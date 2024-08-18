X2 Star Brian Cox Uses DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE As An Example Of Why "Cinema Is In A Very Bad Way"

X2 Star Brian Cox Uses DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE As An Example Of Why &quot;Cinema Is In A Very Bad Way&quot;

X2: X-Men United and Succession star Brian Cox has taken aim at superhero movies, using Deadpool & Wolverine as an example of a "party time" blockbuster which he argues only exist to make money...

News
By JoshWilding - Aug 18, 2024 05:08 AM EST
Filed Under: Deadpool & Wolverine
Source: The Hollywood Reporter

Brian Cox is no stranger to blockbuster fare, though much of the acclaim he's earned has been for his work on the stage and in HBO's Succession.

In 2004, he joined the Marvel Universe as the villainous William Stryker in X2: X-Men United. Cox was praised for his performance and, for many of you, it will likely be the movie you know him best for. However, the actor isn't the biggest fan of the genre.

Appearing at the Edinburgh International Film Festival this weekend, Cox told attendees (via The Hollywood Reporter), "What’s happened is that television is doing what cinema used to do. I think cinema is in a very bad way."

"I think it’s lost its place because of, partly, the grandiose element between Marvel, DC and all of that," he continued. "And I think it’s beginning to implode, actually. You’re kind of losing the plot."

He'd go on to cite Deadpool & Wolverine as an example of a movie that's "making a lot of money that’ll make everybody happy, but in terms of the work, it becomes diluted afterwards. You’re getting the same old...I mean, I’ve done those kind of [projects]."

Admitting he often forgets that he played Wolverine's creator, Cox said, "Deadpool meets the guy...Wolverine, who I created, but I’ve forgotten. Actually. When those films are on, there’s always a bit of me [as Stryker] and they never pay me any money."

"So it’s just become a party time for certain actors to do this stuff," the actor added. "When you know that Hugh Jackman can do a bit more, Ryan Reynolds...but it’s because they go down that road and it’s box office. They make a lot of money. You can’t knock it."

To say Deadpool & Wolverine was motivated by cash alone seems unfair, particularly as everyone involved has made it clear they set out to make a love letter to these characters, Fox's Marvel Universe, and the genre as a whole.

It's because of that, not just the pairing of its lead characters, that the threequel has been crowned the highest-grossing R-Rated movie ever. Ultimately, moviegoers are responsible for making it clear what they want to watch on screen, which why 2023's subpar comic book movie offerings didn't make anything close to Deadpool & Wolverine

The perception that only superhero movies are playing in theaters is also flawed; by the time 2024 ends, we'll have only had Madame Web, Deadpool & Wolverine, Joker: Folie a Deux, Venom: The Last Dance, and Kraven the Hunter from Marvel and DC.

Deadpool & Wolverine is now playing in theaters.

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE: Kevin Feige Thanks Fans For Breaking Records; New Hot Toys Figure Highlights Kidpool
LSHF
LSHF - 8/18/2024, 5:40 AM
Cinema will be fine as long as we still have Marty and Francis. <---sarcasm
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 8/18/2024, 5:42 AM
He sounds bitter and old
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 8/18/2024, 5:43 AM
I love BC, but he bitches about everything like he's the only man with standards and then I hear him doing McDonald's commercials..... I'm lovin it
MCULover
MCULover - 8/18/2024, 5:48 AM
@ProfessorWhy - ba da ba ba ba
MCULover
MCULover - 8/18/2024, 5:47 AM
What's hurting cinema is ticket and snack prices. If it didn't cost me 85 dollars to take my 2 kids to the movies I'd be in the theater more often. Things being as they are we're more choosy about what we watch. And we watch the movies we want to watch.

