THE FANTASTIC FOUR: John Malkovich's Surprising Role May Have Been Revealed - SPOILERS

A new rumor doing the rounds online claims to reveal the character that the legendary John Malkovich will play in The Fantastic Four: First Steps...

By MarkCassidy - Nov 07, 2024 04:11 PM EST
Not long after the main cast of The Fantastic Four: First Steps was announced, several supporting players were added to the Marvel Studios reboot, but their characters were not disclosed and we still don't know who they'll be playing.

We'd be very surprised if Paul Walter Hauser wasn't cast as the villainous Mole Man, and there's speculation that Natasha Lyonne will either play Ben Grimm's love-interest Alicia Masters, or provide the voice of H.E.R.B.I.E. the robot.

As for John Malkovich, Murphy's Multiverse's Charles Murphy is reporting that the legendary actor is actually playing one of the team's oldest villains, Ivan Kragoff, aka the Red Ghost.

In the comics, Kragoff was a Russian scientist who attempted to replicate the conditions that gave the Fantastic Four their powers. After building a ceramic ship, he flew to the moon with three trained apes: Peotor the Orangutan, Miklho the gorilla, and Igor the Baboon.

The cosmic rays gave Kragoff and his simian allies incredible powers, with Peotor developing control over magnetism, Miklho gaining enhanced strength, and Igor becoming a shape-shifter. Ivan himself gained the ability to become intangible at will, taking the supervillain monicker Red Ghost.

The first trailer for The Fantastic Four has yet to be officially released, but we are expecting some new footage via a "special look" during D23 Brazil this weekend. Even if it isn't released online afterwards, we should get some new details on the movie.

In related news, a theatrical standee for the movie was spotted on the D23 floor, though it's the same as the previously-released artwork.

Pedro Pascal (Game of Thrones, The Last of Us), will play Reed Richards, aka Mr. Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby (Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning), will play Sue Storm, aka the Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn (Stranger Things, A Quiet Place Day One), will "flame on" as Johnny Storm, aka The Human Torch, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Punisher, The Bear), will play Ben Grimm, aka the Thing. 

Julia Garner will debut as the Shala-Bal version of the Silver Surfer, while Galactus has also been confirmed as the main villain. He'll be played by Ralph Ineson (The Witch, Game of Thrones).

Kevin Feige recently confirmed that the movie will take place in an alternate universe, but we know that Marvel's First Family will appear in Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, so we wouldn't be surprised if they find their way into the main MCU timeline by the end of this movie.

Shooting is now underway, and some set photos have started to show up online.

Matt Shakman directs The Fantastic Four: First Steps, which is set to hit theaters on July 25, 2025.

MarvelZombie616
MarvelZombie616 - 11/7/2024, 4:02 PM
The first good thing i hear about this movie.
TheWalkingCuban
TheWalkingCuban - 11/7/2024, 5:22 PM
@MarvelZombie616 - yeah it instantly gained my interest. WITH INTEREST!
User Comment Image
TheLobster
TheLobster - 11/7/2024, 4:08 PM
Both this and the new Superman film sound really packed with characters which makes me a little worried but if they both pull it off? Great!
Ryguy88
Ryguy88 - 11/7/2024, 4:10 PM
I like john Malkovich, he could be good for this, but...look. I was born in a middle class family. I had neighbors that liked to take care of their lawn.
Spoken
Spoken - 11/7/2024, 4:14 PM
I thought it was gonna be like Puppet Master...but ok...I see it.

Maybe a villain they defeat in the beginning.
Spike101
Spike101 - 11/7/2024, 4:47 PM
@Spoken - he’d be great as the puppet master, I can’t get past seeing him as the Vulture though from Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 4 that never happened.
Spoken
Spoken - 11/7/2024, 5:11 PM
@Spike101 - Yeah I think he would of been a pretty good Vulture too
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 11/7/2024, 4:16 PM
Nice to have him as a Marvel villain after we lost out on him as Vulture in Spider-man 4.
User Comment Image
BruceWayng
BruceWayng - 11/7/2024, 4:25 PM
Please please please let him do the accent from Rounders

User Comment Image
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 11/7/2024, 4:26 PM
@marvel72 called it.

User Comment Image
BillyBatson1000
BillyBatson1000 - 11/7/2024, 4:44 PM
"Malkovich! Malkovich! Malkovich!"
WeaponXCII
WeaponXCII - 11/7/2024, 4:45 PM
User Comment Image

I can definitely see it. Good casting if it turns out to be true.
dragon316
dragon316 - 11/7/2024, 5:16 PM
What is with these laughable jokes villians in marvel entertainment kang red ghost what joke

