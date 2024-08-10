SNOW WHITE Trailer And Poster Introduce WONDER WOMAN Star Gal Gadot As The Evil Queen

Disney pulled out all the stops at D23 yesterday evening and among the many sneak peeks which premiered before fans in Anaheim was a first look at the studio's controversial Snow White remake.

Stars Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot, who portray Snow White and the Evil Queen, respectively, were also on hand to give fans to share new details about the production and a first look at the "Whistle While You Work" scene. We catch a glimpse of that and more (via Toonado.com) in an officially released teaser trailer which might just surprise you.

Why? Well, it's almost a shot-for-shot remake of the cartoon, and that's not something anyone expected given what we've heard about Snow White up until now. Previous reports have pointed to it being a drastic reimagining of the original tale, with the title character given a more proactive role in a story which swaps out the Seven Dwarfs with a group of bandits.

However, extensive reshoots have taken place following the backlash from fans (a result of set photos and various ploy leaks), meaning it's entirely possible Snow White is now a more authentic retelling of its animated predecessor.

Either way, we're sure Disney will win over a lot of sceptical fans with this trailer; should it prove to be misleading, though, the backlash is likely to be worse than ever.

"Choosing thankfulness and gratefulness is choosing peace," Zegler said earlier this year while addressing the trolling she's faced for being cast as Snow White. "As much as you’d like to remind people verbally that being in the spotlight doesn’t absolve you of your humanity — that you’re allowed to have human moments — it doesn’t necessarily do what you want it to do. It fuels them more."

"So it’s choosing to be present and know that they’re probably just having a really hard day. And I’m putting out a movie," she concluded.

Snow White is a live-action musical reimagining of the classic 1937 film. The magical music adventure journeys back to the timeless story with beloved characters Bashful, Doc, Dopey, Grumpy, Happy, Sleepy, and Sneezy.

The movie is directed by Marc Webb and produced by Marc Platt and Jared LeBoff, with Callum McDougall serving as executive producer, and features all-new original songs from Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.

Disney's Snow White opens exclusively in theaters March 21, 2025.