DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Review Roundup: Here's What Critics Are Saying About Marvel Studios' First R-Rated Movie

The review embargo has lifted for Deadpool & Wolverine and while the social media reactions were predictably positive, we now have a much clearer idea of what to expect from the threequel.

We'll start with Total Film's 4* review and a conclusion which reads, "The MCU’s self-appointed messiah might not have pulled off a complete course correction, but he delivers an action-packed, gag-stuffed crowdpleaser that gives the franchise a much needed lift. Jackman is worth his weight in adamantium."

Empire went with the same score and echoed similar sentiments by explaining, "Despite a few early narrative bumps, it’s hard to imagine what more you could want from a movie with this pairing. Marvel has found its mojo again."

io9 kept the theme going with a review that says, "Deadpool & Wolverine may not be as cohesive as many other, better, Marvel movies, but only one or two can match it in terms of pure joy and reverence for the genre. Fans will absolutely adore it and even non-fans should, at the very least, marvel at it." Discussing Film was, however, mighty impressed and points out that, "Deadpool & Wolverine rises to the occasion as a summer blockbuster spark that could reignite the fervor around the Marvel Cinematic Universe."

"Deadpool & Wolverine is the start of a new era of the Marvel Cinematic Universe," ComingSoon declares. "The House of Mouse has embraced a hard ‘R’ rating for the first time, and if this film is anything to go by, the sky’s the limit from here on out." As for IGN, their review is another that finds fault with the structure. "Deadpool & Wolverine is a hilarious superhero buddy comedy full of surprising, self-referential MCU humor and unsurprising plot and pacing problems," it reads.

Digital Spy was a fan and admits, "It's pure fan service, so knock off a star if you were after more, but Deadpool & Wolverine knows it's fan service – and it doesn't f**king care."

"I’ll be honest, I found this movie messy and overstuffed, but I laughed almost as often as I cringed from its obnoxiousness and can’t dispute that a vast audience will delight in every moment," writes The Hollywood Reporter. The Wrap was similarly unimpressed and calls the movie a, "shameless piece of self-congratulation, fueled by self-cannibalism, as the studio which built its identity on superhero crossovers finally abandons the pretense of trying to justify them dramatically."

Variety's review is far more positive and points out, "Now that the Disney-backed Marvel Cinematic Universe seems to be running on fumes, the entire genre could use a shake-up, and this jester-like character is just the guy to do it." Deadline also seemed to appreciate the movie as the trade calls "the results [of this team-up], in soooo many ways, out of this world."

Fan sites definitely appear to have had more fun with the threequel as CBR's review exclaims, "If nothing else, Deadpool & Wolverine gives fans reason to be hyped for the Marvel Cinematic Universe's future again. The team-up – not just Ryan and Hugh, but Deadpool and Disney – was worth the anticipation." ComicBook.com, for example, calls it a "Maniacal, Meaningful Masterpiece" in its headline and JoBlo.com goes ahead and tells readers to expect "the most fun you'll have watching a movie this summer."

So, something of a mixed bag to begin with but perhaps that was to be expected given the recent ill-will many critics seem to hold against the superhero genre. Ultimately, it will be fans and regular moviegoers who decide whether Deadpool & Wolverine is a classic Marvel movie or just another Multiversal let-down.

You can read our review of the threequel by clicking here. Rohan Patel has also chimed in with his thoughts; those can be found here!

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, Matthew Macfadyen, and Dafne Keen. The movie is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

The trades have confirmed that Jennifer Garner will reprise her role as Elektra, with Wesley Snipes, James Marsden, Famke Janssen, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Channing Tatum, Blake Lively, singer Taylor Swift, and even a Hulk now among those rumoured or expected to make an appearance.

Kevin Feige, Reynolds, Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers.

Deadpool & Wolverine arrives in theaters on July 26.