SNOW WHITE Off To A Sleepy Start At U.S. Box Office Following Negative Reviews And Online Backlash

SNOW WHITE Off To A Sleepy Start At U.S. Box Office Following Negative Reviews And Online Backlash

Snow White opened in theaters yesterday evening but the movie is off to a sleepy start for an opening weekend that could leave Disney feeling a little...grumpy. You can find all the latest figures here.

News
By JoshWilding - Mar 21, 2025 10:03 AM EST
Filed Under: Disney
Source: Variety (via Toonado.com)

You don't need to be a Disney fan to be aware of Snow White. The movie has been making headlines for years, typically for all the wrong reasons.

Whether it's Rachel Zegler's divisive comments about the 1937 classic, Gal Gadot's stance on the Gaza war, or the many changes Disney has made to the story to update it for the present day, there's a lot of negative buzz surrounding this one. Throw in the fact reviews haven't been good and Snow White's opening weekend is off to a sleepy start.

According to Variety (via Toonado.com), the movie only drew an estimated $3.5 million from Thursday previews screenings; that's a long way off what Aladdin ($7 million), The Lion King ($23 million), Beauty and the Beast ($16.3 million) made, for example. 

Snow White is, however, performing better than Maleficent: Mistress of Evil ($2.3 million), Dumbo ($2.6 million), and even Mufasa: The Lion King ($3.3 million). The Amazing Spider-Man director Marc Webb's live-action remake has 46% on Rotten Tomatoes. Even so, "Rotten" Disney movies like Maleficent and Aladdin were still a hit with moviegoers when they opened. 

In terms of what this means for the weekend, it's still expected to make $45 million to $55 million in its opening weekend, plus another $50 million internationally for a global launch of roughly $100 million. At this rate, it will likely be on the lower end.

The Critics Consensus for Snow White has also hit Rotten Tomatoes. "Snow White is hardly a grumpy time at the movies thanks to Rachel Zegler's luminous star turn," it reads, "but its bashful treatment of the source material along with some dopey stylistic choices won't make everyone happy, either."

How much moviegoers, and the young girls Disney hopes will flock to Snow White over the weekend, care about the supposed "controversies" is hard to say. The buzz does feel largely negative and a series of sweeping changes to the beloved animated classic run the risk of alienating Disney fans of all ages. 

Snow White is a live-action musical reimagining of the classic 1937 film. The magical music adventure journeys back to the timeless story with beloved characters Bashful, Doc, Dopey, Grumpy, Happy, Sleepy, and Sneezy.

The movie is directed by Marc Webb and produced by Marc Platt and Jared LeBoff, with Callum McDougall serving as executive producer, and features all-new original songs from Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.

Disney's Snow White opens exclusively in theaters March 21, 2025. 

Dwarfs, No More! SNOW WHITE Makes Some Huge, Likely Controversial Changes To The Classic Cartoon - SPOILERS
Related:

Dwarfs, No More! SNOW WHITE Makes Some Huge, Likely Controversial Changes To The Classic Cartoon - SPOILERS
COCO 2: Disney And Pixar Officially Announce Sequel For 2029 Release
Recommended For You:

COCO 2: Disney And Pixar Officially Announce Sequel For 2029 Release

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 3/21/2025, 6:36 AM
Disney overlords will not be happy.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 3/21/2025, 6:37 AM
Add insult to injury and watch Ne Zha 2 instead.
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 3/21/2025, 6:47 AM
@vectorsigma - you almost sounded like a real boy for a moment there...
Gmoney84
Gmoney84 - 3/21/2025, 6:41 AM
Mermaids are WHITE!!!
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 3/21/2025, 6:49 AM
@Gmoney84 - please don't trigger you-know-who...
AnEye
AnEye - 3/21/2025, 10:51 AM
@Gmoney84 - And may it live rent free in your head.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 3/21/2025, 10:57 AM
@Gmoney84 -

Not all.

But Ariel and her sisters, and their parents are White.
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 3/21/2025, 10:53 AM

User Comment Image
ARegularCrab
ARegularCrab - 3/21/2025, 11:15 AM
@Wahhvacado - bought all 3 Invincible compendiums yesterday on a whim.

About to spend a whole weekend getting lost in a good story!
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 3/21/2025, 10:55 AM
I wonder if these movies would do better without the red hats being all crazy about Disney and DEI stuff they don’t understand but constantly complain about.

I do think if a story/plot sucks then yes let’s hate on individual movies. But to hate Disney because of diversity in their movies and theme parks is just dumb.
AnEye
AnEye - 3/21/2025, 10:57 AM
@slickrickdesigns - I agree.
Odekahn
Odekahn - 3/21/2025, 11:01 AM
@slickrickdesigns - hating them because of diversity is indeed dumb. Hating them because they are changing character’s identities (race swapping white characters only) and not being faithful to the history of said characters isn’t.
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 3/21/2025, 11:18 AM
@slickrickdesigns - Possibly. But oddly, this might be the first Snow White article that DOESN'T mention racial backlash against Zegler, and it also happens to be the article where it's really set in that critics legit don't seem to be liking this movie.
YouCray04
YouCray04 - 3/21/2025, 11:21 AM
@slickrickdesigns - I think the percentage of people who hate things because of diversity is surprisingly small. As with any vocal and incendiary group, the media makes their voices heard above everyone else's because it generates views. Most people are happy to see people of all races, cultures, genders, etc. but also want the characters that they grew up with to, ya know, look like the chatacters that they grew up with. Both of these things are achievable, but not while people continue to champion lazy diversity (i.e. race swapping) as opposed to authentic diversity. All of that aside, almost every negative opinion I've seen/heard about this movie is about Rachel Zeigler's personality and disrespect for the source material, so regarding your comment, I'm not sure it would make much of a difference.
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 3/21/2025, 11:23 AM
lol… I see some of yall trying to communicate some thing but no messages. How bad can they be to get deleted that fast.

User Comment Image
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 3/21/2025, 10:55 AM
No White

Spoilers

.

.

.

Why does the 1200s-1600s kingdom look like 2025 San Francisco?

The kingdom is a communist globalist pipedream commune.

Is No White part flounder? Over 5 to 10 years her eyes slowly moved away from each other.

The stupid king and others in the kingdom knew the Gal Gadot character used magic and didn't question if she was secretly evil and would use magic to usurp power?
Evansly
Evansly - 3/21/2025, 11:00 AM
@MakeAmericaGrea - Person who whines daily about this movie existing goes out of his way to learn about the movie?

Bro you are obsessed and it's weird AF
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 3/21/2025, 11:10 AM
@Evansly -

You are being disingenuous and illogical.

And you aren't gaslighting me or anyone else.

Do you wish Kamala Harris was president instead of Donald Trump?

Do you wine about conservatives and things you dislike and go out of your way to learn about them?

You are weird? Weird!
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 3/21/2025, 11:15 AM
@Evansly -

I don't talk about No White daily.

You need to stop your whining.
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 3/21/2025, 11:03 AM
User Comment Image
krayzeman
krayzeman - 3/21/2025, 11:04 AM
These types of family movies usually start out slow but end up doing really well during their time at the show. Families are front loading this just seeing it on their own time.
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 3/21/2025, 11:09 AM
@krayzeman - It's becoming expensive for families to go to the theaters. The smarter choice is to wait about a month and stream it.
Matador
Matador - 3/21/2025, 11:07 AM
Disney just enjoys a good pegging

User Comment Image
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 3/21/2025, 11:12 AM
@Matador - Two things I didn't expect to see today...

My neighbor actually picking up the trash his little rotten cat knocked over in my yard for a change.

And a dude getting pegged in a Snow White article
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 3/21/2025, 11:14 AM
No White

Spoilers

.

.

It is pro raiding stores if they have anything a thief doesn't have.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/21/2025, 11:14 AM
We’ll see how it does since it’s still early days…

It did better than Mufasa which went out to make over 700 million so we’ll see.

Also the changes I have heard about are some that just need to happen for the modern age but I’m fine with the others aswell because if you are gonna remake these films then why not do something different to an extent rather then just the same thing in live action.

Anyway , the movies seemed just fine to me and I’ll check it on streaming.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder