DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Concept Art Reveals Alternate Designs For Henry Cavill's Cavillrine Cameo And More

Newly revealed Deadpool & Wolverine concept art offers a look at some alternate designs for Henry Cavill's Wolverine Variant, The Cavillrine, while we also have an early take on Hugh Jackman's costume.

By JoshWilding - Aug 13, 2024 03:08 PM EST
Filed Under: Deadpool & Wolverine

The latest round of Deadpool & Wolverine concept art shifts the spotlight to the movie's most surprising Variant: The Cavillrine!

Thanks to Wes Burt, we get to see some of the alternate ideas considered for Henry Cavill's Wolverine, though there's nothing too drastically different. We'd say just the vest was the right movie; it allowed the actor to show off his impressive biceps and a shirt like that would have inevitably led to Clark Kent comparisons. 

Take a closer look at The Cavillrine below along with Burt's take on the Merc with the Mouth's meeting with a very dead Wolverine from 2017's Logan.

"I can't think of a more impossible or frustrating role to recast than something like Wolverine," Deadpool & Wolverine star, writer, and producer Ryan Reynolds recently said. "As an actor, that would be an awful and intimidating stepping into that. You'd have to really reinvent it and take it a different way."

"It was born of, if I had to cast someone as Wolverine and the guy who has made it canon in every way, shape, and form on-screen and off wasn't available for some reason...Henry Cavill."

"Just the conversation with Henry was fun," he added. "It's one of the few cameos that's a real cameo. The other ones are surprises or people who have a reason to be there. He was a great sport. We love Henry and I'll do anything for him to pay that forward."

Marvel Studios Head of Visual Development Ryan Meinerding has also posted a very early Wolverine costume design, while Marvel Studios Director of Visual Development, Andy Park, has finally explained those letters on the bottom of Deadpool's katanas.

In our review Deadpool & Wolverine last month - which you can read by clicking here - we concluded by saying, "A contender for the best superhero movie ever, Deadpool & Wolverine is two hours of Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman proving they were born to play these roles and, crucially, be part of the MCU. It’s a f***ing masterpiece."

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, Matthew Macfadyen, and Dafne Keen. The movie is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

Kevin Feige, Reynolds, Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers.

Deadpool & Wolverine is now playing in theaters.

TrentCrimm
TrentCrimm - 8/13/2024, 3:48 PM
Do people really call tank tops, vests?
McMurdo
McMurdo - 8/13/2024, 3:54 PM
@TrentCrimm - asking the tough questions
TrentCrimm
TrentCrimm - 8/13/2024, 3:56 PM
@McMurdo -

I am journalist man.
Fogs
Fogs - 8/13/2024, 3:56 PM
@TrentCrimm - Sounds so biblical.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 8/13/2024, 4:00 PM
@TrentCrimm - I thought they were still called wife beaters
litobirdy
litobirdy - 8/13/2024, 4:01 PM
@TrentCrimm - never heard of that until I read this article. People DEFINITELY do not call them vests.
Vigor
Vigor - 8/13/2024, 4:03 PM
@TrentCrimm - no
dragon316
dragon316 - 8/13/2024, 4:49 PM
@TrentCrimm - people call cars tvs cellphones add word smart in front of them there not smart at all can’t stop drunk drivers from killing people, autocorrects replaces good with hood, most stuff you do on laptops and tablets you can. Or do on websites with cellphones
TheClungerine
TheClungerine - 8/13/2024, 4:53 PM
@TrentCrimm - in the UK, yes!
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/13/2024, 3:53 PM
Man , Cavill looked so good as his Wolverine variant and even thought he played it well in the brief time he had…

I doubt we see him in the role again but if so then I wouldn’t mind him being the MCU Logan tbh.

User Comment Image

He still wouldn’t be my first pick but I think he certainly fits it more then the likes of Taron Egerton or Daniel Radcliffe.
AC1
AC1 - 8/13/2024, 4:35 PM
@TheVisionary25 - agreed, I'm not sure who I'd want as MCU Wolverine (literally every choice anyone mentions to me ends up not feeling right for some reason) and I highly doubt we'll see Henry play the character again outside of that cameo, but IF he was cast as the MCU's permanent Wolverine I'd be totally fine with it
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/13/2024, 4:51 PM
@AC1 - I mean my pick is Wes Chatham since I tend to usually like having lesser known actors in these types or roles rather then big name stars

User Comment Image

Someone like a Karl Urban or Jon Bernthal could have worked too if they weren’t already cast in the MCU

I know some have suggested Milo Gibson but I’m not familiar with his work.

Maybe Antony Starr?.

?si=SIufQhRr6cagel4f
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 8/13/2024, 3:54 PM
Abdolute Kang moment ....dont be weird
Vigor
Vigor - 8/13/2024, 4:03 PM
@Malatrova15 - what's your 5 year plan
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 8/13/2024, 4:54 PM
@Vigor - basically just open borders ..then the conquest is complete.
Fogs
Fogs - 8/13/2024, 3:55 PM
That brown suit is awesome.
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 8/13/2024, 4:01 PM
Callverine not drawn big enough.
ferf
ferf - 8/13/2024, 4:09 PM
He looks so awkward and uncomfortable as Wolverine just like he does in all his roles including superman, man from uncle, Mission impossible, stardust, etc. I never saw Witcher but I doubt i missed much
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 8/13/2024, 4:31 PM
If they really wanted to get radical into showing alternative Wolverine suits...they should had him in his all "Alien" uniform *.

User Comment Image

* A nifty Nomis "no-prize" to whoever remembers HOW wolverine got this uniform.
THEDARKKNIGHT1939
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 8/13/2024, 4:34 PM
The brown suit was even more comic accurate than the yellow one. That with the mask would have been 10/10.
dragon316
dragon316 - 8/13/2024, 4:51 PM
@THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - yellow costume comic red belt, black stripes, flare out boots from sides blue trunks movie doesn’t have that , brown costume red belt does have
mountainman
mountainman - 8/13/2024, 5:03 PM
@THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - That brown suit was 🔥. The yellow was good too, but I would have preferred if it was a bit less bright.

