BEETLEJUICE 2 Star Jenna Ortega Says Sequel Won't Rely On CGI: "Everything Is Practical"

Good news for fans of Tim Burton's original Beetlejuice, as sequel star Jenna Ortega (Scream, Wednesday) has revealed that the movie won't rely too much on CGI...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jan 17, 2024 08:01 AM EST
Filed Under: Fantasy
Source: Via FearHQ

Jenna Ortega will play Lydia Deetz's (Winona Ryder) daughter Astrid in Tim Burton's Beetlejuice sequel, and the actress has spoken about joining the cast for the first time on the red carpet of Monday night's Emmy Awards.

Ortega, who recently dropped out of the next Scream movie due to a "scheduling conflict," remained tight-lipped about the movie's plot and her character, but did reveal that the long-awaited legacy sequel will favor practical FX over CGI.

"[It's] visually so exciting," Ortega told ET. "Everything is practical, I think we’re not using much CGI so it was satisfying shooting on set.”

Not much to go on, but fans of Burton's original - which utilized makeup and claymation to such great effect - will no doubt be pleased to hear that the sequel won't be a massive CGI-fest.

Michael Keaton will reprise his role as the Ghost With the Most, and he'll be joined by Ryder as Lydia. Both have been spotted in set photos/videos, and a still of Keaton's Betelgeuse recently leaked online before quickly being removed at the request of the studio.

You can check out the recent set videos featuring Ortega below.

Keaton spoke about returning as the manic Bio-Exorcist in a recent interview with Empire.

"Beetlejuice is the most f--kin’ fun you can have working. It’s so fun, it’s so great. And you know what it is? We’re doing it exactly like we did the first movie," he says. "There’s a woman in the great waiting room for the afterlife literally with a fishing line – I want people to know this because I love it – tugging on the tail of a cat to make it move."

"[Burton] and I were talking about it years and years ago, never telling anybody," he continued. "I said, ‘if it happens, first of all, we’ve both said we’re doing it many times. We both agreed, if it happens, it has to be done as close to the way we made it the first time. Making stuff up, making stuff happen, improvising and riffing, but literally handmade stuff like people creating things with their hands and building something. F--kin’ great. It’s the most fun I’ve had working on a movie in I can’t tell you how long."

Catherine O'Hara is also set to reprise her role as Lydia's mother, Delia Deetz. Other new cast members include Monica Bellucci as Betelgeuse's wife, Willem Dafoe as an afterlife cop, and Justin Theroux in an undisclosed role.

Wednesday creators Alfred Gough and Miles Millar penned the script.

Beetlejuice 2 is set to release in theaters on Sept. 6, 2024.

Related:

Recommended For You:

TheLight - 1/17/2024, 8:35 AM
I'm just happy to be getting more of this guy,


marvel72 - 1/17/2024, 8:37 AM
Thats great, some CGI is great but recently it's been shit.
lazlodaytona - 1/17/2024, 8:41 AM
Man I can NOT wait for this! Beetlejuice is Burton and Keaton completely unleashed.
HashTagSwagg - 1/17/2024, 8:52 AM
I hope it looks like Burtons earlier films and not the digital look we've gotten from him for the last decade.
santoanderson - 1/17/2024, 8:55 AM
Man, I’m getting tired of the “There’s no CGI in our movie, because CGI is fake, and we want to everything to be REAL” rhetoric that’s been coming out of Hollywood lately. An actor will be promoting their next movie and claim they shot everything practically and the movie used “little to no CGI”, but when the movie comes out, turns out there are 300 VFX artists’ names in the end credits.

Mark my words. Beetlejuice 2 will come out and be full of sequences with plainly obvious CGI, but the cast will still be saying, in interviews, that they shot everything practically.
bobevanz - 1/17/2024, 9:05 AM
@santoanderson - I'm sure she means there wasn't a giant green screen with two pillars and a rug lol
IShitYourPants - 1/17/2024, 8:59 AM
Can't wait for her to have the same facial expression for yet another movie.
CoHost - 1/17/2024, 9:00 AM
Burton has always been reliant on practical effects. Even Nolan uses a lot more CGI than he'd like to admit.
WhatIfRickJames - 1/17/2024, 9:02 AM
Smart move
Batmangina - 1/17/2024, 9:04 AM
TAKE MY MONEY!!

