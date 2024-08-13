DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Concept Art Reveals Alternate Designs For Henry Cavill's Cavillrine Cameo And More

The latest round of Deadpool & Wolverine concept art shifts the spotlight to the movie's most surprising Variant: The Cavillrine!

Thanks to Wes Burt, we get to see some of the alternate ideas considered for Henry Cavill's Wolverine, though there's nothing too drastically different. We'd say just the vest was the right movie; it allowed the actor to show off his impressive biceps and a shirt like that would have inevitably led to Clark Kent comparisons.

Take a closer look at The Cavillrine below along with Burt's take on the Merc with the Mouth's meeting with a very dead Wolverine from 2017's Logan.

this was a quite a fun one when it landed in my hands to do some concept-ing, more in the upcoming artbook for Deadpool & Wolverine pic.twitter.com/G0zHXJjiTi — Wesley Burt (@wesburt) August 13, 2024 had a lot of fun doing this early keyframe painting for Deadpool & Wolverine pic.twitter.com/xkAEfKC52W — Wesley Burt (@wesburt) August 12, 2024

"I can't think of a more impossible or frustrating role to recast than something like Wolverine," Deadpool & Wolverine star, writer, and producer Ryan Reynolds recently said. "As an actor, that would be an awful and intimidating stepping into that. You'd have to really reinvent it and take it a different way."

"It was born of, if I had to cast someone as Wolverine and the guy who has made it canon in every way, shape, and form on-screen and off wasn't available for some reason...Henry Cavill."

"Just the conversation with Henry was fun," he added. "It's one of the few cameos that's a real cameo. The other ones are surprises or people who have a reason to be there. He was a great sport. We love Henry and I'll do anything for him to pay that forward."

Marvel Studios Head of Visual Development Ryan Meinerding has also posted a very early Wolverine costume design, while Marvel Studios Director of Visual Development, Andy Park, has finally explained those letters on the bottom of Deadpool's katanas.

In our review Deadpool & Wolverine last month - which you can read by clicking here - we concluded by saying, "A contender for the best superhero movie ever, Deadpool & Wolverine is two hours of Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman proving they were born to play these roles and, crucially, be part of the MCU. It’s a f***ing masterpiece."

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, Matthew Macfadyen, and Dafne Keen. The movie is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

Kevin Feige, Reynolds, Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers.

Deadpool & Wolverine is now playing in theaters.