WONDER WOMAN Star Gal Gadot Is The Evil Queen In Officially Released SNOW WHITE Trailer And Poster

Disney has handled the release of Snow White's trailer in an undeniably bizarre manner. The studio ignored the low-res versions which did the rounds after the sneek peek started playing in theaters a couple of weeks ago and failed to react to the fully HD version that followed.

The official version has finally been released today, though, and it's accompanied by a colourful, eye-catching new poster for the live-action remake.

As you might expect, the spotlight is put squarely on Rachel Zegler's Snow White and Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot as the villainous Evil Queen.

Reshoots are thought to have brought this version of the classic fairy tale more in line with the 1937 animated movie. Early plans supposedly called for the Seven Dwarfs to be excluded following scathing comments from Game of Thrones star Peter Dinklage. Well, they're in there now and the CGI used to bring them to life is certainly...something.

Controversy has surrounded Snow White from day one, though much of that has been generated on social media. Whether that will reach regular moviegoers is hard to say as Disney's live-action adaptations of its animated catalogue typically don't struggle to find an audience in theaters.

Check out the new trailer and poster for Snow White below.

Magic mirror on the wall, show us the story that started it all 🪞 Disney’s #SnowWhite is only in theaters March 21, 2025. pic.twitter.com/88u2KkyZh6 — Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) December 3, 2024 The classic story comes to life 🍎 Experience Disney's #SnowWhite, only in theaters March 21, 2025. pic.twitter.com/oqAXUBaxEx — Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) December 3, 2024

"Choosing thankfulness and gratefulness is choosing peace," Zegler said this year while addressing the trolling she's faced for being cast as Snow White. "As much as you’d like to remind people verbally that being in the spotlight doesn’t absolve you of your humanity — that you’re allowed to have human moments — it doesn’t necessarily do what you want it to do. It fuels them more."

"So it’s choosing to be present and know that they’re probably just having a really hard day. And I’m putting out a movie," she added, making it clear she isn't letting those detractors get to her.

Snow White is a live-action musical reimagining of the classic 1937 film. The magical music adventure journeys back to the timeless story with beloved characters Bashful, Doc, Dopey, Grumpy, Happy, Sleepy, and Sneezy.

The movie is directed by Marc Webb and produced by Marc Platt and Jared LeBoff, with Callum McDougall serving as executive producer, and features all-new original songs from Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.

Disney's Snow White opens exclusively in theaters March 21, 2025.