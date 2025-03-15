New Report Details "Tension" Between SNOW WHITE Stars Rachel Zegler And Gal Gadot: "They Are Not Friends"

Disney has attempted to move on the various controversies surrounding its live-action remake of Snow White. However, not even stopping press from attending the premiere has been enough to shift the narrative as those continue to dominate the narrative.

People (via Toonado.com) has published a piece on the supposed tension between Snow White actor Rachel Zegler (Shazam! Fury of the Gods) and the movie's Evil Queen, Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman). Alas, it doesn't sound like they're any more fond of each other than their respective Disney characters.

Understandably, it's said that the 23-year-old Zegler "has nothing in common with Gal Gadot, a mom of four kids [and] on top of that, their political views differ, adding to the tension."

Despite that, they have appeared at a handful of events together - including the Oscars - and a source tells the site that people shouldn't look too much into Gadot's absence from Snow White's recent launch event in Spain. "This isn’t like a ‘stay away from me' situation," they said. "They were at the Oscars together. They'll be together this weekend."

Another reiterates that they "have a huge age gap and very different political views" (a reference to Gadot's support for her fellow Israelis and Zegler's thoughts on Palestine shared on social media).

"Gal is annoyed by the movie drama," the insider added. "She enjoyed filming. She was fine with Rachel but they are not friends. They have nothing in common... They did a job together and that’s it."

It also sounds like Gadot wasn't a fan of Zegler's widely criticised comments about the 1937 animated classic which kicked off much of the controversy when she referred to it as "dated" and compared the movie's Prince to a stalker.

"Gal’s attitude is that you don’t criticize and cause drama for a project you signed on to do. She just doesn’t get it," the source revealed.

Snow White is a live-action musical reimagining of the classic 1937 film. The magical music adventure journeys back to the timeless story with beloved characters Bashful, Doc, Dopey, Grumpy, Happy, Sleepy, and Sneezy.

The movie is directed by Marc Webb and produced by Marc Platt and Jared LeBoff, with Callum McDougall serving as executive producer, and features all-new original songs from Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.

Disney's Snow White opens exclusively in theaters March 21, 2025.