mask the same amount of time Thor had his helmet on the first movie.
Origame - 1/19/2024, 4:02 PM
Ok, for that grogu one. Instead of him saying "hello friend", I have a better thing for him to say.

?si=P4WkmrVdXbtfRQre
DarthOmega - 1/19/2024, 4:02 PM
I have no complaints. Not a one
Fares - 1/19/2024, 4:03 PM
Looks alright I guess

