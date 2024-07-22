DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE's Ryan Reynolds Teases That The Film's Biggest Surprises Haven't Leaked Yet

With advance screenings starting this week and embargos set to lift, do you think Deadpool & Wolverine can hold on to its biggest surprises until Friday?

News
By MarkJulian - Jul 22, 2024 11:07 AM EST
Filed Under: Deadpool & Wolverine

Despite all the wild theories out there currently floating around the internet regarding the surprises and cameos set to be unleashed in Deadpool & Wolverine, Ryan Reynolds says he's amazed that some of the film's biggest moments and appearances have yet to leak or even be hinted at.

When asked about what aspect of Deadpool & Wolverine would he have wanted Marvel legend Stan Lee to see, Reynolds replied that he couldn't answer because that particular piece of the film is currently still a secret.

"Oh boy, there's some surprises in this thing that I cannot believe are not out or on the internet yet,  thank God. But I think there are things in this film that we've been hiding that I feel like Stan would 100% [love], yeah."

Hugh Jackman went on to add that he wishes Stan could've had a cameo and director Shawn Levy revealed the scene that he would've had Lee appear in.

Still, Reynold's answer is definitely the most intriguing out of the trio.

With all the crazy fan theories and rumors floating around, it's interesting that Reynolds believes that the film's biggest surprises haven't leaked yet.

Advance screenings for fans and critics alike are beginning as soon as this evening so it will be interesting to see if those big surprises remain a secret until the film is officially released this Friday.

In Marvel's Deadpool & Wolverine, Shawn Levy directs Hugh Jackman's Wolverine and Ryan Reynold's Deadpool in an MCU film that has been described as an epic, time-traveling, road-trip buddy film that will change the Marvel Cinematic Universe forever.

Joining Jackman and Reynolds are Emma Corrin as Cassandra Nova (Professor X's evil twin), Matthew Macfadyen as the Time Variance Authority's Mr. Paradox,  Morena Baccarin as Vanessa Carlysle, Rob Delaney as Peter Wisdom,  Leslie Uggams as Blind Al,  Karan Soni as Dopinder,  Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, and Shioli Kutsuna as Yukio.

Also appearing in supporting roles are Stefan Kapičić as Colossus, Lewis Tan as Shatterstar, Aaron Stanford as Pyro, Tyler Mane as Sabretooth, and Jennifer Garner as Elektra Natchios.

 Deadpool & Wolverine opens in North American theaters on July 26.

Deadpool & Wolverine Synopsis: Marvel Studios presents their most significant mistake to date – Deadpool & Wolverine. A listless Wade Wilson toils away in civilian life. His days as the morally flexible mercenary, Deadpool, behind him. When his homeworld faces an existential threat, Wade must reluctantly suit-up again with an even more reluctantlier… reluctanter? Reluctantest? He must convince a reluctant Wolverine to – [frick]. Synopses are so [frick]ing stupid.

Vigor
Vigor - 7/22/2024, 11:43 AM
Of course. They haven't shown ANY MCU cameo besides c characters like b-15. And we know they're not gonna resist the temptation. There was even art of deadpool and wolverine in new York with falcon flying overhead
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 7/22/2024, 11:45 AM
@Vigor - Not just MCU but other Fox characters and possibly Sony.
Vigor
Vigor - 7/22/2024, 11:57 AM
@SonOfAGif - personally don't really care about them. We should be saying goodbye to foxverse

I'll take Sony if it's one of the spidermen. But doubt Sony would lend their character to this film. Happy to be wrong though
The impact would be better served in server wars
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 7/22/2024, 12:01 PM
@Vigor - This movie is def about saying goodbye to the Fox Marvel stuff. X-men, Daredevil/Elektra and FF. And the only thing we've really seen so far are Fox-Men and MCU characters.
The1st
The1st - 7/22/2024, 12:42 PM
@ObserverIO - I hope they tee off on Madame Web a little, maybe mention a Pepsi is easier to open than they thought.
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 7/22/2024, 12:42 PM
@Vigor - Did you forget Ghost Rider was Sony as well?
WhateverItTakes
WhateverItTakes - 7/22/2024, 11:46 AM
Don't know how they are going to fit all this in in 2 hours
TheMetaMan
TheMetaMan - 7/22/2024, 11:54 AM
@WhateverItTakes - It’s a film. Two hours is sufficient. Not everything requires an hour of exposition or focus. Im baffled as to why people are looking to scrutinise this film before they see it and also will still complain about it when they have seen it. No one is ever satisfied with what they get are they?
HermanM
HermanM - 7/22/2024, 11:50 AM
Where's. His. MASK?????!!!
clintthahamster
clintthahamster - 7/22/2024, 11:54 AM
Yeah, it's pretty clear that most of the footage they've shown so far is from the first reel. Still plenty of surprises left, and I plan to keep it that way by not clicking on a single article once the embargo lifts.
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 7/22/2024, 12:16 PM
i havent watched a trailer since the first one dropped. Tv spot ruined the original sabertooth spoiler for me but its ok. i'm going in as dark as possible and will be staying off the interwebs starting Wednesday. I want to be as surprised as humanly possible. God i hope this is a return to MCU form and reminds me of why i love the MCU and going to movies
WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 7/22/2024, 12:45 PM
@MotherGooseUPus - yeah I haven’t watched a trailer since the first one. I’m usually a “Watch the spoilers” type of guy but I’m trying something different this time. Any post with spoilers in the title I don’t click on. I don’t have social media other than instagram and that’s been pretty tame so far.
comicfan100
comicfan100 - 7/22/2024, 12:36 PM
Yeah because it feels like everything we've seen takes place around the same time. Showing off moments from a small window of time throughout the film
sheisthekey
sheisthekey - 7/22/2024, 12:41 PM
Only 5 more days, baby



#In Feige We Trust
marvel72
marvel72 - 7/22/2024, 12:43 PM
User Comment Image

