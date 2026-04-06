MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE Compared To THOR: RAGNAROK Following Latest Round Of Test Screenings

A new trailer for Masters of the Universe was released last week, and the response from He-Man fans has been largely positive. Now, as the finishing touches are put to the movie, another test screening is said to have taken place.

This is relatively normal at this stage, of course, and Amazon MGM Studios will be looking to refine a title that has the potential to be one of the summer's biggest hits (as well as a launching platform for sequels, spin-offs, and more).

According to insider Daniel Richtman (via Toonado.com), "This time reactions were a bit more mixed, tho still mostly positive. It’s described as very colourful and funny and silly with comparisons to Thor Ragnarok, for better or worse."

A mixed reaction isn't hugely shocking. The movie needs to figure out how to pay homage to an undeniably bonkers '80s cartoon while ensuring it appeals to those unfamiliar with He-Man's world and story.

Tonally, filmmaker Travis Knight's adaptation clearly isn't taking itself too seriously, and there are worse movies to be compared to than Thor: Ragnarok. That was a critical and commercial hit for Marvel Studios in 2017.

However, whether that's what He-Man fans want from Masters of the Universe remains to be seen, as does whether Knight has successfully struck the right balance that Taika Waititi did with Thor: Ragnarok. Even he was unable to recapture that same magic with 2022's disappointing Thor: Love and Thunder.

While there's only so much that can now be done with the reboot as its June release date nears, this is a mostly promising update. It would be a surprise for it to be a critical hit based on past experience, but Amazon MGM Studios is hoping for that and for Masters of the Universe to recapture the success of franchises like Transformers—in its heyday—and Sonic the Hedgehog.

You can take another look at the latest Masters of the Universe trailer in the player below.

In Masters of the Universe, Director Travis Knight brings the legendary franchise back to the big screen in this epic live-action adventure. After being separated for 15 years, the Sword of Power leads Prince Adam (Nicholas Galitzine) back to Eternia, where he discovers his home shattered under the fiendish rule of Skeletor (Jared Leto).

To save his family and his world, Adam must join forces with his closest allies, Teela (Camila Mendes) and Duncan/Man-At-Arms (Idris Elba), and embrace his true destiny as He-Man — the most powerful man in the universe.

Written by Chris Butler and Aaron Nee & Adam Nee & Dave Callaham, and directed by Travis Knight, Masters of the Universe stars Nicholas Galitzine, Camila Mendes, Alison Brie, James Purefoy, Morena Baccarin, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson, Charlotte Riley, Kristen Wiig, Jared Leto, and Idris Elba.

Masters of the Universe opens in theaters on June 5, later this year.