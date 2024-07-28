THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Comic-Con Trailer Leaks Online And Reveals Galactus, The Thing, And More

Marvel Studios shared early pre-production footage from The Fantastic Four: First Steps with fans at Comic-Con yesterday evening and, inevitably, it's leaked online! Find more details after the jump...

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 28, 2024 08:07 AM EST
Filed Under: Fantastic Four

There was a time when movie studios rarely shared the footage screened in Hall H at Comic-Con with fans online.

However, when the Suicide Squad trailer almost immediately leaked in 2015, it forced Warner Bros.' hand (which was unprecedented at the time) and we've since grown used to those sneak peeks hitting social media right after their San Diego premieres. 

Yesterday evening, Marvel Studios showcased Captain America: Brave New World, Thunderbolts*, and The Fantastic Four: First Steps. Footage was shown from each of those movies, only for none of it to be released online!

It's just like old times today, though, as the early pre-production footage for the Fantastic Four reboot is currently doing the rounds on social media. While we're unable to share the footage with you here, it can be found on r/LeaksAndRumors.

In that, we see Reed Richards (Pedro Pascal is rocking grey temples) explaining parallel dimensions to a group of kids, the team in their blue spacesuits pre-superpowers, the Fantasticar rocketing through New York City, the Baxter Building, and The Thing on a game show. Unfortunately, he's mostly obscured in shadow!

After Marvel's First Family blasts into space, the comic-accurate Galactus is revealed peering into the window of a skyscraper we're assuming is the team's base.

As you might expect, the footage is being taken down pretty quickly by Disney but it's easy enough to find on Reddit and X if you're keen to hunt it down. 

Explaining how the early footage was pieced together in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, The Fantastic Four: First Steps director Matt Shakman said, "We shot a few days some stuff in this astronaut prep area, getting ready to go to space."

"We shot [the] dating game - Let's Make a Match, it's called - and we shot Reed Richards' science show that he does weekly for kiddos. And then we also combined it with a bunch of [pre-visualization] and animatics that we've been creating to help design the world."

Marvel Studios has announced that Pedro Pascal (Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic), Vanessa Kirby (Sue Storm/Invisible Woman), Joseph Quinn (Johnny Storm/Human Torch), and Ebon Moss-Bachrach (Ben Grimm/The Thing) will lead The Fantastic Four: First Steps cast.

We'll also see Ralph Ineson as Galactus, Julia Garner as Shalla-Bal/Silver Surfer, and Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, and Natasha Lyonne in mystery roles. The story sees Galactus and Silver Surfer target Earth for destruction. 

Director Matt Shakman worked with both Avatar: The Way of Water co-writer Josh Friedman and WandaVision's Cam Squires on The Fantastic Four: First Steps' screenplay, with Eric Pearson (Black Widow) recently coming on board for a final polish.

The movie is set to be released in theaters on July 25, 2025.

TheRogue
TheRogue - 7/28/2024, 8:09 AM
This looks......perfect. It looks like it has so much heart and sauce. I dont mean this in a bad way but it looks not like a mcu movie. I truly cannot wait.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 7/28/2024, 9:04 AM
@TheRogue - agreed. If it didn't say Marvel Studios, I wouldn't have guessed. And that's a really good thing
TheRogue
TheRogue - 7/28/2024, 9:06 AM
@bkmeijer1 - I kinda wish they did more alternate universe movies to experiment.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 7/28/2024, 9:23 AM
@TheRogue - doesn't even need to be alternate universe as Werewolf has shown. This really also makes me hope Blade has a very unique look as well
TheRogue
TheRogue - 7/28/2024, 9:25 AM
@bkmeijer1 - Yeah but non ironically imagine a serious world war 2 cap movie, or 50s iron man. Just spitaballing.
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 7/28/2024, 8:10 AM
Pure and utter perfection
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/28/2024, 8:11 AM
That looks cool!!.

The cast seems to have good chemistry and do indeed seem to fit these version of their characters (interesting that Reed I think is talking about multiverse theory at the start) and I like the retro futurist 60’s they have built aswell.

So far , so good though I wonder just how much of this footage will be in the actual film since Feige said they start shooting on Tuesday.
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 7/28/2024, 8:11 AM
Well that is quite a bit of footage for them starting filming on Tuesday
DravenCorvis
DravenCorvis - 7/28/2024, 8:14 AM
@ItsNotForMeWahh - Exactly what I thought.
Knightstar
Knightstar - 7/28/2024, 8:15 AM
@ItsNotForMeWahh - I know right lol, I thought I watching the movie.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 7/28/2024, 9:04 AM
@ItsNotForMeWahh - guess the only things they shot were these scenes
Thing94
Thing94 - 7/28/2024, 8:14 AM
Very good! Vanessa Kirby 🥰
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 7/28/2024, 8:15 AM
Yep, this looks good !!
OptimusCrime
OptimusCrime - 7/28/2024, 8:15 AM
Looks odd (in a positive way)

Love how quick Galactus moves.
Dotanuki
Dotanuki - 7/28/2024, 9:18 AM
@OptimusCrime - total homage to the original King Kong movie
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/28/2024, 8:16 AM
How can we take this supoosed footage seriously if they just started shooting!?

For all we know it wont be in the final product and just promotional in nature to appease the fandom.

I remember geeking out on infinity war footage with thanos throwing the moon on stark. I dont have interest on this at all and wont seek to see it.

Gunn even didnt bother showing anything for Superman yet and they are almost done shooting. Tha man has a good plan.

Desperate marvel
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 7/28/2024, 8:21 AM
@vectorsigma - User Comment Image
TheRogue
TheRogue - 7/28/2024, 8:21 AM
@vectorsigma - Dont take this wrong way, but you seem desperate to hate on everything mcu.
kylo0607
kylo0607 - 7/28/2024, 8:23 AM
@vectorsigma

Desperate Marvel?

Deadpool & Wolverine is about to hit $200 million domestic opening weekend lol
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/28/2024, 8:25 AM
@TheRogue - fair comment. I just dont see anything good from them anymore, naybe except xmen97. But i still watch their outputs and wait for it to get back on track.

Until i see something good consistently (like the thanis footage i mentioned), everything is one desperate move after another.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/28/2024, 8:27 AM
@kylo0607 - yeah, after the marvels failed miserably.

It needs at least 1B to be a good profit too given the big budget and huge marketing costs

Context is important
dragon316
dragon316 - 7/28/2024, 8:32 AM
@vectorsigma - I had look it up on YouTube it’s official was at comic con
GodHercules20
GodHercules20 - 7/28/2024, 8:33 AM
@vectorsigma - This is you when James Gunn release cheap ass Batman suit

User Comment Image
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/28/2024, 8:34 AM
@dragon316 - i know it is official but these are test footages and NOT A TRAILER as others are claiming. Just saw it btw with the link shared here
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/28/2024, 8:36 AM
@GodHercules20 - im sure you were like that when adam warlock - with bad costume too - came out. But it is a marvel movie so you dont make fun of it. The double standards.
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 7/28/2024, 8:20 AM
I loved it!!!
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 7/28/2024, 8:21 AM
link?
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 7/28/2024, 8:43 AM
@TheRogue - thank you
Batmangina
Batmangina - 7/28/2024, 8:23 AM
[frick] YEAH!! They cast Henry Cavill's moustache!!!
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 7/28/2024, 8:25 AM
@Batmangina - DC didn't really know what to do with it, I'm excited to see the mustache under new direction

User Comment Image
Batmangina
Batmangina - 7/28/2024, 8:56 AM
@ItsNotForMeWahh - Same. It's good to see unfairly maligned talent getting work and a chance to prove their versatility and value.

I think it can really shine in the retro vibe of the FF!
DocSpock
DocSpock - 7/28/2024, 8:25 AM

I am very FF super buzzed excited full retro happy pants dancing to the dulcet tones of Deep Purple and a pitcher of tequila Sunrises for breakfast.

I'm so happy, I won't even complain that Silver Surfer has tits and is complaining that Galactus keeps cosmicmansplaining to her.
UniqNo
UniqNo - 7/28/2024, 8:26 AM
This looks pretty cool. So they've clearly been filming already! That looks alot more than just test footage.

Loving the aesthetic.

Marvel.back.baby.
SuperiorHeckler
SuperiorHeckler - 7/28/2024, 8:27 AM
I "guess" Pascal is pulling a Cesar Romero and kept his mustache simply because he wanted to. 🤨
RegularPoochie
RegularPoochie - 7/28/2024, 8:28 AM
I'm not crying, you are crying!!!! Galactus looks perfect!!!! It's pretty silent on this topic, does thos mean the trolls went back to hiding?
DeadClunge
DeadClunge - 7/28/2024, 8:29 AM
Wait there's a trailer and they haven't even wrapped filming?

Say it ain't so 😱

It's like Marvel have full confidence in their product 😅
dragon316
dragon316 - 7/28/2024, 8:37 AM
@DeadClunge - not first time they have made move and failed marvel getting cocky big ego again get people excited with little surprises when finsished product could suck will not know until find out what people think of finsished product in end Pedro shave mustache doesn’t fit for reed
TheMetaMan
TheMetaMan - 7/28/2024, 8:47 AM
@dragon316 - You are whining and complaining and yapping absolutely nothing. Go make yourself useful. The film hasn’t been released yet and you are already acting delusional. No one cares if it’s going to be great or bad. Whatever the outcome just let it be.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 7/28/2024, 9:11 AM
@DeadClunge - Gunn and crew gave us this after just 12 days of shooting
1 2

