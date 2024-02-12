WICKED: PART 1 Trailer Pulls Back The Curtain On Jon M. Chu's Musical Adaptation

We're not in Kansas any more. Last night during the Big Game, Universal Pictures released the first full trailer for Jon M. Chu's Wicked: Part 1, and you can check it out right here...

By MarkCassidy - Feb 12, 2024
Last night during the Super Bowl, Universal Pictures debuted the first trailer for Jon M. Chu's big-screen adaptation of the hit Broadway musical, Wicked, which focuses on what went down in Oz before Dorothy followed the Yellow-Brick Road, telling the story of how a green-skinned woman named Elphaba becomes a cackling villain with an aversion to water.

The teaser spotlights the first meeting between Ariana Grande as Glinda, who will ultimately become the "Good Witch of the East," and Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, the "Wicked Witch of the West."

It's probably not a major to spoiler to note that their friendship doesn't last!

Check out the trailer - which seems to be hiding the fact that the movie will be a musical - below, along with a poster and an updated synopsis, and let us know what you think in the comments section.

After two decades as one of the most beloved and enduring musicals on the stage, Wicked makes its long-awaited journey to the big screen as a spectacular, generation-defining cinematic event this holiday season. Wicked, the untold story of the witches of Oz, stars Emmy, Grammy and Tony winning powerhouse Cynthia Erivo (Harriet, Broadway’s The Color Purple) as Elphaba, a young woman, misunderstood because of her unusual green skin, who has yet to discover her true power, and Grammy-winning, multi-platinum recording artist and global superstar Ariana Grande as Glinda, a popular young woman, gilded by privilege and ambition, who has yet to discover her true heart.

The two meet as students at Shiz University in the fantastical Land of Oz and forge an unlikely but profound friendship. Following an encounter with The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, their friendship reaches a crossroads and their lives take very different paths. Glinda's unflinching desire for popularity sees her seduced by power, while Elphaba's determination to remain true to herself, and to those around her, will have unexpected and shocking consequences on her future. Their extraordinary adventures in Oz will ultimately see them fulfill their destinies as Glinda the Good and the Wicked Witch of the West.

The film also stars Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh as Shiz University’s regal headmistress Madame Morrible; Jonathan Bailey (Bridgerton, Fellow Travelers) as Fiyero, a roguish and carefree prince; Tony nominee Ethan Slater (Broadway’s Spongebob Squarepants, Fosse/Verdon) as Boq, an altruistic Munchkin student; Marissa Bode in her feature-film debut as Nessarose, Elphaba’s favored sister; and pop culture icon Jeff Goldblum as the legendary Wizard of Oz.

The cast of characters includes Pfannee and ShenShen, two conniving compatriots of Glinda played by Emmy nominee Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live) and Bronwyn James (Harlots), and a new character created for the film, Miss Coddle, played by Tony nominee Keala Settle (The Greatest Showman).

Wicked is the first chapter of a two-part immersive, cultural celebration. Wicked Part Two is scheduled to arrive in theaters on November 26, 2025.

JobinJ - 2/12/2024, 7:33 AM
MikeyL - 2/12/2024, 7:36 AM
@JobinJ - it’s based on a musics based on a novel. As per the website’s About page, “CBM expanded its coverage to include all SciFi, Fantasy and Horror related properties” and this definitely comes under ‘fantasy’.

While I’m hyped for this, I do kinda feel this site should be more focused on what it’s name actually is- comic book movies.
AmySabadini - 2/12/2024, 8:16 AM
@JobinJ - It was such a big deal that Marvel and DC had to join forces!

MikeyL - 2/12/2024, 7:34 AM
I have always been obsessed with comic books, their movies and franchises. I have tattoos based on them and collectibles throughout my apartment. I studied Film Studies at university because of my love for them.

So it says something when I’m more excited for this than any comic book movie that has been announced.
FusionWarrior - 2/12/2024, 7:35 AM
Looks like a big break for Ariana Grande and I know they wanted to adapt this stage play for quite some time now!
UnderpantsGnome - 2/12/2024, 7:37 AM
MikeyL - 2/12/2024, 7:39 AM
@UnderpantsGnome - this has been in development long before any strikes, as far back as 2012 I believe
UnderpantsGnome - 2/12/2024, 7:41 AM
KWilly - 2/12/2024, 7:41 AM
Expanding the universe of The Wizard of Oz is kinda hilarious to me. Because it's like people forget that whole story of Oz was simply Dorothy's dream.

Why are we getting an origin story on a character in someone's dream?
MikeyL - 2/12/2024, 7:45 AM
@KWilly - the original book is a bit less ambiguous about it, with it being she actually was in a place called Oz which then gets expanded upon with the 13 follow ups
KWilly - 2/12/2024, 7:53 AM
@MikeyL - Ah ok
IronMan616 - 2/12/2024, 7:41 AM
Shinzo - 2/12/2024, 7:43 AM
Reginator - 2/12/2024, 7:45 AM
i have never seen the wizard of oz, no chance of watching this.
GeneralZod - 2/12/2024, 8:15 AM
@Reginator - The 1939 original is a masterpiece. Check it out.
HammerLegFoot - 2/12/2024, 8:18 AM
@Reginator - Also check out The Wiz, its also great
JobinJ - 2/12/2024, 7:46 AM
Wasn’t Oz a dream? lol.
Thing94 - 2/12/2024, 7:53 AM
Batmangina - 2/12/2024, 7:54 AM
