WICKED Is The Clear Box Office Winner As Musical Goes Head-To-Head With GLADIATOR II - "Glicked" Begins!

Last summer, "Barbenheimer" fever took over theaters as moviegoers flocked to watch Barbie and Oppenheimer during the same weekend. It became something of a cultural phenomenon and the internet has tried hard to recreate that magic with Wicked and Gladiator II.

Hence, "Glicked" (or, uh, "Wikiator").

While there's clearly not quite the same level of hype, the Thursday preview box office figures are now in thanks to The Hollywood Reporter and Wicked has emerged as the clear victor. The movie made a massive $11 million yesterday evening to take its current domestic haul to $19.2 million following other advance screenings from this past week.

Universal Pictures will be pleased as Wicked: Part Two has already been shot and is dated for next November. As of now, this first chapter is eyeing a $120 million opening weekend.

When it comes to Gladiator II, Sir Ridley Scott's long-awaited sequel to his 2000 classic earned a respectable $6.5 million during Thursday previews for what should be an opening weekend of between $59 million - $66 million.

Those who blamed Joker: Folie à Deux's dismal box office performance on the fact it was a musical need look no further than Wicked for proof people will buy tickets for those when the movie itself is good.

Wicked has a 90% score on Rotten Tomatoes and a 98% Audience Score. As for Gladiator II, those numbers sit at 72% and 84%, respectively, following its international rollout last week.

After two decades as one of the most beloved and enduring musicals on the stage, Wicked makes its long-awaited journey to the big screen as a spectacular, generation-defining cinematic event this holiday season.

Wicked, the untold story of the witches of Oz, stars Emmy, Grammy and Tony-winning powerhouse Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, a young woman, misunderstood because of her unusual green skin, who has yet to discover her true power, and Grammy-winning, multi-platinum recording artist and global superstar Ariana Grande as Glinda, a popular young woman, gilded by privilege and ambition, who has yet to discover her true heart.

From legendary director Ridley Scott, Gladiator II continues the epic saga of power, intrigue, and vengeance set in Ancient Rome. Years after witnessing the death of the revered hero Maximus at the hands of his uncle, Lucius (Paul Mescal) is forced to enter the Colosseum after his home is conquered by the tyrannical Emperors who now lead Rome with an iron fist.

With rage in his heart and the future of the Empire at stake, Lucius must look to his past to find strength and honor to return the glory of Rome to its people.

Both Wicked and Gladiator II are now playing in theaters.