Rob Liefeld Lashes Out At "Pathetic" Disney; Explains Why He Wanted A Bigger DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Credit

Deadpool co-creator Rob Liefeld has elaborated on his issues with Disney and Marvel Studios, calling them "classless" and "pathetic." That's led to fired X-Men '97 showrunner Beau DeMayo also chiming in.

News
By JoshWilding - Feb 07, 2025 08:02 AM EST
Filed Under: Deadpool & Wolverine

Yesterday evening, we shared the news that Deadpool co-creator Rob Liefeld has severed ties with Marvel. The comic book writer and artist expressed unhappiness with what he perceived as various slights on the company's part, including the fact he and his family weren't invited to the Deadpool & Wolverine premiere's afterparty. 

Liefeld also took issue with not receiving a prominent "Created by" credit during the threequel's opening credits and has now followed up with a series of scathing comments on X

Hitting back at a Marvel insider who, in The Hollywood Reporter's article, pointed out Liefeld's supposed attempts to diminish Fabian Nicieza's role in Deadpool's creation, Liefeld said, "Not so much as a single handshake. Classless. Wow. Disney’s response is pathetic. Speechless...get help and soon. The Kirby Estate sued Marvel. The Ditko Estate sued Marvel. This is not a particular strength for them."

As for his desire to be featured more prominently in Deadpool & Wolverine's credits, Liefeld explained, "Yes, comic book creators should not have to fight to be seen. Yes our credits should go at the start of the film, like Siegel & Shuster [in Superman: The Movie],  as opposed to buried in the mid crawl after credits. This is not a fresh position for me."

He also shared a "receipt" in the form of a 2015 email. In that, he reaches out to 20th Century Fox to request the studio credit him and Nicieza for their role in the Merc with the Mouth's creation ahead of Deadpool's 2016 release.

"Thank you to everyone who has reached out today. I appreciate you all so much," Liefeld later wrote. "I will always believe that comic creators are special and deserve special treatment. It cost nothing to share a kind word, sadly, even that was beneath Marvel & Disney."

"My family and I deserved common decency. We are the dreamers that light the way. Maybe the situation improves for others from here forward."

While Liefeld has received support from many fans, others have pointed out that he's paid and properly credited for his role in bringing Deadpool to life on screen. They lack sympathy for him not receiving the "special treatment" he outlined yesterday, with even THR's article questioning many of the comic book creator's grievances. 

Regardless, his social media activity prompted fired X-Men '97 showrunner Beau DeMayo to weigh in on what he similarly deems Marvel Studios' "unethical and plainly inhuman business tactics."

skidz
skidz - 2/7/2025, 8:58 AM
And this is what entitlement looks like.
Itwasme
Itwasme - 2/7/2025, 8:59 AM
Yes, he does have a point, but personally I find it difficult to sympathize with someone not being asked to a party and not getting their name in lights, and then complaining about it on social media. He clearly should have had those things and as an employer I would have, but it feels a little petty too. IMO.
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 2/7/2025, 9:04 AM
@Itwasme - I wonder why Marvel is snubbing him though. Taking to social media is a goofy idea, but I never created a character worth that much money. Must feel pretty crummy
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 2/7/2025, 9:07 AM
@Itwasme - Credit at the start, sure, after party maybe not so much if only those involved in actualy making the film were invited so without knowing the guest list seems petty for someone who didn't come up with a unique new idea as was presumably tasked as an employee to come up with what was a merged Wolverine clone with a ripoff of DC's Deathstroke.

So it isn't the same thing as a couple of kids who created a character FIRST that had no prior identifiable thing it was like (even if can trace likely subconcious inspirations) who THEN took it to a publisher with Superman's creators who if memory serves had to sue to get those opening credits.

TLDR Comic creators are oft treated like crap, esp at Marvel, but he has always seemed to be treated better than most and seems to have excessive expectations and an attitude that would make me averse to invite him to ANY parties.
Thing94
Thing94 - 2/7/2025, 8:59 AM
Marvel gunna Marvel
MisterBones
MisterBones - 2/7/2025, 9:05 AM
He’s the wrong messenger for this message. Sounds so petty. Yes creators deserve more credit but this all stems from not being invited to an after party.

Never forget that LIEfeld tried to take sole credit for Deadpool and dismiss Fabien Nicieza who not only made him a quippy fourth-wall breaker, but also acknowledged that Rob’s initial concept was just Deathstroke dressed as Spider-Man. He acts like he created Deadpool by himself, while his personality, characterization, way of speaking were all generated by both Joe Kelly and Fabien.
Kneeonbrown
Kneeonbrown - 2/7/2025, 9:18 AM
@MisterBones - I dont think Deadpool actually breaks the fourth wall until a couple years into Joe Kellys solo series. Nicieza gave him the irreverent chaotic personality.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/7/2025, 9:24 AM
I was wondering when Beau DeMayo and his shirtless pic would rear his head into this…

Perhaps Marvel Studios is lacking in those areas and if so they should improve on them but I just have a hard time feeling any sympathy for Liefeld of all people who just wanted special treatment even though he had already been paid well and invited to the premiere.

I do agree with him though in having credits at the start would be a good idea since comic creators are not often treated well , atleast that & paying them well would be a positive step.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/7/2025, 9:25 AM
Also Beau , what is your response to this buddy..

https://www.tumblr.com/sing-for-theongreyjoy/699130314561290240/thoughts-on-the-interview-with-beau-demayo-where

Dudes go to tactic now seems to be having fans rally around him when he’s been not just once but twice on different jobs been said to be an asshole essentially by playing the card on him being on their side.

[frick] off.
SirDuckAlot
SirDuckAlot - 2/7/2025, 9:26 AM
Nothing new from Marvel in treating creators like trash.
Methos5000
Methos5000 - 2/7/2025, 9:31 AM
@SirDuckAlot - Leifeld is trash though. Look at his history in the business.
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 2/7/2025, 9:31 AM
He should be happy they used his massive chest design on Cap in Marvel Rivals

User Comment Image
Izaizaiza
Izaizaiza - 2/7/2025, 9:34 AM
Really though, why wouldn't Marvel prominently list the creators in the beginning of each film? Not doing so seems incredibly disrespectful
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 2/7/2025, 9:37 AM
User Comment Image
JayLemle
JayLemle - 2/7/2025, 9:39 AM
I have thousands of movies in my collection. Out of all those movies, there has been ONE credit/name I've cared to look for. Our family friend who still til this day, does visual effects for major films. "Bruce Minkus!" Past that, I have NEVER attempted to look at the thousand or more names in the credits.

Yes! These creatives deserve praise and pay. However, if they're worried about their name being buried in the credits, then that's just silly. Do the "Assistant To *insert celebrity's name here*" complain like this? Their credits are buried in the middle too.

Lighten up, dude. You have more of an opportunity than majority of people on this planet to be enjoying even a taste of Hollywood and the good life.
Lokiwasright
Lokiwasright - 2/7/2025, 9:40 AM
Dc and marvel are slime balls.

