DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE - Watch The Red Carpet World Premiere LIVE Right Now!

Let's [frick]ing go!

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is back in full force tonight with the long-awaited world premiere of Deadpool & Wolverine in New York City and, as always, fans can join in on the fun with the latest red carpet live stream.

While much of the cast has remained a secret, we can surely expect to see leading men Ryan Reynolds ("Wade Wilson/Deadpool") and Hugh Jackman ("Logan/Wolverine") in attendance to launch arguably the biggest movie of the year!

Plus, be on the looking out for confirmed supporting cast members Karan Soni ("Dopinder"), Leslie Uggams ("Blind Al"), Morena Baccarin ("Vanessa Carlysle"), Stefan Kapičić ("Piotr Rasputin/Colossus"), Rob Delaney ("Peter W."), Brianna Hildebrand ("Eloise Phimister/Negasonic Teenage Warhead"), Shioli Kutsuna ("Yukio"), Emma Corrin ("Cassandra Nova"), Matthew Macfadyen ("Paradox"), Jennifer Garner ("Elektra"), Peggy ("Dogpool"), Lewis Tan ("Shatterstar"), Aaron Stanford ("John Allerdyce/Pyro"), and Rob McElhenney.

Not much else is known at this point, but it seems more likely than not that we'll also see a few familiar faces from the larger MCU also pop in to say hello, along with Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige and director Shawn Levy, who may have a few interesting teases for us tonight.

Along with the aforementioned cast, a handful of former X-Men and Marvel/Fox cast members and a number of MCU veterans have also been rumored to appear in the film in various capacities - head over HERE to learn out more about who may (or may not) appear in the upcoming Marvel blockbuster. Then, check back in later this week for a full breakdown!

As for the original Avengers - Chris Evans ("Steve Rogers/Captain America"), Robert Downey Jr. ("Tony Stark/Iron Man"), Chris Hemsworth ("Thor Odinson"), Mark Ruffalo ("Bruce Banner/Hulk"), Scarlett Johansson ("Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow"), and Jeremy Renner ("Clint Barton Hawkeye") - they are expect to appear, albeit only via archival footage from their previous MCU adventures.

Deadpool & Wolverine hits theaters on July 26!

Watch the red carpet world premiere below: