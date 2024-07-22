DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE - Watch The Red Carpet World Premiere LIVE Right Now!

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE - Watch The Red Carpet World Premiere LIVE Right Now!

After a long hiatus, Marvel Studios is back tonight with the world premiere of Deadpool & Wolverine, where we'll see Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman take center stage and debut the biggest CBM of the year!

News
By RohanPatel - Jul 22, 2024 07:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Deadpool & Wolverine

Let's [frick]ing go!

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is back in full force tonight with the long-awaited world premiere of Deadpool & Wolverine in New York City and, as always, fans can join in on the fun with the latest red carpet live stream.

While much of the cast has remained a secret, we can surely expect to see leading men Ryan Reynolds ("Wade Wilson/Deadpool") and Hugh Jackman ("Logan/Wolverine") in attendance to launch arguably the biggest movie of the year!

Plus, be on the looking out for confirmed supporting cast members Karan Soni ("Dopinder"), Leslie Uggams ("Blind Al"), Morena Baccarin ("Vanessa Carlysle"), Stefan Kapičić ("Piotr Rasputin/Colossus"), Rob Delaney ("Peter W."), Brianna Hildebrand ("Eloise Phimister/Negasonic Teenage Warhead"), Shioli Kutsuna ("Yukio"), Emma Corrin ("Cassandra Nova"), Matthew Macfadyen ("Paradox"), Jennifer Garner ("Elektra"), Peggy ("Dogpool"), Lewis Tan ("Shatterstar"), Aaron Stanford ("John Allerdyce/Pyro"), and Rob McElhenney.

Not much else is known at this point, but it seems more likely than not that we'll also see a few familiar faces from the larger MCU also pop in to say hello, along with Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige and director Shawn Levy, who may have a few interesting teases for us tonight.

Along with the aforementioned cast, a handful of former X-Men and Marvel/Fox cast members and a number of MCU veterans have also been rumored to appear in the film in various capacities - head over HERE to learn out more about who may (or may not) appear in the upcoming Marvel blockbuster. Then, check back in later this week for a full breakdown!

As for the original Avengers - Chris Evans ("Steve Rogers/Captain America"), Robert Downey Jr. ("Tony Stark/Iron Man"), Chris Hemsworth ("Thor Odinson"), Mark Ruffalo ("Bruce Banner/Hulk"), Scarlett Johansson ("Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow"), and Jeremy Renner ("Clint Barton Hawkeye") - they are expect to appear, albeit only via archival footage from their previous MCU adventures.

Deadpool & Wolverine hits theaters on July 26!

Watch the red carpet world premiere below:

Shawn Levy directs “Deadpool & Wolverine,” which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, and Matthew Macfadyen.

Kevin Feige, Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey and Simon Kinberg serving as executive producers. “Deadpool & Wolverine” is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

Marvel Studios’ “Deadpool & Wolverine” delivers the ultimate team-up throwdown on July 26.

DEADOOL AND WOLVERINE Star Ryan Reynolds Reveals That Another Marvel Comics Villain Was Considered
Related:

DEADOOL AND WOLVERINE Star Ryan Reynolds Reveals That Another Marvel Comics Villain Was Considered
When Will DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Be Released On Disney+? Here's Everything We Know So Far
Recommended For You:

When Will DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Be Released On Disney+? Here's Everything We Know So Far
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
RohanPatel
RohanPatel - 7/22/2024, 7:09 PM
I'll be seeing the film in about an hour - see you guys on the other side!

Review tomorrow, other stuff later this week!

User Comment Image
User Comment Image
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 7/22/2024, 7:32 PM
@RohanPatel - Enjoy peanut.
DaHULK2000
DaHULK2000 - 7/22/2024, 8:04 PM
@RohanPatel - Starts with deadpool explaining the fox Disney buyout. TVA grab deadpool, invite him to join MCU, tell him his universe is dying because Wolverine died in Logan. He wants to save his universe so steals TVA shit to warp to different universes to find a Wolverine. Goes to Logan spot, confirms he's dead. Lots of Wolverine cameos, original costume Wolverine fighting Hulk, short Wolverine, old man Logan. Finally finds yellow suit Wolverine and brings him to TVA. They say he's not a good Wolverine because he let his world die and throw Deadpool and Wolverine into some trash dump universe where all the Fox characters are stuck. They fight a bunch of washed up X-Men villians and have some help from Elektra, X-23, and some other lame characters know one cares about. Black Marvel woman who got stuck in foxxverse in last Marvels movie shows up. Happy Hogan has a cameo before this i just remembered. Bad guy is Xavier's sister trying to destroy the timeline to jump to MCU or something. They contact Wong and he opens portals, big Endgame ripoff but with deadpool variants. Gwenpool, Lady Deadpool, others. They stop Cassandra Cain and reverse the machine and save the foxverse from ending reseating it or something, i think it merges woth MCU im not sure they dont explain it. Deadpool and Wolverine return to TVA and stop perge and kill paradox the main TVA guy before being sent back to trashdump fox universe. They jump through a closing portal during the battle still going on and end up in the MCU. Deadpool has been talking about Spider-Man at various points in the movie and when they get to MCU the first person they meet is Tom Holland's Spider-Man in New York wearing the basic suit from the end of No Way Home.
Blade is played by Sticky Fingaz because Reynolds hates Wesley Snipes.
LukeCage2155
LukeCage2155 - 7/22/2024, 7:15 PM
Mr. Paradox.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 7/22/2024, 7:16 PM
This red carpet alone could be pretty spoilery.
TheShellyMan
TheShellyMan - 7/22/2024, 7:26 PM
@ObserverIO - That's why I stopped watching after Doctor Strange 2 red carpet lmao.
JonC
JonC - 7/22/2024, 7:27 PM
@ObserverIO - ...but the carpet is always red.
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 7/22/2024, 7:35 PM
@JonC - User Comment Image
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 7/22/2024, 7:36 PM
@JonC -
User Comment Image
Dotanuki
Dotanuki - 7/22/2024, 7:29 PM
Joy!
tb86
tb86 - 7/22/2024, 7:31 PM
User Comment Image
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 7/22/2024, 7:39 PM
Not even Jennifer Garner was there and she's been confirmed. They're really keeping a tight lid on this one.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 7/22/2024, 7:48 PM

Day one center seat tickets ready.

Tequila, peanut butter cookies, beef jerky, and popcorn surprise kit all ready. All systems go!!!
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 7/22/2024, 7:49 PM
@DocSpock - That sounds like diarrhea. Deadpool wouldn't have it any other way.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 7/22/2024, 7:57 PM
@SonOfAGif -

Bah! That's a well-balanced old coot's diet representing all the food groups.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 7/22/2024, 7:58 PM
@SonOfAGif -

But you have a good point. I'll take some cheese sticks too.
OriginalGusto1
OriginalGusto1 - 7/22/2024, 8:00 PM
@DocSpock - So...It's just like your basement?
OriginalGusto1
OriginalGusto1 - 7/22/2024, 8:01 PM
@SonOfAGif - Hopefully, he won't make me wear my Howdy Doody costume...with assless chaps.
OriginalGusto1
OriginalGusto1 - 7/22/2024, 8:01 PM
Buckaroo.
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 7/22/2024, 8:18 PM
@OriginalGusto1 - You keep hiding from me sugarbear. My offer of gin and 1 hour to turn you into a pickle kisser still stands.
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 7/22/2024, 8:16 PM
Fun red carpet. Been a while since we saw one since the Guardians VOL.3 since the strikes didn't let The Marvels had theirs.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder