DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Show Each Other Some Love On New Valentine's Day Poster

During the Super Bowl this past Sunday, Marvel Studios stole the show from Taylor Swift (and the Kansas City Chiefs) by releasing the first trailer for Deadpool & Wolverine.

It's since broken viewership records and we'd bet on it also becoming the first MCU movie since Spider-Man: No Way Home to top $1 billion when it's released this summer. Today is Valentine's Day, though, and we have a fun new poster to mark the occasion!

It doesn't reveal much but is a fun design and one which continues to tease the love/hate relationship Wade Wilson and Logan will have when they share the screen.

The trailer deliberately played coy with Wolverine's role in this threequel, likely as a means of building excitement. The next trailer might shift focus to Hugh Jackman's clawed mutant, shedding new light on what he'll bring to this story (he is, after all, receiving top billing alongside the Merc with the Mouth).

"You have two major movie stars together in a movie playing their most iconic signature roles - that is director heaven," director Shawn Levy said last year. "So the story, the tone, the movie itself leans into that gift of having Deadpool and Wolverine co-starring in a movie for the first time. So, we're definitely not running away from that."

Check out this new poster for Deadpool & Wolverine, along with the trailer, in the X post below.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, and Matthew Macfadyen. The movie is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

The trades have confirmed that Jennifer Garner will reprise her role as Elektra, with Wesley Snipes, James Marsden, Famke Janssen, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Dafne Keen, Channing Tatum, Blake Lively, and even singer Taylor Swift among those rumoured to make an appearance.

Kevin Feige, Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers.

Marvel Studios' Deadpool & Wolverine arrives in theaters on July 26, and will be available in IMAX, RealD 3D, Dolby Cinema, 4DX, Cinemark XD and premium screens everywhere.