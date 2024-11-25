THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Star Ralph Ineson Shares His Awesome Galactus-Themed Wrap Gift

The Fantastic Four: First Steps star Ralph Ineson, who plays Galactus in the upcoming reboot, has shared another of his wrap gifts but does it offer a first look at the MCU's Eater of Worlds? Check it out!

News
By JoshWilding - Nov 25, 2024 12:11 PM EST
Filed Under: Fantastic Four

The Fantastic Four: First Steps wraps shooting this week and it seems the MCU's Galactus, Ralph Ineson, is either finished or close to being done with filming his role as the Devourer of Worlds. 

Taking to X earlier today, the actor shared what appeared to be our first look at the long-awaited reboot's take on Galactus. However, having recently realised that fans will jump on anything and everything he says about the MCU, the Nosferatu star soon shared a clarification. 

Of course, those of you who caught the leaked trailer from D23 Brazil will have already seen Galactus and be aware of how close to the comic books this take on the villain is (a relief after Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer's infamous cloud in 2007). 

It's hard to say when Marvel Studios will share an official look at The Fantastic Four: First Steps. It's not outside the realm of possibility that we'll get a teaser with, say, Mufasa: The Lion King, but the studio still has Captain America: Brave New World and Thunderbolts* to promote before going all-in on Marvel's First Family. 

"I’m not someone who knows the whole lore of Marvel," Ineson admitted in an interview this past July. "My son is an expert. He’s been schooling me for the last couple of months. I read the script and I was like, 'It’s cool as f*ck.'"

"I'm just happy to be a part of this absolutely insane, huge world. It's Galactus man," he later added. "There's a lot to be excited about."

Asked whether he sees himself playing the villain for a long time, Ineson responded, "Yeah, that would mean the films are successful. That's a good outcome for everybody involved, but obviously for me."

You can check out Ineson's latest The Fantastic Four: First Steps posts below. 

Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.

Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, and Natasha Lyonne have been cast in mystery roles. 

Director Matt Shakman worked with both Avatar: The Way of Water co-writer Josh Friedman and WandaVision's Cam Squires on The Fantastic Four: First Steps' screenplay, with Eric Pearson (Black Widow) later coming on board for a final polish.

The movie is set to be released in theaters on July 25, 2025.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
marvel72
marvel72 - 11/25/2024, 12:29 PM
That's pretty cool,makes me want some bottled lager.
TheWalkingCuban
TheWalkingCuban - 11/25/2024, 12:40 PM
@marvel72 -
He drinks a whiskey drink
He drinks a Vodka drink
He drinks a Lager drink
He drinks a cider drink
He sings the songs that remind him of the good times
He sings the songs that remind him of the better times
UncleHarm1
UncleHarm1 - 11/25/2024, 12:52 PM
@TheWalkingCuban - Oh

User Comment Image
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 11/25/2024, 1:09 PM
@UncleHarm1 - @TheWalkingCuban - LOL, well play gentlemen
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 11/25/2024, 12:36 PM
Aren't wrap-gifts usually something custom? Maybe I'm wrong, but I feel like they're typically not something found at a local comic shop.
JFerguson
JFerguson - 11/25/2024, 12:57 PM
@TheFinestSmack - I think they all also received a custom flight jacket if I’m not mistaken
mountainman
mountainman - 11/25/2024, 12:37 PM
This seems like it’ll be a Super Bowl trailer debut, which will also allow it to screen in front of Cap 4.
JayLemle
JayLemle - 11/25/2024, 12:37 PM
Wow! Three months of shooting! These studios know how to get that principal photography wrapped up pretty quick. No reports of RDJ being on set. I wonder if it'll be he and the Russo's in the studio again filming any mid or end credits stingers, later on.
soberchimera
soberchimera - 11/25/2024, 1:02 PM
He's definitely got the voice for Galactus.
BruceWayng
BruceWayng - 11/25/2024, 1:07 PM
I still can’t believe they are rushing Galactus and Franklin. Not to mention what they’re doing to Silver Surfer but I’m still blocking that one out.

I just really can’t wrap my head around how he fact that Marvel has gone this far off track. It’s like X-men Last Stand/X-Men Origins era Fox and DCEU level disregard for characters and continuity
kylo0607
kylo0607 - 11/25/2024, 1:38 PM
@BruceWayng - "Rushing" Galactus?!

You do realise fans have wanted a proper version of the character since 2007's cloud storm nonsense lol

That's 17 years of waiting.
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 11/25/2024, 1:08 PM
I NEEEEED that Galatcus bottle opener. F*cking sweet. will go nicely with my Batman bottle opener
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/25/2024, 1:11 PM
That’s cool.

Can’t wait to hear him in the role aswell as get a proper first look at this version of Galactus…

He’s got such a great voice!!.

?si=LB_2HFUnzBsP_7Us
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 11/25/2024, 1:22 PM
Cool, hopefully we get a Galacutus Popcorn Bucket.
MaxPaint
MaxPaint - 11/25/2024, 1:32 PM
I want one.

