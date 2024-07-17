XBox Is Promoting Marvel's DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE With A "Cheeky" Controller Giveaway

New tie-in marketing for Marvel's upcoming Deadpool & Wolverine feature takes the wackiness of the film's popcorn bucket and dials it up to 11.



Xbox has announced a contest where the winner will recieve two "bespoke" Xbox controllers and an Xbox Series X system created by none other than the Merc with a Mouth. To enter, simply follow the official Xbox account on Twitter/X and retweet/repost the official contest post.

The ability to enter the contest will end at 8:00 p.m. PT on Sunday, August 11th, 2024. Winners will be notified within 7 days after the entry period ends.

To enter, you must be a legal resident of an Xbox Console-supported country or region (http://www.xbox.com/en-US/regions), and be eighteen (18) years of age or older. If you are eighteen (18) years of age or older but have not reached the age of majority in your legal place of residence, then you must have the consent of a parent/legal guardian to enter.

In Marvel's Deadpool & Wolverine, Shawn Levy directs Hugh Jackman's Wolverine and Ryan Reynold's Deadpool in an MCU film that has been described as an epic, time-traveling, road-trip buddy film that will change the Marvel Cinematic Universe forever.

Joining Jackman and Reynolds are Emma Corrin as Cassandra Nova (Professor X's evil twin), Matthew Macfadyen as the Time Variance Authority's Mr. Paradox, Morena Baccarin as Vanessa Carlysle, Rob Delaney as Peter Wisdom, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, and Shioli Kutsuna as Yukio.

Also appearing in supporting roles are Stefan Kapičić as Colossus, Lewis Tan as Shatterstar, Aaron Stanford as Pyro, Tyler Mane as Sabretooth, and Jennifer Garner as Elektra Natchios.

Deadpool & Wolverine opens in North American theaters on July 26.