THE WHEEL OF TIME Season 3 Is Firing On All Cylinders According To Early Reviews

Will Prime Video 's The Wheel of Time be renewed for a fourth season?

Although it likely too soon to tell, the epic fantasy tale is currently positioned for greatness, at least based on the first reviews for the current season.

Over on Rotten Tomatoes, the first season has an 81% approval rating while the second season secured a modest bump, up to 86%.

Currently, season 3 of The Wheel of Time has an approval rating of 94% from 17 reviews, with an average critic rating of 7.8 out of 10.

With the first three episodes of season 3 largely focused on Rand, Mat, and Perrin—the three primary characters of the books—the the majority of book purists who were harshly critical of the series are beginning to change their minds, at least on social media.

Book fans complained that the first two seasons of the series focused largely on Rosamund Pike's Moraine Aes Sedai, a secondary character from the novels who was elevated to be the show's primary lead, given Pike's more well-known name.

Showrunner Rafe Judkins previously teased that season 3 would more closely follow the books than the first two seasons, and so far, he appears to be a man of his word.

In a previous interview Judkins stated, "This season in a lot of ways I think, it's the closest adaptation of one of the books that we've had so far."

He added, "We get to put up some of my favorite scenes from the books. Some of them are huge, like Rand declaring himself Car'a'carn in the Aiel Waste and some of them are small. There's this really intimate little scene with Matt and Siuan the Amarin seat, where he has to turn over the Horn of Valere to her that's just beautiful in the books."

"So we get to do some things big and some things small that are really from the books this season and follows the story lines pretty closely."