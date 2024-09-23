GLADIATOR II: Epic New Trailer And Poster Tease A New Legacy...Or Another Rebellion!

While Thunderbolts* is likely to dominate headlines today, Paramount Pictures has just shared an epic new trailer and poster for Gladiator II. One watch of this, and it's clear Sir Ridley Scott is upping the ante nearly two and a half decades after helming 2000's Gladiator starring Russell Crowe.

Despite this being yet another teaser revealing perhaps a little too much about the plot, the visuals are nothing short of spectacular and Scott has pulled out all the stops for a follow-up which has a lot to live up to given how beloved the first movie remains.

A new legacy or rebellion? That's also teased in this preview, and it's no secret that the filmmaker is already planning a third instalment...assuming Gladiator II is a success, of course. There are hints here that this could be the start of what may be a much bigger story.

The long-awaited Gladiator sequel centres around Paul Mescal's Lucius, the son of Connie Nielsen's Lucilla. Decades have passed and he's come of age far away from his mother after she sent him to the northern coast of Africa to escape the reaches of the Roman Empire.

He's grown up resenting his mother (not understanding she had good reason for sending him away) but now has a peaceful life with a wife and child of his own...until the Romans invade. As a result, he soon finds himself competing in the arena we once saw Maximus fight in.

Check out the latest trailer and poster for Gladiator II below (via SFFGazette.com).

From director Ridley Scott, watch the New Trailer for #GladiatorII starring Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal, Denzel Washington, Connie Nielsen, Joseph Quinn, and Fred Hechinger - Only in theatres November 22. pic.twitter.com/WyrZpgicMQ — Gladiator Movie (@GladiatorMovie) September 23, 2024 A new legacy of rebellion will begin. Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal, Denzel Washington, Connie Nielsen, Joseph Quinn, and Fred Hechinger star in #GladiatorII - Only in theatres November 22. pic.twitter.com/u0Ul1Hs0IR — Gladiator Movie (@GladiatorMovie) September 23, 2024

From legendary director Ridley Scott, Gladiator II continues the epic saga of power, intrigue, and vengeance set in Ancient Rome. Years after witnessing the death of the revered hero Maximus at the hands of his uncle, Lucius (Paul Mescal) is forced to enter the Colosseum after his home is conquered by the tyrannical Emperors who now lead Rome with an iron fist. With rage in his heart and the future of the Empire at stake, Lucius must look to his past to find strength and honor to return the glory of Rome to its people.

Based on characters by David Franzoni and a story by Peter Craig and David Scarpa, Ridley Scott directs Gladiator II from a script by Scarpa. The cast includes Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal, Joseph Quinn, Fred Hechinger, Lior Raz, Derek Jacobi, with Connie Nielsen and Denzel Washington.

Gladiator II arrives in theaters on November 22.