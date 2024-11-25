THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Star Ralph Ineson Shares His Awesome Galactus-Themed Wrap Gift

The Fantastic Four: First Steps wraps shooting this week and it seems the MCU's Galactus, Ralph Ineson, is either finished or close to being done with filming his role as the Devourer of Worlds.

Taking to X earlier today, the actor shared what appeared to be our first look at the long-awaited reboot's take on Galactus. However, having recently realised that fans will jump on anything and everything he says about the MCU, the Nosferatu star soon shared a clarification.

Of course, those of you who caught the leaked trailer from D23 Brazil will have already seen Galactus and be aware of how close to the comic books this take on the villain is (a relief after Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer's infamous cloud in 2007).

It's hard to say when Marvel Studios will share an official look at The Fantastic Four: First Steps. It's not outside the realm of possibility that we'll get a teaser with, say, Mufasa: The Lion King, but the studio still has Captain America: Brave New World and Thunderbolts* to promote before going all-in on Marvel's First Family.

"I’m not someone who knows the whole lore of Marvel," Ineson admitted in an interview this past July. "My son is an expert. He’s been schooling me for the last couple of months. I read the script and I was like, 'It’s cool as f*ck.'"

"I'm just happy to be a part of this absolutely insane, huge world. It's Galactus man," he later added. "There's a lot to be excited about."

Asked whether he sees himself playing the villain for a long time, Ineson responded, "Yeah, that would mean the films are successful. That's a good outcome for everybody involved, but obviously for me."

More cool wrap stuff from Marvel #FantasticFourFirstSteps #Galactus pic.twitter.com/BaurlAYJoG — Ralph Ineson (@ralphineson) November 25, 2024 For those of you who think that was a first look at Galactus from the new movie, sorry to disappoint, this is from 2013. And for those that like it, I’m sure it’s available to buy pic.twitter.com/oQllrXZfUv — Ralph Ineson (@ralphineson) November 25, 2024

Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.

Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, and Natasha Lyonne have been cast in mystery roles.

Director Matt Shakman worked with both Avatar: The Way of Water co-writer Josh Friedman and WandaVision's Cam Squires on The Fantastic Four: First Steps' screenplay, with Eric Pearson (Black Widow) later coming on board for a final polish.

The movie is set to be released in theaters on July 25, 2025.