THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Star Vanessa Kirby Says She's "Really Hopeful For The Movie... I Miss Them!"

It seems The Fantastic Four: First Steps has taken a break from filming, with star Vanessa Kirby attending the Toronto International Film Festival to promote her new film, Ron Howard's Eden, which also stars Ana de Armas and Sydney Sweeney.

The Mission: Impossible actress - who will play Sue Storm/Invisible Woman in the Marvel Studios reboot - was asked for an update on production on the red carpet of the Eden world premiere, and while she didn't share anything particularly exciting, it sounds like things are going very well and "Marvel's First Family" are all getting on as well as one would hope.

“We love each other so much. I’ve been away from them for two days and I miss them," said Kirby. "We’re having such great time together. I’m really hopeful for the movie and Matt Shakman is amazing and Pedro [Pascal] is heavenly.”

Though quite a few set photos and videos have leaked, Marvel has done a great job of keeping the main cast members away from the cameras, and we've yet to see any of the heroes suited-up (though we did get a glimpse of a stand-in wearing a practical Thing suit). Maybe some more revealing shots will find their way online when shooting resumes.

Check out Kirby's interview below along with some photos and a new FFFS fan-poster.

Pedro Pascal (Game of Thrones, The Last of Us), will play Reed Richards, aka Mr. Fantastic, Joseph Quinn (Stranger Things, A Quiet Place Day One), will "flame on" as Johnny Storm, aka The Human Torch, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Punisher, The Bear), will play Ben Grimm, aka the Thing.

Julia Garner will debut as the Shala-Bal version of the Silver Surfer, while Galactus has also been confirmed as the main villain, and will be played by Ralph Ineson (The Witch, Game of Thrones). Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, and Natasha Lyonne have also been cast in undisclosed roles.

Kevin Feige recently confirmed that the movie will take place in an alternate universe, but we know that Marvel's First Family will appear in Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, so we wouldn't be surprised if they find their way into the main MCU timeline by the end of this movie.

Matt Shakman directs The Fantastic Four: First Steps, which is set to hit theaters on July 25, 2025.

Are you looking forward to Marvel Studios' Fantastic Four reboot? Let us know in the comments section down below.