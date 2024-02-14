THE FANTASTIC FOUR: Marvel Studios Officially Announces Cast With First Poster And New Logo!

It's been a long time coming, but Marvel Studios has finally announced the main cast for its upcoming Fantastic Four reboot. We also have some poster art and a brand-new title treatment...

News
By MarkCassidy - Feb 14, 2024 11:02 AM EST
Filed Under: Fantastic Four

We've all been anxiously awaiting a casting announcement for the Fantastic Four reboot, and Marvel Studios has chosen Valentine's Day to officially reveal who will be suiting-up as the main heroes!

Confirming rumors that have been doing the rounds for quite some time, the movie - which has been retitled The Fantastic Four - will star Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us, Game of Thrones) as Reed Richards, aka Mr. Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby (Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning) as Sue Storm, aka the Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn (Stranger Things) as Johnny Storm, aka the Human Torch, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Punisher, The Bear) as Ben Grimm, aka the Thing.

The poster doesn't feature the characters in live-action, but it should give us some idea of how they'll look in the movie, while also revealing the costume designs - and H.E.R.B.I.E. the robot!

 The overall aesthetic would also seem to confirm reports that the movie will have a period setting (we'd say early '60s based on this artwork).

Marvel has also announced that The Fantastic Four's release date has been pushed from May 5, 2025, to July 25, 2025.

As for the supporting players, there are rumors that both Cillian Murphy (Oppenheimer) and Mads Mikkelsen (Rogue One) are top picks to play Doctor Doom, but other actors are sure to be in contention.

The team's most prolific foe is not expected to have a significant role in the reboot (in fact, he may only show up in the post-credits scene), but the villain could well emerge as the new big bad of the Marvel Cinematic Universe - especially after the recent news that Marvel has decided to part ways with Kang actor Jonathan Majors.

Several well-placed sources have claimed that Doom will be one of the main villains of Avengers: Secret Wars.

Javier Bardem is said to be the top choice for Galactus, but his schedule may prevent him from signing on. The Eater of Worlds' herald is believed to be Silver Surfer, but a female take on the character. A recent rumor claimed that Anya Taylor-Joy is being eyed for that role.

Matt Shakman will direct FF. Plot details are still a mystery, but Kevin Feige has confirmed that this will not be another origin story for the super-team.

“A lot of people know this origin story. A lot of people know the basics. How do we take that and bring something that they’ve never seen before?” he said in a 2022 interview, comparing this new take on the heroes to Marvel Studios' pact with Sony to bring Spider-Man into the MCU. “We’ve set a very high bar for ourselves with bringing that to the screen.”

SATW42 - 2/14/2024, 11:18 AM
well I can admit when I'm wrong! A timely article that didn't wait at least 12 hours and the news cycle to be over to pick it up.

Kudos to Comicbookmovie on this one, lol
Cap1 - 2/14/2024, 11:22 AM
@SATW42 - I don’t think CBM has ever been that late with directly comic book movie related news, never mind the new F4 lineup
bobevanz - 2/14/2024, 11:41 AM
I dig the cast, Pedro has been in so much which makes me slightly annoyed but I'm sure he'll be fantastic! I'm still never going to give scooters credit. The winning percentage is like .025% lol
kg8817 - 2/14/2024, 11:44 AM
@SATW42 - The 60’s setting and them getting stuck in the Quantum realm must be the route they’re going. I dig it!
MarkCassidy - 2/14/2024, 11:18 AM
Those damn grifters never get anything right!
Origame - 2/14/2024, 11:22 AM
@MarkCassidy - it's this logic that let these "scoopers" appear credible.

"OH, we guessed the fantastic four cast" then gloss over how that's literally the only scoop they got right and continue to shove their rumor nonsense everywhere because of it.
bobevanz - 2/14/2024, 11:23 AM
@MarkCassidy - they got one thing right, so it's totally fine to lost a thousand other rumors! Makes sense to me
regularmovieguy - 2/14/2024, 11:24 AM
@MarkCassidy

Took them like 30 attempts but they finally got it. 😂
Itwasme - 2/14/2024, 11:26 AM
@MarkCassidy - people don't seem to understand how scooters can be right, yet still wrong. Studios might be talking to certain actors or want certain actors, just because it doesn't play out that way doesn't mean it's not true. It's like people forget what the word "rumor" means.
MarkCassidy - 2/14/2024, 11:27 AM
@bobevanz - Yeah, I guess you're right. They pulled these actors out of their asses, which means they don't have any credible sources, and every other thing they report should be ignored.

Utter. Bollocks.
Urubrodi - 2/14/2024, 11:32 AM
@Origame - if they stop posting scoops and rumors what will we be left with? a few official reports and countless top 10 lists?
MarkCassidy - 2/14/2024, 11:34 AM
@Itwasme - I mean, we wouldn't want to take away their excuse to whine and complain all the live long day.
Origame - 2/14/2024, 11:36 AM
@Urubrodi - ...I think it's time to burn it down.

?si=uqkABwe2ndl9y8fx
Itwasme - 2/14/2024, 11:36 AM
@MarkCassidy - sorry, but you're 100% wrong here...

They don't need an excuse to whine and complain.
Fogs - 2/14/2024, 11:51 AM
@MarkCassidy - You're wasting your time explaining it here, Mark.

Like them or not, YES. The scoopers have inside info.
ShellHead - 2/14/2024, 11:19 AM
Let's [frick]ing goooooo!!

LOVE the retro vibe. Very Once Upon A Time in Hollywood. They're gonna kill this.
Himura - 2/14/2024, 11:57 AM
@ShellHead - I am in love with the retro logo. Maybe the theories are true that this takes places in the 60s/70s and they were stuck in the Quantum Realm/space then entire time. Which is why we haven’t seen them around at all.
Vigor - 2/14/2024, 11:20 AM
I can't wait to see
Spidey and human torch
Ben vs hulk
Namor lusting after invisible woman
Mr fantastic outsmarting almost everyone (except Shuri of course 😉)
SATW42 - 2/14/2024, 11:21 AM
"The Eater of Worlds' herald is believed to be Silver Surfer, but a female take on the character."

Can't wait for the completely normal and rational takes concerning this bit. The shiny alien that doesn't have genitals must be a man! lol
OmegaBlack13 - 2/14/2024, 11:26 AM
@SATW42 - Normally I don’t care at all about race or gender changes, but this one kinda irks me, haha. I like ATJ a lot, and I recognize that the Surfer doesn’t HAVE to be a man, but I feel that like Reed, there’s a certain amount of hubris to him that either would play differently with or a woman or Hollywood just wouldn’t wanna get into.
DarthOmega - 2/14/2024, 11:30 AM
@SATW42 - This is gaslighty. Asking why they keep changing male characters into female characters, and white characters into black characters is normal and rational. You can say, it's an alien it doesn't matter. Or it's a comic it doesn't matter. It's a movie, it doesn't matter. You're right. None of it matters. So it shouldn't matter if it stayed the same right? None of these moves are organic. It's corporate pandering for a specific reason. People are allowed to voice their opinions on it. Especially when it's happening back to back to back. If it only happened a few times, not that big a deal. When it becomes the standard, that's odd. Nothing wrong with stating that.
Cyclonus - 2/14/2024, 11:32 AM
@SATW42 - If they want a female herald so bad, all they have to do is go the comic's/ source material and it is pretty easy to find one if they pick a F4 comic. If they cast the Silver Surfer/Norin Radd as a female, then its obvious that is just a gender swap to pandering.
SATW42 - 2/14/2024, 11:33 AM
@DarthOmega - In order to be "gaslighty" I would've had to have said something that wasn't true... Where's the lie in my statement?
TheVisionary25 - 2/14/2024, 11:42 AM
@OmegaBlack13 - it might not even be Surfer since Galactus has had other heralds before and a female one
SATW42 - 2/14/2024, 11:43 AM
@Cyclonus - I've just always found it weird that we've assigned gender to alien species across an entire universe. The very idea that there are this many humanoid like races across the Marvel universe is already fantastical ( I know we're talking about comic books), but the idea that they follow the same gender roles and sexes that humans do is equally fantastical.

It's completely possible that most alien lifeforms can be single sex organisms, or even have additional sexes. Certain algae on our planet for example, Pleodorina starrii, have a third sex that can procreate with both the male and female versions of the algae.

Now the response will probably be that I'm putting real life logic onto science fiction characters, but you are doing the same when you say it has to be a certain gender.
jj2112 - 2/14/2024, 11:52 AM
@TheVisionary25 -
lazlodaytona - 2/14/2024, 11:21 AM
Good day to drop the cast list.
OmegaBlack13 - 2/14/2024, 11:21 AM
Pedro wasn’t my top pick for Reed, but I think he’ll do. Ebon is great casting, so is Kirby. Don’t see it at all for Quinn though. I’d be okay if Reed and Sue are wearing some version of that we can expect from the suits.
theprophet - 2/14/2024, 11:22 AM
@OmegaBlack13 - Quinn was great in stranger things that's why alot of people like him.
kg8817 - 2/14/2024, 11:38 AM
@OmegaBlack13 - women of all generations went nuts for Quinn as Eddie when stranger things 4 dropped. Legitimately had the internet and facebook moms going gaga.

He’s absolutely perfect for Johnny.
Steel86 - 2/14/2024, 11:51 AM
@OmegaBlack13 - If you care to I would rewatch his scenes in Stranger Things. His moments of levity really have a childlike quality to them at times. When he gets in superhero shape a nice haircut he'll be really good imo.
Cap1 - 2/14/2024, 11:21 AM
And there we have it folks, the most boring and safe MCU casting to date: Pedro Pescal as Mr Fantastic. Ebon is so perfect though that it’s almost forgivable
Himura - 2/14/2024, 11:58 AM
@Cap1 - bruh the most boring and safe choice for Mr Fantastic would be John Krazinski. Pedro is literally the opposite of boring and safe for this role.
theprophet - 2/14/2024, 11:21 AM
Really wanted Krasinski back but I don't mind Pedro, only thing he's just older I wonder how long he'll play reed for.
SATW42 - 2/14/2024, 11:27 AM
@theprophet - he's only 48, damn man lol. It's not like they cast Harrison Ford. Robert Downey Junior is 58. meaning he was 42 when the first Iron Man came out.
ShimmyShimmyYA - 2/14/2024, 11:34 AM
@SATW42 - completely different expectations

They didn’t even know of the first iron man would work
Ryguy88 - 2/14/2024, 11:44 AM
@theprophet - yup, very short sighted casting. I'm guessing it's just the one F4 movie + Secret Wars then the next reboot.
SATW42 - 2/14/2024, 11:47 AM
@ShimmyShimmyYA - expectations by who? They already had the groundwork laid out to the first avengers when Iron Man released, hence the post credit scene. Yes it might not have worked and killed the entire idea, but the plan very much was for Marvel to make their own movies and have a shared universe, and Downey Jr. was cast to be the tentpole.
Relativity - 2/14/2024, 11:21 AM
So this takes over The Thunderbolts release date. I wonder if it’s still being made…
SATW42 - 2/14/2024, 11:24 AM
@Relativity - they swapped the dates
