WICKED: The Wizard Will See You Now In Extended Trailer For Universal's Musical Adaptation

Universal Pictures has pulled back the curtain on Jon M. Chu's big-screen adaptation of Broadway hit, Wicked, with an extended trailer, and if you're not too familiar with the story, don't worry - this teaser tells you everything you need to know.

We're used to trailers giving a bit too much away at this stage, but this really takes the flying monkey!

The movie, which is set to hit theaters on November 27, will tell the story of how a shy green-skinned woman named Elphaba becomes a cackling villain with an aversion to water we first met in The Wizard of Oz.

Cynthia Erivo stars as Elphaba, who will ultimately become the "Wicked Witch of the West," while pop megastar Ariana Grande will play Glinda, aka "Good Witch of the East."

It's probably not a major to spoiler to note that their friendship doesn't last!

Check out the new trailer below along with a poster and BTS featurette, and let us know what you think in the comments section.

Are you ready? This has been the dream of a lifetime. #WickedMovie trailer Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/ndVmVXYbmh — Jon M. Chu (@jonmchu) May 13, 2024

After two decades as one of the most beloved and enduring musicals on the stage, Wicked makes its long-awaited journey to the big screen as a spectacular, generation-defining cinematic event this holiday season. Wicked, the untold story of the witches of Oz, stars Emmy, Grammy and Tony winning powerhouse Cynthia Erivo (Harriet, Broadway’s The Color Purple) as Elphaba, a young woman, misunderstood because of her unusual green skin, who has yet to discover her true power, and Grammy-winning, multi-platinum recording artist and global superstar Ariana Grande as Glinda, a popular young woman, gilded by privilege and ambition, who has yet to discover her true heart.

The two meet as students at Shiz University in the fantastical Land of Oz and forge an unlikely but profound friendship. Following an encounter with The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, their friendship reaches a crossroads and their lives take very different paths. Glinda's unflinching desire for popularity sees her seduced by power, while Elphaba's determination to remain true to herself, and to those around her, will have unexpected and shocking consequences on her future. Their extraordinary adventures in Oz will ultimately see them fulfill their destinies as Glinda the Good and the Wicked Witch of the West.

The film also stars Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh as Shiz University’s regal headmistress Madame Morrible; Jonathan Bailey (Bridgerton, Fellow Travelers) as Fiyero, a roguish and carefree prince; Tony nominee Ethan Slater (Broadway’s Spongebob Squarepants, Fosse/Verdon) as Boq, an altruistic Munchkin student; Marissa Bode in her feature-film debut as Nessarose, Elphaba’s favored sister; and pop culture icon Jeff Goldblum as the legendary Wizard of Oz.

The cast of characters includes Pfannee and ShenShen, two conniving compatriots of Glinda played by Emmy nominee Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live) and Bronwyn James (Harlots), and a new character created for the film, Miss Coddle, played by Tony nominee Keala Settle (The Greatest Showman).

Wicked is the first chapter of a two-part immersive, cultural celebration. Wicked Part Two is scheduled to arrive in theaters on November 26, 2025.