DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Show Each Other Some Love On New Valentine's Day Poster

Happy Valentine's Day! To mark the occasion, a new poster has been released for Deadpool & Wolverine which shows the unlikely - and perhaps unwilling - allies showing each other some love. Check it out!

News
By JoshWilding - Feb 14, 2024 05:02 AM EST
Filed Under: Deadpool & Wolverine

During the Super Bowl this past Sunday, Marvel Studios stole the show from Taylor Swift (and the Kansas City Chiefs) by releasing the first trailer for Deadpool & Wolverine.

It's since broken viewership records and we'd bet on it also becoming the first MCU movie since Spider-Man: No Way Home to top $1 billion when it's released this summer. Today is Valentine's Day, though, and we have a fun new poster to mark the occasion! 

It doesn't reveal much but is a fun design and one which continues to tease the love/hate relationship Wade Wilson and Logan will have when they share the screen.

The trailer deliberately played coy with Wolverine's role in this threequel, likely as a means of building excitement. The next trailer might shift focus to Hugh Jackman's clawed mutant, shedding new light on what he'll bring to this story (he is, after all, receiving top billing alongside the Merc with the Mouth). 

"You have two major movie stars together in a movie playing their most iconic signature roles - that is director heaven," director Shawn Levy said last year. "So the story, the tone, the movie itself leans into that gift of having Deadpool and Wolverine co-starring in a movie for the first time. So, we're definitely not running away from that."

Check out this new poster for Deadpool & Wolverine, along with the trailer, in the X post below.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, and Matthew Macfadyen. The movie is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

The trades have confirmed that Jennifer Garner will reprise her role as Elektra, with Wesley Snipes, James Marsden, Famke Janssen, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Dafne Keen, Channing Tatum, Blake Lively, and even singer Taylor Swift among those rumoured to make an appearance. 

Kevin Feige, Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers.

Marvel Studios' Deadpool & Wolverine arrives in theaters on July 26, and will be available in IMAX, RealD 3D, Dolby Cinema, 4DX, Cinemark XD and premium screens everywhere.

OptimusCrime - 2/14/2024, 6:03 AM
Why are the claws so... thin.
And Wolvies gloves are wrong.
They probably used fan-art🤣
ProfessorWhy - 2/14/2024, 6:24 AM
@OptimusCrime - it's supposed to look like they are both Deadpools hands, one made up to look like wolverines
DrSmoonk - 2/14/2024, 6:44 AM
@OptimusCrime - yeah, it's a really lazy photoshop. Wolverine's gloves in the movie don't even look like that. they're blue. They've basically recoloured deadpool's right hand - the design of the glove is exactly the same; whereas if you look at wolverines claws in the leaked photos, they're blue and don't have the wrist cuff. He also has metal sheaths for his claws to run through the glove. Incredibly lazy artwork.
DrSmoonk - 2/14/2024, 6:48 AM
@ProfessorWhy - no, it's just a lazy photoshop. They've taken one of deadpools gloves from a previous film and painted it yellow (the wrist cuff is bigger in design in the previous films, compared to this one).

It's nothing subversive or clever, as you imply - just laziness by the artist/designer of this poster. You can tell from a mile off.
JohnPain - 2/14/2024, 7:30 AM
@OptimusCrime -

When you rub them they get thicker.
AmazingFILMporg - 2/14/2024, 6:04 AM
#yeshomo🦸



Happy Valentine's day!!!


Hope all of you show your significant other some love today🖖🔥💪♥️











That applies to the single people on here too. Take your hand to get a manicure or something. Pamper that hand today🥲
vectorsigma - 2/14/2024, 6:06 AM
Desperate Disney. Not good at begging but here we are 😂
vectorsigma - 2/14/2024, 6:08 AM
@AmazingFILMporg - im not influencing, im just stating a fact 🤣
AmazingFILMporg - 2/14/2024, 6:08 AM
@vectorsigma -

You seem desperate for people to hate Disney.🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡


Change your name to Vectorbeta. Nothing sigma about you💁
ObserverIO - 2/14/2024, 6:45 AM
@vectorsigma - Are you secretly Ike Perlmutter?
vectorsigma - 2/14/2024, 6:09 AM
OT

PANTHEON IS A GREAT SERIES. WATCH IT AND THANK ME LATER
lazlodaytona - 2/14/2024, 6:12 AM
I get DP is all about breaking the 4th wall, but just thinking about Wolverine doing so too seems out of character. Like, there's no way Wolverine's character would to a heart-shaped picture with his gloved hand.

I hope DP breaks that wall but Logan constantly looks at him puzzled and finally asks, "Who the F are you talking to?"
AmazingFILMporg - 2/14/2024, 6:14 AM
@lazlodaytona -


It's marketing campaign🤡


Jesus Christ🤣
lazlodaytona - 2/14/2024, 6:18 AM
@AmazingFILMporg - no, it's...

I
AmazingFILMporg - 2/14/2024, 6:22 AM
@lazlodaytona -


*Sees Batman on a cereal box*



lazlodaytona: I really hope this isn't part of the story🤣
ProfessorWhy - 2/14/2024, 6:25 AM
@lazlodaytona - both hands are Deadpool
lazlodaytona - 2/14/2024, 6:35 AM
@AmazingFILMporg - dude! you are cracking me up :D
Vigor - 2/14/2024, 6:36 AM
@lazlodaytona - I feel the same way! Like I can see spiderman and Deadpool conjoining hearts. But not wolverine
lazlodaytona - 2/14/2024, 6:37 AM
@ProfessorWhy - that actually makes more sense. and I'm Professor Moran sitting in the corner feeling dumb for not even thinking of that :D
lazlodaytona - 2/14/2024, 6:41 AM
@Vigor - right?! I agree with you on Spidey.

The best way for this film to work is having DP's sarcastic, 4th wall breaking, goofy shenanigans clashing with Logan's normally angry, stoic, rough way of being.
Vigor - 2/14/2024, 6:56 AM
@AmazingFILMporg - that's not a good argument! Do you want to see batman on a poster twerking alongside she hulk? 🤡
S8R8M - 2/14/2024, 7:07 AM
I do like that their suits are pretty much the same. Just different colours.
IronMan616 - 2/14/2024, 7:07 AM
They're both the same gloves, one's just painted yellow. Are they that lazy?
ModHaterSLADE - 2/14/2024, 7:10 AM
Always did like the marketing for these DP films.
Jaspion - 2/14/2024, 7:13 AM
Why is Wolverine glove yellow?
WhatIfRickJames - 2/14/2024, 7:14 AM
Taking a closer look at the comics (and the size of the hands themselves/design of the gloves), we believe that's Lady Deadpool and Lady Wolverine!
HammerLegFoot - 2/14/2024, 7:21 AM
Literally just the same hand/glove with like 3-4 different minor changes lol

View Recorder