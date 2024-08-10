SNOW WHITE Trailer And Poster Introduce WONDER WOMAN Star Gal Gadot As The Evil Queen

SNOW WHITE Trailer And Poster Introduce WONDER WOMAN Star Gal Gadot As The Evil Queen

At D23 last night, Walt Disney Studios released the first trailer and poster for its Snow White remake, offering our best look yet at Rachel Zegler as the title character and Gal Gadot's Evil Queen...

News
By JoshWilding - Aug 10, 2024 08:08 AM EST
Filed Under: Disney
Source: Toonado.com

Disney pulled out all the stops at D23 yesterday evening and among the many sneak peeks which premiered before fans in Anaheim was a first look at the studio's controversial Snow White remake. 

Stars Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot, who portray Snow White and the Evil Queen, respectively, were also on hand to give fans to share new details about the production and a first look at the "Whistle While You Work" scene. We catch a glimpse of that and more (via Toonado.com) in an officially released teaser trailer which might just surprise you. 

Why? Well, it's almost a shot-for-shot remake of the cartoon, and that's not something anyone expected given what we've heard about Snow White up until now. Previous reports have pointed to it being a drastic reimagining of the original tale, with the title character given a more proactive role in a story which swaps out the Seven Dwarfs with a group of bandits. 

However, extensive reshoots have taken place following the backlash from fans (a result of set photos and various ploy leaks), meaning it's entirely possible Snow White is now a more authentic retelling of its animated predecessor. 

Either way, we're sure Disney will win over a lot of sceptical fans with this trailer; should it prove to be misleading, though, the backlash is likely to be worse than ever.

"Choosing thankfulness and gratefulness is choosing peace," Zegler said earlier this year while addressing the trolling she's faced for being cast as Snow White. "As much as you’d like to remind people verbally that being in the spotlight doesn’t absolve you of your humanity — that you’re allowed to have human moments — it doesn’t necessarily do what you want it to do. It fuels them more."

"So it’s choosing to be present and know that they’re probably just having a really hard day. And I’m putting out a movie," she concluded.

Snow White is a live-action musical reimagining of the classic 1937 film. The magical music adventure journeys back to the timeless story with beloved characters Bashful, Doc, Dopey, Grumpy, Happy, Sleepy, and Sneezy.

The movie is directed by Marc Webb and produced by Marc Platt and Jared LeBoff, with Callum McDougall serving as executive producer, and features all-new original songs from Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.

Disney's Snow White opens exclusively in theaters March 21, 2025.

MOANA 2 D23 Trailer And Poster Reunite Moana And Maui For Another Epic Adventure
Related:

MOANA 2 D23 Trailer And Poster Reunite Moana And Maui For Another Epic Adventure
MUFASA: THE LION KING Gets A Minute-Long New Teaser Ahead Of Upcoming Trailer Release
Recommended For You:

MUFASA: THE LION KING Gets A Minute-Long New Teaser Ahead Of Upcoming Trailer Release
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 8/10/2024, 8:36 AM
Hot damn, TCD's and NR's little troopers are at it again with the dislikes...

Oh, well.
Blergh
Blergh - 8/10/2024, 9:06 AM
@DrReedRichards - have you seen TCD's movie trailer? I wish him luck but holy hell does that movie look cliche, almost like a gay porn parody of a Bourne movie.
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 8/10/2024, 9:15 AM
@Blergh -

I've caught glimpses of it, but I'm honestly waiting to see how it measures up to Stuckman's, since TCD and his cult have villified him for so long. Granted, after Chris started his own project he's gotten a lot less objective in his own reviews, but the animosity is clearly there.
TrentCrimm
TrentCrimm - 8/10/2024, 8:37 AM
I'm by no stretch the target audience for this movie, but I mean that looks like what you'd expect a Snow White movie to look like.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 8/10/2024, 8:43 AM

Big F NO to this crap!
MarvelousMarty
MarvelousMarty - 8/10/2024, 8:43 AM
Looks better now it has dwarfs.
Itwasme
Itwasme - 8/10/2024, 9:04 AM
@MarvelousMarty - why? The story didn't have dwarves in it.
MikeyL
MikeyL - 8/10/2024, 8:44 AM
Yeah, a live action adaptation of the animated film wasn’t necessary. But it’s distinctly Snow White, it looks the part, it sounds the part, the visuals are pretty good. I doubt I’ll go to the cinema to see it unless me niece and nephew want to go, but I’ll probably put it on Disney+ one day when there’s nothing else I’m feeling like watching
AllsGood
AllsGood - 8/10/2024, 8:48 AM
Looks Great :)

User Comment Image
FusionWarrior
FusionWarrior - 8/10/2024, 8:49 AM
Nostalgic goosebumps
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/10/2024, 8:52 AM
@FusionWarrior - the music did get me a bit
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 8/10/2024, 8:53 AM
I wanna see how the usual lot trying spin this as not looking like a Snow White movie
ImBatman4realz
ImBatman4realz - 8/10/2024, 9:02 AM
@FireandBlood - the “usual crew” you’re referring to, literally responded to what they were saying for months to a year before the movie’s original release.

Disney delayed the release date to go back and course correct through reshoots. We know all this based on the comments Zeglar kept making, as well as the confirmed set photos of the “7 mystical beings” who were called bandits 🙄, that were so excitedly announced to replace the dwarfs…

Now they’re in it too! This looks much better after they damage control reacted to the movie’s negative response… hopefully it turns out at minimum as decent.
Itwasme
Itwasme - 8/10/2024, 9:06 AM
@ImBatman4realz - but the story doesn't have dwarves in it... seems weird to fight for the Disneyfication of things.
Ikusa
Ikusa - 8/10/2024, 9:38 AM
@FireandBlood - I'm sorry it's not about an obese black lesbian directed by Ryan Coogler for you satisfaction.

However, most seem content, so I'm sorry your attempt at baiting failed.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/10/2024, 8:53 AM
It looks….fine imo.

This is what people were causing controversy about?.
Superspecialawesomeguy
Superspecialawesomeguy - 8/10/2024, 8:55 AM
Hope this does well, Marc Webb could use a hit lol.
Blergh
Blergh - 8/10/2024, 9:04 AM
@Superspecialawesomeguy - poor guy has been stuck in the TV mills since Gifted. Not saying that TV is a bad gig but his ambitions certainly were higher than being a producer on some genre shows.
ImBatman4realz
ImBatman4realz - 8/10/2024, 8:58 AM
Couple of thoughts when they finally released this trailer:

1. Looks like they walked back the idea of being unable to do the “who is the fairest one of all” angle, due to woke idea that we can’t have an evil woman in a movie being jealous of another’s beauty.
2. This looks much closer to the story people are familiar with than what they were touting for months leading up to the original release (i.e.: they gave in and added the Dwarfs in reshoots).
3. Still find Zeglar to be annoying at minimum and unbearable at worst. I chucked when she released her new statement that playing the character “has been an honor of her lifetime”, after all the PR nightmare comments she kept making for a year before the original release.
4. Thank the OG Disney’s wishing Star, that they re-added the Dwarfs… the whole girl power idea of teaming up with bandits 🙄? Would have been hilariously lazy and odd to watch.

That being said, it will be interesting to see how they either publicly admit that they realized they needed reshoots to make it more in line with the OG, or if they try to erase history and act like it he troubled production didn’t happen. Very literally, if you go woke you go broke —

Course correcting this flick surely cost an arms and a leg. I think that Disney needs to stop milking their classics dry — and get their creatives into an overhaul to once again make original content. For a while now they’ve done remakes, and sequels/prequels/spin-offs franchises. The ‘90s will always be the height of Disney’s success in their films.
Blergh
Blergh - 8/10/2024, 9:03 AM
I mean, it certainly looks like Snow White but I certainly have zero interest in watching it. Glad for the target audience though, looks fairly close to the cartoon.

The CG looks very solid, for a change, artistically very well chosen shots (at least in the trailer).
Also didn't know Marc Webb directed this, dude's been caught in the TV mines since TASM2 and Gifted bombed.

Politically this will be an interesting catcher for controversy; on one hand you've got the right hating on the casting of Rachel Zegler and I'm certain we'll see some pusback on Gal Gadot.
IronMan616
IronMan616 - 8/10/2024, 9:05 AM
Snow Woke and the Seven Pronouns.

"Magic mirror, who's the fairest of them all?" Um, you are, and it isn't even close.

Weird, weird.
crazymonkey4539
crazymonkey4539 - 8/10/2024, 9:24 AM
Miscast as [frick], horrible CGI animals, terrible terrible acting, some of the worst I've ever seen at Disney, and above all else, telling a story everyone knows by heart.
This has no meaning behind it whatsoever..Theres absolutely no surprise or ANYTHING to this...
If Disney just wanted to be able to make cool new costumes based on these characters, they should have done JUST that, try in a Disney Fashion Show or an editorial photoshoot. But to make an entire movie? That horse died with Mulan..
Still cannot believe we are STILL in that Disney era of completely green screen retellings of fairy tales that started all the way back in 2010 with Alice in Wonderland, 14 years later.. YIKES....And even back then, AiW was technically a NEW story about Alice, that ACTUALLY meant something and had something new to say about the character... Pathetic as all hell, ngl
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 8/10/2024, 9:35 AM
@crazymonkey4539 - Such a shame since the film was obviously made just for you and not for kids. 🙄
dagenspear
dagenspear - 8/10/2024, 9:27 AM
I resist the CGI dwarves and attempt to do a full visual remake of the original movie, to me.
Batmangina
Batmangina - 8/10/2024, 9:28 AM
I couldn't give two shits about Snow White but if they'd have presented it this way from the start and if dingbat would have kept her [frick]ing mouth shut, it would have been totally fine.

Instead they got a cluster[frick] that will lose money and a lead actress that is promotional cancer.

This looks really decent.

PS: Gal Gadot IS the fairest one of all in that MFer, so I'm rooting for the villain.
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 8/10/2024, 9:34 AM
This movie made for children that I had no plan of watching upsets me so much

User Comment Image
MadThanos
MadThanos - 8/10/2024, 9:37 AM
A little creepy.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder