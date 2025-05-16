BALLERINA Star Ana de Armas Confirmed To Join Tom Cruise In Supernatural Thriller DEEPER

BALLERINA Star Ana de Armas Confirmed To Join Tom Cruise In Supernatural Thriller DEEPER

While rumors have persisted for months now, it seems as though we have received official confirmation that Ballerina star Ana de Armas will indeed join Tom Cruise in the supernatural thriller Deeper!

Following months of speculation, Deadline has confirmed that Academy Award-nominee Ana de Armas (BallerinaNo Time to Die; Knives Out) has indeed signed on to star opposite Tom Cruise (Mission: Impossible; Top Gun: Maverick; Edge of Tomorrow) in his upcoming undersea supernatural thriller Deeper

Plot details are buried deep, but the promising feature follows an astronaut who encounters a terrifying force while on a deep dive into a never-before-explored trench. 

The film, which has been in the works for nearly a decade, will be helmed by Doug Liman, who previously worked with Cruise on Edge of Tomorrow and American Made, both of which were critical and commercial successes. 

Cruise and de Armas have been photographed together at multiple events this past year, which has sparked dating rumors, but DHD claims the pair are currently undergoing the extensive diving training required for the project. 

Deeper is based off a Max Landis spec that was sold to MGM in 2016, but Cruise's most trusted collaborator Christopher McQuarrie is now handling scripting duties, so it's likely the screenplay has undergone some drastic changes. 

At the moment, it's unclear which studio will ultimately pick up the film, as Cruise is currently shopping it around after Warner Bros. determined that its estimated $200 million production budget was too high for them.

However, things seem to be trending in the right direction, especially now that both Cruise and de Armas are expected to be major winners at the summer box office. Cruise's Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning is tracking for a five-day launch north of $70 million domestically over the Memorial Day holiday weekend, while Ana de Armas' Ballerina is projected for a $40 million opening two weekends later. 

Cruise and McQuarrie are also still developing their space film, working alongside NASA and SpaceX to make it happen, but it's believed Cruise is keen on making Deeper first before rocketing off into the final frontier. 

With The Final Reckoning due out next week, Cruise's next project will be an untitled film with 4x Academy Award-winner Alejandro G. Iñárritu, which wrapped filming on May 3 after a six-month shoot. He'll co-star with Sandra Hüller, John Goodman, Michael Stuhlbarg, Jesse Plemons, Sophie Wilde, Riz Ahmed, Emma D'Arcy, Pip Torrens, Corey Johnson, Danny Kirrane, and Joe Hurst. 

The highly anticipated Cruise/Iñárritu film is slated to hit theaters October 2, 2026 - having taken over the slot previously held by The Batman Part II, which moved to 2027.

MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 5/16/2025, 3:13 PM
More slop I can save money with.
Goldboink
Goldboink - 5/16/2025, 3:35 PM
@THEDARKKNIGHT1939 -

Originally titled "is it in yet?"
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 5/16/2025, 4:53 PM
@Goldboink - 🙄😐🎯🎯🎯
BALLerina & DEEPer? 🤔 Can we just send her to the straight Tubi scandal section?
Alucard28
Alucard28 - 5/16/2025, 3:15 PM
Ballerina Capuccina hahaha
THEDARKKNIGHT1939
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 5/16/2025, 11:04 PM
@Alucard28 -

User Comment Image
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 5/16/2025, 3:18 PM
The sequel?
User Comment Image
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 5/16/2025, 3:41 PM
@HashTagSwagg - i watched that movie with my wife... it was good but sooooo f*cking weird and frustrating at times
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 5/16/2025, 3:22 PM
Allegedly Tom Cruise doesn't like to go deeper.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 5/16/2025, 3:53 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - Fact Check: Yes, US deported more than 3M people during Obama presidency — most without chance to plead case in court.

The total number of repatriations over the Biden administration so far stands at approximately 4.7 million, much higher than both Trump and Barack Obama’s presidencies
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/16/2025, 3:27 PM
Yo , we finally getting that Trench movie lol.

User Comment Image

Kidding aside , I am intrigued by the premise…

Liman & Cruise teaming up together again along with the inclusion of Ana De Armas piques my interest aswell so I’ll definitely check it out!!.
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 5/16/2025, 3:43 PM
This sounds Awesome and right up my ally. LOVE a good scifi flick. Edge of Tomorrow was soooooo good. WHERE IS THE SEQUEL!! Make it happen Tom

User Comment Image
thedrudo
thedrudo - 5/16/2025, 3:48 PM
Max Landis… wow that’s a clown I completely forgot about.
TheNewYorker
TheNewYorker - 5/16/2025, 4:09 PM
Sign me up, I’m sure it’ll be great (Because of Tom)
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 5/16/2025, 4:11 PM
After how good she was in No Time To Die, I'm glad she's getting bigger projects.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 5/16/2025, 4:48 PM
That Tommy.

Still cherry picking the hot young chicks.
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 5/16/2025, 4:58 PM
So as long as the script from Landis was submitted BEFORE he was outed as a Weinstein/Cosby kinda fella, it's all good? His Dirk Gently show was one of the greatest first seasons of anything i have ever seen, but the next season was unwatchable.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 5/16/2025, 6:26 PM
"the promising feature follows an astronaut who encounters a terrifying force while on a deep dive"

I'm pretty sure astronaut isn't the right term here, given astro means space. For a second I even thought this was the space movie Cruise was working. Guess that's third in line though after this and the Inarritu movie.

Also, how haven't Cruise and Chris Nolan teamed up yet? Practical cinema guaranteed.
grif
grif - 5/16/2025, 7:17 PM
@bkmeijer1 - yep its a mystery scoob
EnergyVamp
EnergyVamp - 5/16/2025, 8:43 PM
Max Landis wrote a really fun script.
Its about a former astronaut going down into the ocean for a discovery and finds supernatural elements.
The Martian meets Close Encounters but with Ghosts,

