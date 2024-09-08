THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Star Vanessa Kirby Says She's "Really Hopeful For The Movie... I Miss Them!"

THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Star Vanessa Kirby Says She's &quot;Really Hopeful For The Movie... I Miss Them!&quot;

The Fantastic Four: First Steps star Vanessa Kirby took a break from filming the Marvel Studios reboot to attend TIFF, and shared a very positive update on production...

News
By MarkCassidy - Sep 08, 2024 08:09 AM EST
Filed Under: Fantastic Four

It seems The Fantastic Four: First Steps has taken a break from filming, with star Vanessa Kirby attending the Toronto International Film Festival to promote her new film, Ron Howard's Eden, which also stars Ana de Armas and Sydney Sweeney.

The Mission: Impossible actress - who will play Sue Storm/Invisible Woman in the Marvel Studios reboot - was asked for an update on production on the red carpet of the Eden world premiere, and while she didn't share anything particularly exciting, it sounds like things are going very well and "Marvel's First Family" are all getting on as well as one would hope.

“We love each other so much. I’ve been away from them for two days and I miss them," said Kirby. "We’re having such great time together. I’m really hopeful for the movie and Matt Shakman is amazing and Pedro [Pascal] is heavenly.”

Though quite a few set photos and videos have leaked, Marvel has done a great job of keeping the main cast members away from the cameras, and we've yet to see any of the heroes suited-up (though we did get a glimpse of a stand-in wearing a practical Thing suit). Maybe some more revealing shots will find their way online when shooting resumes.

Check out Kirby's interview below along with some photos and a new FFFS fan-poster.

Pedro Pascal (Game of Thrones, The Last of Us), will play Reed Richards, aka Mr. Fantastic, Joseph Quinn (Stranger Things, A Quiet Place Day One), will "flame on" as Johnny Storm, aka The Human Torch, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Punisher, The Bear), will play Ben Grimm, aka the Thing. 

Julia Garner will debut as the Shala-Bal version of the Silver Surfer, while Galactus has also been confirmed as the main villain, and will be played by Ralph Ineson (The Witch, Game of Thrones). Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, and Natasha Lyonne have also been cast in undisclosed roles.

Kevin Feige recently confirmed that the movie will take place in an alternate universe, but we know that Marvel's First Family will appear in Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, so we wouldn't be surprised if they find their way into the main MCU timeline by the end of this movie.

Matt Shakman directs The Fantastic Four: First Steps, which is set to hit theaters on July 25, 2025.

Are you looking forward to Marvel Studios' Fantastic Four reboot? Let us know in the comments section down below.

THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Rumored Details Reveal Plans For The Team's Origin Story - SPOILERS
Related:

THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Rumored Details Reveal Plans For The Team's Origin Story - SPOILERS
ANDOR Star Ebon Moss-Bachrach Spotted Wearing MoCap Suit On THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Set
Recommended For You:

ANDOR Star Ebon Moss-Bachrach Spotted Wearing MoCap Suit On THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Set
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/8/2024, 8:36 AM
Man , she’s gorgeous…

Also her ,Ana De Armas and Sydney Sweeney are coming in a movie together?.

User Comment Image
Vigor
Vigor - 9/8/2024, 8:47 AM
@TheVisionary25 - phrasing!
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 9/8/2024, 8:44 AM
No doubt the four of them especially are having a blast. Like the original Avengers or the Guardians of the Galaxy, getting to have that special close-knit group is special and unique to them, even in the ever massive MCU. Plus they're the Fantastic Four... enough said.
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 9/8/2024, 8:45 AM
Really hope they can nail the family dynamic
Spike101
Spike101 - 9/8/2024, 8:47 AM
I honestly can’t make my mind up on whether this is going to sink or swim. Some of the casting is good some it terrible. Pedro is certainly no Reed Richards for example, whilst I think Vanessa will make a great Sue Storm. Female Surfer, not for me really especially after the last attempt was so good, I’d rather have had Laurence Fishburne voice him again. Galactus, not sure about this although with the Celestials being introduced in the Eternals there is a great opportunity to tie some of that together. If it were me I’d certainly take that option and use a few characters from the movie to reinforce its part in the MCU. I’d also like to see a connection to Agatha Harkness in there somewhere too, maybe towards the end as a potential nanny?
IronDean2099
IronDean2099 - 9/8/2024, 9:10 AM
@Spike101 - yeah I love Kathryn Hahn and I'd love to see Agatha develop to the point where she can be the F4s nanny in the second or third movie.
RedFury
RedFury - 9/8/2024, 8:51 AM
Imagine having the opportunity to ask a celebrity something meaningful, and interesting but then spitting out... can you describe the fantastic four in three emojis?!

It kills me how brain dead some of these journalists and interviewers are... You went to school, got an education, built up debt, then get your opportunity infront of a camera to ask someone famous a thoughtful question and spit out this drivel? Where the hell has all the integrity gone lol. I try not to feel to sorry for celebs, but these press tours must suck the soul out of a person. No wonder they usually seem like they could give two shits about whatever they're being asked.

Ugh... 😅
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 9/8/2024, 8:59 AM
@RedFury - 100% agreed. Most of them aren't actually looking for interesting responses, they just want quick headline grabs and "content" that drives traffic. It's embarrassing.
MG0019
MG0019 - 9/8/2024, 9:03 AM
@RedFury - And who “speaks” emoji? Out loud?

Like, what was the expected answer? “Oh, the movie is definitely Smiley With Rosy Cheeks And Smirking. Sunset Across Framed City Skyline…” Nobody is going to be able to give the image description of emojis off the top of their head in the middle of an event. And can you recall the Entire emoji keyboard?

That being said. I had to be around some 8th graders recently, and they do “speak in meme” to eachother.

One says an actual independent thought. Another responds “surprised pikachu dot jpeg.” The next one literally describes a meme; like VoiceOver controls with Image Description. No cap, on god, frfr.
LSHF
LSHF - 9/8/2024, 9:12 AM
@RedFury - Reporters (for the entertainment industry) ask some of the most ignorant, stupid and embarrassing questions I've heard any reporters ask.
Cleander
Cleander - 9/8/2024, 9:05 AM
They are really trying hard to convince ppl that they arent as accursed as the previous Fantastic Four movies
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 9/8/2024, 9:06 AM
Can cosmic rays disintegrate mustaches?
ExSOLDIER
ExSOLDIER - 9/8/2024, 9:10 AM
User Comment Image

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder