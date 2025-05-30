THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Statues Reveal First Official Look At The MCU's Franklin Richards

THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Statues Reveal First Official Look At The MCU's Franklin Richards

New statues for The Fantastic Four: First Steps have been revealed, and as well as showcasing Marvel's First Family, we finally get to see the MCU's take on Franklin Richards, the son of Reed and Sue.

News
By JoshWilding - May 30, 2025 05:05 AM EST
Filed Under: Fantastic Four

The Fantastic Four: First Steps takes place in a parallel universe (reportedly designated Earth-828), and that means we're getting a bold new take on Marvel's First Family.

One of the biggest changes to how these characters are typically portrayed on screen is the addition of Franklin Richards, the son of Reed Richards and Sue Storm. In the comics, he's a powerful reality warper and one of the most powerful beings in the universe, even at a young age.

Following Jonathan Hickman's Secret Wars, Franklin used his God-like abilities to restore the Multiverse; he's that strong. With that in mind, you can likely imagine how the youngest member of this team will factor into Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars

Today, we have a first look at some upcoming statues for The Fantastic Four: First Steps, where Franklin is shown alongside his mother, the Invisible Woman.

There's been a Funko Pop version of Franklin floating around, but these statues are movie-accurate and indicate that he'll at least be a toddler by the time this movie ends. Heading into Avengers: Doomsday, we'd bet on him being aged up even further. 

Has Marvel Studios found a young actor to portray Franklin, or will he be a CG creation? We're hoping it's not the latter, though Hollywood has largely managed to perfect CG babies in movies and TV shows. 

You can take a closer look at The Fantastic Four: First Steps' Franklin Richards in the X posts below.

Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.

Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, and Natasha Lyonne have been cast in mystery roles. Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom is rumoured to appear, though that's surely a given with Avengers: Doomsday on the way.

Director Matt Shakman worked with both Avatar: The Way of Water co-writer Josh Friedman and WandaVision's Cam Squires on The Fantastic Four: First Steps' screenplay, with Eric Pearson (Black Widow) later coming on board for a final polish.

The movie is set to be released in theaters on July 25, 2025.

THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Rumor May Reveal Which Part Of The Multiverse The Movie Is Set - SPOILERS
Related:

THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Rumor May Reveal Which Part Of The Multiverse The Movie Is Set - SPOILERS
THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Marvel Legends Figures Unleash Silver Surfer (And Give Us A Shirtless Thing)
Recommended For You:

THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Marvel Legends Figures Unleash Silver Surfer (And Give Us A Shirtless Thing)

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 5/30/2025, 5:23 AM
Firsty firsty first!

Life is good.
User Comment Image
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 5/30/2025, 5:53 AM
@ObserverIO - confirmed, Superman will be successful.

Congrats!
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 5/30/2025, 5:58 AM
@vectorsigma - Superman will be good!

User Comment Image
ElJefe
ElJefe - 5/30/2025, 6:52 AM
@ObserverIO -

User Comment Image
NoDaysOff
NoDaysOff - 5/30/2025, 5:31 AM
Status??
A typo?!?! in the title! @Joshwilding you slippin! I kid.

Nice find!
JoshWilding
JoshWilding - 5/30/2025, 5:47 AM
@NoDaysOff - It's been a long month. 😂 Thanks for the heads up!
Nolanite
Nolanite - 5/30/2025, 6:28 AM
@JoshWilding -

Hey Chandler how's it going? Why did you block me? Are you also that other guy who's posts are being listed on the main page?

So many questions and very little answers. Quite the douche you are.

Nolanite out
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 5/30/2025, 5:50 AM
If this is what passes for a baby today I’d say he looks pretty accurate.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 5/30/2025, 6:13 AM

So when Franklin is growing up, has his first major fight with the Silver Surfer, and gives him a cosmic nut punch, boy is he gonna be surprised.
Polaris
Polaris - 5/30/2025, 6:35 AM
So he's going to take his first steps in the movie, righ?

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder