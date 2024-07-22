DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE's Ryan Reynolds Teases That The Film's Biggest Surprises Haven't Leaked Yet

Despite all the wild theories out there currently floating around the internet regarding the surprises and cameos set to be unleashed in Deadpool & Wolverine, Ryan Reynolds says he's amazed that some of the film's biggest moments and appearances have yet to leak or even be hinted at.

When asked about what aspect of Deadpool & Wolverine would he have wanted Marvel legend Stan Lee to see, Reynolds replied that he couldn't answer because that particular piece of the film is currently still a secret.

"Oh boy, there's some surprises in this thing that I cannot believe are not out or on the internet yet, thank God. But I think there are things in this film that we've been hiding that I feel like Stan would 100% [love], yeah."

Hugh Jackman went on to add that he wishes Stan could've had a cameo and director Shawn Levy revealed the scene that he would've had Lee appear in.

Still, Reynold's answer is definitely the most intriguing out of the trio.

With all the crazy fan theories and rumors floating around, it's interesting that Reynolds believes that the film's biggest surprises haven't leaked yet.

Advance screenings for fans and critics alike are beginning as soon as this evening so it will be interesting to see if those big surprises remain a secret until the film is officially released this Friday.

In Marvel's Deadpool & Wolverine, Shawn Levy directs Hugh Jackman's Wolverine and Ryan Reynold's Deadpool in an MCU film that has been described as an epic, time-traveling, road-trip buddy film that will change the Marvel Cinematic Universe forever.

Joining Jackman and Reynolds are Emma Corrin as Cassandra Nova (Professor X's evil twin), Matthew Macfadyen as the Time Variance Authority's Mr. Paradox, Morena Baccarin as Vanessa Carlysle, Rob Delaney as Peter Wisdom, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, and Shioli Kutsuna as Yukio.

Also appearing in supporting roles are Stefan Kapičić as Colossus, Lewis Tan as Shatterstar, Aaron Stanford as Pyro, Tyler Mane as Sabretooth, and Jennifer Garner as Elektra Natchios.

Deadpool & Wolverine opens in North American theaters on July 26.