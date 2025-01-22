Tom Holland Is The Wrong Lead For Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey Unless The Story Is Changing

Tom Holland is reportedly staring in Christopher Nolan's adaptation of Homer's classic poem. He is the wrong choice to play Odysseus, but could be the lead in a specific kind of adaptation.

By ChandlerMcniel - Jan 22, 2025
When the news broke that Christopher Nolan’s next movie would be an adaptation of Homer’s The Odyssey, I was ecstatic. I did feel a bit sorry for the cast and creators of The Return, another movie released in the past six months that adapted The Odyssey, as that movie did not receive the attention it deserved and now will forever be overshadowed by Christopher Nolan’s project. 

Attached to the project, so far, are Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Lupita Nyong’o, Robert Pattinson, and Charlize Theron. All of them are phenomenal actors. Unless Nolan is gender swapping the role of Odysseus, one, maybe two of them seem like they would be ripe for the role.

It's being reported that Tom Holland will play the lead of the movie. If that is Odysseus, it is the wrong choice. While Tom Holland is a great actor, he should not portray the Greek hero.

If Christopher Nolan's adaptation stays true to the poem, possible spoilers below. 

If you’ve never read The Odyssey, the story revolves around Odysseus, the legendary fictional Greek warrior, and his journey home to Ithaca after the Trojan War. Most scholars accept that the story is fictional, although there is a small amount of evidence to show that the city of Troy was real. Odysseus is the soldier who came up with the idea for the famous Trojan Horse, a huge, hollow, wooden horse given to the city of Troy as a gift that was truly a way to smuggle soldiers inside the city. This allows the Greeks to infiltrate the city and win the war. The Odyssey takes place after all of this. 

In The Odyssey, Odysseus’ age is not specified. However, the Trojan War lasted ten years and it takes nineteen years for Odysseus to return home. Feel free to check my math, but that's twenty nine years total. Tom Holland is currently 28. 

When Odysseus sails for Troy, he is already the well beloved king of the city state of Ithaca in Greece. Again, his age is not specified, but it's widely accepted that he was in his early or mid thirties. Odysseus inherited his kingdom from his father and for him to hold an entire kingdom and a very high position in the Greek military, it would make sense for him to be this age. By the time the Trojan War ends, he is in his early to mid forties. When he finally makes it home, he is likely in his sixties. 

On top of his age, Odysseus is described as a very large, muscular, intimidating man. Below, you'll find the cover of The Wanderings of Odysseus by Rosemary Sutcliff, which is a shortened retelling of the Odyssey, on which Odysseus is front and center. 

There's a reason Tom Holland is cast as a teenager or a very young man in nearly everything he stars in: he looks very young. In no way does he resemble Odysseus. Yes, actors do not always need to resemble the impossible physique of the character they are portraying, but, in this case, it does directly affect the plot of the story. There are several parts of The Odyssey that could not be portrayed accurately if Odysseus does not have the strength of a very large person. One of the best scenes in the poem revolves around Odysseus creating a dramatic challenge to prove to his wife that he is truly him and ward off the one hundred nine suitors attempting to marry her. It requires someone to string his old bow, which is a huge hunting bow, then fire it accurately through multiple targets. The suitors all fail at this because they are simply not strong enough. Odysseus does it with perfect ease.

Of course, there are ways around this. Some scenes could simply be excluded from the story, but I'm a believer in staying mostly true to source material. 

If Holland truly is playing Odysseus, maybe he's only playing a younger version of him. He could play Odysseus in flashbacks or Odysseus on the way to Troy. However, I think that would be a misuse of his acting capabilities. Holland is much better suited for the role of Telemachus, Odysseus’ son. 

When Odysseus sails for Troy, Telemachus is either a toddler or a baby. By the time Odysseus returns home, he is about twenty nine, the exact age Holland will be when the movie releases. Holland is quite literally perfect for this role. Telemachus is not just a side character. There is a detailed plot line about Telemachus feeling turmoil over the disappearance of his father and the men trying to take the throne that is rightfully his. In fact, Holland being “the lead” of the movie could potentially work if the entire story is told from the viewpoint of Telemachus. This would make for a fantastic story many fans of The Odyssey would love to see.

If Holland has been cast as Odysseus, this would be a mistake especially as Matt Damon and Robert Pattinson are attached to the film. That isn’t to say they are necessarily perfect choices, but they are better choices at least. However, Holland would make for a perfect Telemachus to explore one of the best side plots of The Odyssey or tell the entire story from that character’s point of view. 

Let me know what you think in the comments!

SPIDER-MAN Star Tom Holland Will Reportedly Play The Lead Role In Christopher Nolan's THE ODYSSEY
Drace24
Drace24 - 1/22/2025, 3:03 PM
I don't understand why they insist on turning him into an action hero. He works as Peter Parker because Peter Parker is supposed to look like a dweeb and he wears a mask when he's in action. But he's not Tom Cruise. He is Michael J. Fox and that's okay!
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 1/22/2025, 3:07 PM
@Drace24 - heyyyyyy now, dont dis michael j fox. dude is a fantastic guy and back in the day was an awesome actor.... but i do know what you mean
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 1/22/2025, 3:13 PM
@Drace24 - wonder what degenerative disease Tom ITS gonna pick.
Autism doesnt counts
Drace24
Drace24 - 1/22/2025, 3:28 PM
@MotherGooseUPus - In no way am I dissing Michael J. Fox. I'm saying it's okay to be a Michael J. Fox and not a Tom Cruise.

[frick] Tom Cruise.
DarthAlgar
DarthAlgar - 1/22/2025, 3:03 PM
His height drives me nuts. He doesn't make it work like Tom Cruise does. That and he still looks like a 17 year old.
krayzeman
krayzeman - 1/22/2025, 3:03 PM
Uhhhhh...I trust Nolan. He has a track record...
Drace24
Drace24 - 1/22/2025, 3:31 PM
@krayzeman - Yeah, of trying so hard to be a genius that he forgets to make his movies actually good.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 1/22/2025, 3:05 PM
Is he ever gonna turn 18?
I dont mind femboys on my hooters but this is getting silly
Vigor
Vigor - 1/22/2025, 3:05 PM
"Let me know what you think in the comments"

I think I'm just not a fan of these opinion pieces. We get enough opinions in the comments section. I much prefer when the authors of this site just post news and rumors
I understand that I can see the name Chandler and just choose not to click the article. But I thought I'd offer my 2 cents.

I'm just so tired of hearing everyone's opinion. Thanks to the internet, everyone has a megaphone 📣 and most of the time everyone is wrong
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/22/2025, 3:09 PM
@Vigor - I get yah

It feels too overwhelming , it just feels like there is no real majority or minority now

It’s just all divisive and everyone thinks they know best so it can just be frustrating
tmp3
tmp3 - 1/22/2025, 3:05 PM
Holland’s Telemachus, not Odysseus.
The first 4 books of the Odyssey are called The Telemachy precisely because it focuses on Telemachus. So much of the heart of the story is about a father/son dynamic, of course Holland would be one of the leads. But he’s not Odysseus.
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 1/22/2025, 3:08 PM
@tmp3 - BINGO. couldnt of said it better. one of the few books i loved when i read it in highschool.

I trust Nolan, This movie will be amazing
tmp3
tmp3 - 1/22/2025, 3:19 PM
@MotherGooseUPus - Incredible book/poem. Such a huge fan of both Homeric epics
nibs
nibs - 1/22/2025, 3:06 PM
how much does it cost to get an article posted on main?
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 1/22/2025, 3:13 PM
@nibs - about tree fiddy
grif
grif - 1/22/2025, 3:13 PM
@nibs - how the hell do you make an article at all?
bcom
bcom - 1/22/2025, 3:08 PM
If we've learned anything about Nolan, its that he casts actors for very specific reasons. There will be a reason Tom has been cast for his role and Nolan will more than likely make it make sense.
Forthas
Forthas - 1/22/2025, 3:12 PM
If he is cast as Odysseus then this would be Christopher Nolan's first big blunder. It is hard to imagine that it is the case. Assuming that it is Telemachus then he would not have any knowledge of what happened to Odysseus. Unless he is recounting what his father told him. That is a round about way to do it but it is a bit convoluted.
CaptainTriip
CaptainTriip - 1/22/2025, 3:15 PM
This site is trash now. Dumbest article ever, ever. Wait, I take it back. I’m not so sure about this Nolan guy’s judgement.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 1/22/2025, 3:19 PM
Nolan is a damn good choice to head an epic like this.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/22/2025, 3:20 PM
Honestly , he’s likely not playing Odysseus and that the quote about him on Deadline being referred to as the lead was a mistake (or he could very well be since it’s an ensemble film).

There was a rumor early on that Nolan’s next film was gonna be a father & son story and the first person he had cast for his next film was Matt Damon which to me means he’s playing Odysseus while Holland is likely playing his son ,Telemachus.

I wouldn’t be surprised if Nolan is likely going to use his non linear style with flashbacks & such to frame this adaptation as a split narrative as Odysseus tries to get back home and Telemachus as he goes to look for him which happens in the story.
thedrudo
thedrudo - 1/22/2025, 3:26 PM
I trust Nolan 100%.

harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 1/22/2025, 3:31 PM
he's not the best actor and i dont like his take on spiderman but nolan is an actual director so maybe he can get it to work.
TheWinkler
TheWinkler - 1/22/2025, 3:32 PM
A simple Google search would tell you that the estimated average height of a Trojan in that time period was 5'5"-5'8".

On top of that, it's a work of fiction and much like today's more popular fictional characters, time and aging rarely flows as it should when it's convenient for the story.
Methos5000
Methos5000 - 1/22/2025, 3:34 PM
Your math is way off. The war lasted 10 years and his voyage home lasted 10 years. Not sure where you get the 19 from. Telemecus is about 21 years old when Odysseus returns home. Not sure you have read the myth.
S8R8M
S8R8M - 1/22/2025, 3:36 PM
The only quabble I have is why not use Greek people? Or maybe Nolan tends for his actors to speak Greek.

I am still curious about the rumour he was making a 80s futuristic helicopter movie haha

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines

