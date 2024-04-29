MUFASA: THE LION KING Trailer Roars Online; Full Cast List Reveals A Few Surprises

Disney has released the first trailer for Mufasa: The Lion King, which tells the story of Simba's beloved father as a lost and lonely cub. The full cast list also reveals some surprising new additions...

By MarkCassidy - Apr 29, 2024 10:04 AM EST
Filed Under: Disney
Source: Via Toonado.com

Following last night's teaser image, Disney has released the first full trailer for its upcoming prequel to 2019's photorealistic computer-animated remake of The Lion King, which will focus on Simba's beloved father, Mufasa, as a cub "without a drop of nobility in his blood."

The trailer begins with Rafiki telling the story of Mufasa to Kiara, the daughter of Simba and Nala. We learn that the lion who would be king was actually an orphaned cub who was forced to navigate the world alone until a chance encounter with another young lion named Taka sets him on the path to becoming the legendary King of the Pride Lands.

It's also been confirmed that this movie will be a musical (there were rumors to the contrary), with award-winning songwriter Lin-Manuel Miranda penning new tunes produced by Mark Mancina and Miranda, with additional music and performances by Lebo M.

Said Miranda, “Elton John. Tim Rice. Hans Zimmer. Lebo M. Mark Mancina. Beyoncé, Labrinth, Ilya Salmanzadeh. Beau Black, Ford Riley, the incredible music team on ‘The Lion Guard,’ and so many musical contributors over the years. ‘The Lion King’ has an incredible musical legacy with music from some of the greatest songwriters around, and I'm humbled and proud to be a part of it. It's been a joy working alongside Barry Jenkins to bring Mufasa's story to life, and we can't wait for audiences to experience this film in theaters."

Check out the trailer and poster below along with a new synopsis and full cast list, which reveals that several actors from the previous movie will be back to voice their respective characters, including Donald Glover (Simba) and Beyoncé (Nala).

There are also a few surprising new additions, such as Mads Mikkelsen, Thandiwe Newton, and Beyoncé's daughter Blue Ivy Carter.

Mufasa: The Lion King features Aaron Pierre as Mufasa, Kelvin Harrison Jr. as Taka, a lion prince with a bright future who accepts Mufasa into his family as a brother. Tiffany Boone as Sarabi, Kagiso Lediga as Young Rafiki, Preston Nyman as Zazu, Mads Mikkelsen as Kiros, a formidable lion with big plans for his pride. Thandiwe Newton as Taka’s mother, Eshe, Lennie James as Taka’s father, Obasi, Anika Noni Rose as Mufasa’s mother, Afia, Keith David as Mufasa’s father, Masego, John Kani as Rafiki, Seth Rogen as Pumbaa, Billy Eichner as Timon, Donald Glover as Simba, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter as Nala, and Introducing Blue Ivy Carter as Kiara, daughter of King Simba and Queen Nala.

“Mufasa: The Lion King enlists Rafiki to relay the legend of Mufasa to young lion cub Kiara, daughter of Simba and Nala, with Timon and Pumbaa lending their signature schtick. Told in flashbacks, the story introduces Mufasa as an orphaned cub, lost and alone until he meets a sympathetic lion named Taka—the heir to a royal bloodline. The chance meeting sets in motion an expansive journey of an extraordinary group of misfits searching for their destiny—their bonds will be tested as they work together to evade a threatening and deadly foe."

Mufasa roars into theaters on December 20.

AVENGERS: ENDGAME Directors The Russo Brothers Reveal What's Happening With Live-Action HERCULES Remake
xfan320
xfan320 - 4/29/2024, 10:07 AM
THE LOIN KING??
Cleander
Cleander - 4/29/2024, 10:07 AM
One of these days I'm going to fold and actually watch this "live action adaptations" or not.
Evansly
Evansly - 4/29/2024, 10:16 AM
@Cleander - Once my kids ask I'll put them on but no interest until then
marvel72
marvel72 - 4/29/2024, 10:23 AM
@Cleander - The Jungle Book is the only one I've seen and I thought it was good.
garu
garu - 4/29/2024, 10:09 AM
5 years ago I would have complained with a "WHY?!" but as I get older, I realize that - like with how Andor surprised me - any project that's derivative from existing legacy franchises can be great if handled by a competent and passionate team.

I hope that's the case here.
dancingmonkey08
dancingmonkey08 - 4/29/2024, 11:32 AM
@garu - this! this is something I have start believing in recent years too, a prequel can be done brilliantly, if you have filmmakers who are dedicated to doing something different, and really fleshing out the backstory, providing something interesting

As you said, Andor is a great example, so is X-Men First Class

More of this and less prequels like Solo and X-Men Origins

hopefully Mufasa will be done interesting, Godfather II-style
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 4/29/2024, 10:11 AM
The 2019 movie isn't actually bad, it's just... the same but with no emoting from the characters. I still enjoyed it for the most part.
Evansly
Evansly - 4/29/2024, 10:18 AM
@MarkCassidy - Not having the emoting faces sure felt like a big miss for me and took away any interest I had when I had heard about it. The cast was certainly alluring but wasn't enough to get me to watch it
kg8817
kg8817 - 4/29/2024, 10:29 AM
@MarkCassidy - It felt creatively bankrupt as a copy and paste.

This is at least trying something new and Barry Jenkins is (for some reason) passionate about it. That may be worth it alone.
Matchesz
Matchesz - 4/29/2024, 10:11 AM
Looks like they used visuals which was missing in the first one like them jumping on the hippos
InfraMan
InfraMan - 4/29/2024, 10:13 AM
I know a lot of folks are going to complain about the fact that this movie exists at all, which I mean, I totally get it. But I’m not gonna lie… the second that music kicked in, they had me. :P
supermanrex
supermanrex - 4/29/2024, 10:39 AM
@InfraMan - people complaining why a movie exist is so easily remedied by just not watching. i get it not everything is for everyone and an initial reaction is fine. but what happens here and other places is these people go on this hate filled campaign against whatever movie they not vibbing on. bitch about it once then just move the [frick] on we get it, ya dont think its a valid project. stop spamming comments with negativity.
Origame
Origame - 4/29/2024, 11:03 AM
@supermanrex - "spreading negativity" aka, saying what we don't like about something, is literally how we communicate why a project isn't getting our money. Otherwise, how is Hollywood gonna learn?

But then again, this whole comment reeks of hypocrisy as you yourself can easily just not read negative comments and even actively block people who are negative here but instead you insist on reading them and engaging with them.
UniqNo
UniqNo - 4/29/2024, 10:15 AM
Why couldn't they make this one in traditional animation is strange! It would have been a much better to follow up the true orignal with this mufasa story.
Evansly
Evansly - 4/29/2024, 10:19 AM
I understand the Lion King remake made a lot of money but I don't feel like many people are interested in this and doubt it'll make half of what the Lion King made.

It doesn't have the same nostalgia factor or really much draw at all from the cast

Hope it turns out good at least
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/29/2024, 10:41 AM
@Evansly - the Lion King name by itself will make it a success

Also never underestimate the power of kids dragging their parents haha.
Evansly
Evansly - 4/29/2024, 11:20 AM
@TheVisionary25 - Fair! My kids are younger so there are less things that are appropriate to take them to. But they do constantly want to go!
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/29/2024, 11:31 AM
@Evansly - I feel like this could be a good way hopefully

Hell , I went to see GxK and it was all pretty much families or dads with their kids etc.
YouFlopped
YouFlopped - 4/29/2024, 10:23 AM
Another hit! Jaw dropping visuals.
WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 4/29/2024, 10:26 AM
@YouFlopped - ok Jan
YouFlopped
YouFlopped - 4/29/2024, 10:24 AM
ima keep it 💯 you can clearly tell they are using AI. I wonder how much tho 🤔

#anotherbillion
FusionWarrior
FusionWarrior - 4/29/2024, 10:25 AM
Visually stunning as I expected and I see they're basically doing a Godfather Part II gimmick, plus it looks like the animals are actually emoting this time. Well I could be wrong, but this might work.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/29/2024, 10:34 AM
@FusionWarrior - yeah , they do seem to be emoting a bit more which is good

Interested to hear the new music ,it’s a high bar to live up to!!.
WhateverItTakes
WhateverItTakes - 4/29/2024, 10:26 AM
Surprised they didnt get a Panther to play young Mufasa for DEI purposes
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/29/2024, 10:28 AM
User Comment Image

The music and just overall vibe got me dammit…

Visually it looks spectacular but hopefully the emotion is there aswell this time around with the right amount of expressions and energy (the photorealistic style can make that difficult so we’ll see).

Good cast too!!.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 4/29/2024, 10:33 AM
Disney has released the first trailer for Mufasa: The Lion King could be the first 1 Billion hit in 2024. The Lion King (2019) did $1,663,079,059 Worldwide.
Forthas
Forthas - 4/29/2024, 10:35 AM
Love it!!! Looks epic.
newhire13
newhire13 - 4/29/2024, 10:43 AM
Well no wonder Scar is upset lol
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/29/2024, 10:49 AM
@newhire13 - lol

As soon as I read his character description , I understood too

I would be upset too
sepster
sepster - 4/29/2024, 10:45 AM
Does Mufasa not have a brother named Scar? Where's he at?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/29/2024, 10:49 AM
@sepster - Scars real name was Taka , he’s in it.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/29/2024, 11:07 AM
Mads is definitely the villain right?.

Also , Keith David as Mufasa’s dad is…

User Comment Image
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 4/29/2024, 11:33 AM
Gonna skip this no matter what.

