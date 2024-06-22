THE FANTASTIC FOUR Star Ralph Ineson Teases "Cool As F***" Script And His MCU Future As Galactus

The three (four if you count the one which was never officially released) previous Fantastic Four movies all put the spotlight on Doctor Doom.

He's one of the Marvel Universe's greatest villains, but it's time for something new and that's why Galactus taking centre stage in Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four has generated so much excitement. Plus, in place of a cloud, he'll be portrayed by The First Omen and Nosferatu star Ralph Ineson.

The actor has already commented on the role briefly on social media but talked more about playing the MCU's Galactus in a recent interview with The Movie Dweeb.

"I’m not someone who knows the whole lore of Marvel," Ineson admitted. "My son is an expert. He’s been schooling me for the last couple of months. I read the script and I was like, 'It’s cool as f*ck.'"

"I'm just happy to be a part of this absolutely insane, huge world. It's Galactus man," he later added. "There's a lot to be excited about."

Asked whether he sees himself playing the villain for a long time, Ineson responded, "Yeah, that would mean the films are successful. That's a good outcome for everybody involved, but obviously for me."

Galactus being a one-and-done baddie in the MCU after The Fantastic Four would be a missed trick and there's already chatter about him being portrayed as a threat to the wider Multiverse in the upcoming Avengers movies. With Kang set to be sidelined, shifting focus to Galactus would be no bad thing.

We'll have to wait and see but you can hear more from Ineson in the X post below.

.@ralphineson said that the script for Matt Shakman's Fantastic Four is "cool as f***". 🤯 pic.twitter.com/0oY9iMA4Kp — The Movie Dweeb (@The_MovieDweeb) June 21, 2024

Marvel Studios has announced that Pedro Pascal (Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic), Vanessa Kirby (Sue Storm/Invisible Woman), Joseph Quinn (Johnny Storm/Human Torch), and Ebon Moss-Bachrach (Ben Grimm/The Thing) will lead The Fantastic Four cast. Julia Garner has also joined the reboot as Shalla-Bal/Silver Surfer.

Recent additions to the cast include Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, and Natasha Lyonne in mystery roles, along with Ralph Ineson as the villainous Galactus.

Director Matt Shakman worked with both Avatar: The Way of Water co-writer Josh Friedman and WandaVision's Cam Squires on The Fantastic Four's screenplay, with Eric Pearson (Black Widow) recently coming on board for a final polish.

The movie is set to be released in theaters on July 25, 2025.