GLADIATOR II: Epic New Trailer And Poster Tease A New Legacy...Or Another Rebellion!

Gladiator II is fast approaching and we now have an awesome new trailer and poster for the movie which points to filmmaker Sir Ridley Scott pulling out all the stops for his biggest movie to date...

News
By JoshWilding - Sep 23, 2024 10:09 AM EST
Filed Under: Fantasy
Source: SFFGazette.com

While Thunderbolts* is likely to dominate headlines today, Paramount Pictures has just shared an epic new trailer and poster for Gladiator II. One watch of this, and it's clear Sir Ridley Scott is upping the ante nearly two and a half decades after helming 2000's Gladiator starring Russell Crowe.

Despite this being yet another teaser revealing perhaps a little too much about the plot, the visuals are nothing short of spectacular and Scott has pulled out all the stops for a follow-up which has a lot to live up to given how beloved the first movie remains. 

A new legacy or rebellion? That's also teased in this preview, and it's no secret that the filmmaker is already planning a third instalment...assuming Gladiator II is a success, of course. There are hints here that this could be the start of what may be a much bigger story. 

The long-awaited Gladiator sequel centres around Paul Mescal's Lucius, the son of Connie Nielsen's Lucilla. Decades have passed and he's come of age far away from his mother after she sent him to the northern coast of Africa to escape the reaches of the Roman Empire.

He's grown up resenting his mother (not understanding she had good reason for sending him away) but now has a peaceful life with a wife and child of his own...until the Romans invade. As a result, he soon finds himself competing in the arena we once saw Maximus fight in. 

Check out the latest trailer and poster for Gladiator II below (via SFFGazette.com).

From legendary director Ridley Scott, Gladiator II continues the epic saga of power, intrigue, and vengeance set in Ancient Rome. Years after witnessing the death of the revered hero Maximus at the hands of his uncle, Lucius (Paul Mescal) is forced to enter the Colosseum after his home is conquered by the tyrannical Emperors who now lead Rome with an iron fist. With rage in his heart and the future of the Empire at stake, Lucius must look to his past to find strength and honor to return the glory of Rome to its people.

Based on characters by David Franzoni and a story by Peter Craig and David Scarpa, Ridley Scott directs Gladiator II from a script by Scarpa. The cast includes Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal, Joseph Quinn, Fred Hechinger, Lior Raz, Derek Jacobi, with Connie Nielsen and Denzel Washington.

Gladiator II arrives in theaters on November 22.

GRENDEL First Look Reveals Creature Design For Jeff Bridges' Take On The Legendary Monster
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 9/23/2024, 10:08 AM
Gladiator is one of those films that just should be left alone. This sequel seams so pointless.
tylerzero
tylerzero - 9/23/2024, 10:15 AM
@lazlodaytona -

User Comment Image
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 9/23/2024, 10:49 AM
@tylerzero - heck yeah!
TheCoonII
TheCoonII - 9/23/2024, 10:14 AM
Yeah theres a huge spoiler in this trailer but oddly its whats finally sold me on this wicked gonna be top priority though
Conquistador
Conquistador - 9/23/2024, 10:16 AM
Eh, i'll still watch it...if the wife pays.
WakandanQueen
WakandanQueen - 9/23/2024, 10:18 AM
Poster's ugly but in a camp way.
IronGenesis
IronGenesis - 9/23/2024, 10:22 AM
CGI Monkeys…

And awful CGI monkeys at that…

Where is Joaquin Phoenix giving the Thumbs Down when you need him?
DocSpock
DocSpock - 9/23/2024, 10:26 AM

Made a classic movie.

Now just whoring for a big payday.

bleah!
Super12
Super12 - 9/23/2024, 10:32 AM
The fact that it's Lucius, Maximus' son is the only interesting thing about this. But I doubt they made it a realistic, compelling story. Probably just shoehorned him in there to be a copycat Maximus instead of thinking about the complexities of the power struggle that would've ensued after Commodus's death.
HermanM
HermanM - 9/23/2024, 10:39 AM
Shameless cash grab, doesn't look good.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/23/2024, 10:43 AM
Looks good!!.

Also might just be a misdirect via the editing but I guess they are confirming that Lucius is Maximus’s son…

It was said that Lucille’s was recently widowed so it was assumed that he was her son from that marriage but given that she and Maximus was lovers in the past , I guess it does make sense.
mountainman
mountainman - 9/23/2024, 10:50 AM
Historical epics are my jam so I’ll definitely see this. But it won’t be an all time great like the first one. I’m just hoping it’s better than Napoleon.

