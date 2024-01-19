DEADPOOL 3 Promo Art Reveals First Look At Deadpool & Wolverine Suited Up And Logan’s Comic-Accurate Mask

Rumour has it the first trailer for Deadpool 3 will be released during this year’s Super Bowl. If that’s true, it means we have just a few weeks to go before seeing the Merc with the Mouth and Wolverine share the screen.

In the meantime, an early sneak peek has found its way online courtesy of promo art from the highly anticipated Marvel Studios movie!

As you can see below, Deadpool and Wolverine are put front and centre; each of them are striking comic-accurate poses, though it’s a first proper look at Wolverine’s mask we’re sure most of you will appreciate. A mock-up leaked not too long ago, but we see now that Deadpool 3 will give Logan a mask which has been lifted straight from the pages of the comics.

That includes the white eyes from the source material and we cannot wait to see how it looks in live-action. How much screen time it receives will be another matter, particularly as Marvel Studios won’t want to keep Hugh Jackman’s face covered up for long. Even a couple of fight scenes with this thing will be incredible, though!

"Like the rest of the world, I've waited two decades to see Wolverine in a whole movie with Deadpool," director Shawn Levy said last year, "and I don't know if this is our last shot at Wolverine on screen, so I was going to make goddamned sure we get the old yellow and blue just once, and that we get it right."

He’d later explain that 3’s create team went through, "multiple, multiple, multiple iterations and fittings" to get the costume right, adding, "It also helps that I'm making this movie within the MCU, so I have access to an army of the nerdiest nerds available to a Marvel project."

Check out this promo art for Deadpool 3 below.

New look at Deadpool and Wolverine in promotional art for ‘DEADPOOL 3’ 📸 pic.twitter.com/XY1US9NGzZ — Deadpool Updates (@DeadpoolUpdate) January 19, 2024 los amigos de Dijney dieron un regalito de inicio de año y traia este beio sticker #DEADPOOL3 pic.twitter.com/bTipmq9nOt — LegoConGafas® (@Nico_Crux) January 19, 2024

Alongside Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, Deadpool franchise vets Karan Soni (Dopinder), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Stefan Kapicic (Colossus), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead), Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio), and Rob Delaney (Peter) are all confirmed to return in Deadpool 3.

Emma Corrin is expected to play Cassandra Nova, while Matthew Macfadyen will likely take on the role of a TVA agent named Paradox. The trades have confirmed that Jennifer Garner will reprise her role as Elektra, with Wesley Snipes, James Marsden, Famke Janssen, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Dafne Keen, and even singer Taylor Swift among those rumoured to make cameo appearances.

Deadpool 3 is set to be released in theaters on July 26, 2024.