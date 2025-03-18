THE WHEEL OF TIME Season 3 Is Firing On All Cylinders According To Early Reviews

As fans of the Robert Jordan fantasy epic impatiently await news on a season 4 renewal, the initial reviews for season 3 of The Wheel of Time certainly encourages a ton of optimism.

By MarkJulian - Mar 18, 2025 07:03 AM EST
Source: SFFGazette.com

Will Prime Video 's The Wheel of Time be renewed for a fourth season?

Although it likely too soon to tell, the epic fantasy tale is currently positioned for greatness, at least based on the first reviews for the current season.

Over on Rotten Tomatoes, the first season has an 81% approval rating while the second season secured a modest bump, up to 86%.

Currently, season 3 of The Wheel of Time has an approval rating of 94% from 17 reviews, with an average critic rating of 7.8 out of 10.

With the first three episodes of season 3 largely focused on Rand, Mat, and Perrin—the three primary characters of the books—the the majority of book purists who were harshly critical of the series are beginning to change their minds, at least on social media.

Book fans complained that the first two seasons of the series focused largely on Rosamund Pike's Moraine Aes Sedai, a secondary character from the novels who was elevated to be the show's primary lead, given Pike's more well-known name.

Showrunner Rafe Judkins previously teased that season 3 would more closely follow the books than the first two seasons, and so far, he appears to be a man of his word.

In a previous interview Judkins stated, "This season in a lot of ways I think, it's the closest adaptation of one of the books that we've had so far."

He added, "We get to put up some of my favorite scenes from the books.  Some of them are huge, like Rand declaring himself Car'a'carn in the Aiel Waste and some of them are small. There's this really intimate little scene with Matt and Siuan the Amarin seat, where he has to turn over the Horn of Valere to her that's just beautiful in the books."

"So we get to do some things big and some things small that are really from the books this season and follows the story lines pretty closely."

About The Wheel of Time season 3
Based on the international best-selling book series by Robert Jordan, The Wheel of Time is a visionary fantasy that tells the story of a man destined to face the Dark One and save the world - or destroy it. In Season 3, as threats against the Light are multiplying, Moiraine Damodred (Rosamund Pike) and Rand al'Thor (Josha Stradowski) embark on a perilous journey to the Aiel Waste to uncover the true fate of the Dragon Reborn. With the Forsaken in hot pursuit and Rand’s corrupted power growing stronger, Moraine must prevent the Dragon from turning Dark… no matter the cost.

mountainman
mountainman - 3/18/2025, 7:52 AM
I’ve only watched the first episode so far, but it is certainly better than the first two seasons. And the season trailer looked like they might actually stick to the books better than the first two seasons did.

Some of the casting is still way off in some areas and the action choreography is still a bit wonky (that opening scene was great in its brutality but come on everyone just stood around for most of the time).

It seems like they might be able to salvage this, but it’s still sad to think of what this could have been with a better show runner.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 3/18/2025, 8:03 AM

I gave up on this at the end of season 1. The huge changes from the books, mostly the usual Hollywood garbage, ruined it for me.

I'm considering trying to start it up again with season 2. It seems that people who never read the books are pretty positive about it, while those huge fans who read every book don't like it much.

I guess I'll see.

How great this should have been.
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 3/18/2025, 8:30 AM
@DocSpock - never read the books. thought S1 was decent, nothing special. i also gave up on S2 and never watched but may give it a try. I feel bad for those who love the books and then hollywood goes and ruins it with an unfaithful show/movie adaption
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 3/18/2025, 8:29 AM
* sees early reviews.... instantly ignores

