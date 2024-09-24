BARBARIAN And WEAPONS Director Zach Cregger Could Be Set To Helm A New Live-Action RESIDENT EVIL Movie

Some potentially exciting news for horror fans here, as Barbarian director Zach Cregger is rumored to be in talks to helm a new Resident Evil movie for Sony Pictures...

News
By MarkCassidy - Sep 24, 2024 09:09 PM EST
Filed Under: Horror
Source: Via FearHQ

Barbarian director Zach Cregger's next project as part of his current deal with New Line Cinema is Weapons, which is now in production and is set to hit theaters in early 2026. However, it seems the highly in-demand filmmaker is also being courted by Sony Pictures.

Industry insider Jeff Sneider recently reported that Cregger was set to helm a Clue reboot for the studio, but later updated his story to say that he had decided to pass on the project and was now in talks to direct a new Resident Evil movie.

The last Resident Evil feature was Johannes Roberts' (47 Meters Down, The Strangers: Prey at Night) Welcome to Racoon City starring Kaya Scodelario (Crawl) as Claire Redfield, Hannah John-Kamen (Ant-Man and the Wasp) as Jill Valentine, and Robbie Amell (Upload) as Chris Redfield. It was not well-received by fans or critics.

More recently, a live-action Resident Evil series starring the late Lance Reddick (John Wick, The Wire) as Albert Wesker was released on Netflix, and that was met with an even worse reception.

Details on the movie Cregger would direct are non-existent, but last year, a rumor did the rounds that a follow-up to Welcome To Raccoon City was in development. The project was said to be titled Resident Evil: The Umbrella Chronicles, and loosely based on the Resident Evil Zero video game.

Here's an excerpt from the Production Weekly report.

"STARS operative Rebecca Chambers and former Marine Billy Coen venture through a train that eventually takes them into a derelict training facility. Once within the facility, they discover they are being stalked by James Marcus, a co-founder of the Umbrella Corporation and creator of the T-Virus, who has managed to resurrect himself with the aid of leech test subjects. After a confrontation, Marcus mutates into a monstrosity, but is subdued by the duo. Chambers and Coen escape as the facility self-destructs."

We haven't had any updates on The Umbrella Chronicles since, so while Cregger's film might well be the same project, it could just as easily be a brand-new concept.

Could we see Cregger helm a comic book movie at some point?

While appearing on Bloody Disgusting's podcast back in 2022, Cregger revealed that he has completed a "Batman- adjacent" script, and would love the opportunity to develop it for the screen.

"The thing I'd love to do next... I've actually written a movie that takes place in the DC Universe. Which is so not normally my thing; I'm not a superhero guy - I just couldn't stop thinking about this one story that kind of takes place in a Batman-adjacent thing. And so I wrote it, and I'm utterly obsessed with it."

Cregger didn't share any specifics on his story, but during a more recent interview with Discussing Film, he described the script as the "best thing I've ever written," and addressed the likelihood of it being brought to the attention of DC Studios now that James Gunn and Peter Safran are in charge.

"If I got the call, I would drop everything and go make that movie in a heartbeat," he said. "It’s my favorite thing I’ve ever written. I love it, and I’m dying to make it. I have not talked to James Gunn in my whole life. I don’t know him but I would certainly love to meet him and have the conversation. Who knows man?"

valmic
valmic - 9/24/2024, 9:28 PM
Just let it die. Not everything needs to continuously keep being made.
Vigor
Vigor - 9/24/2024, 9:33 PM
@valmic - nah I say let them keep trying until they get it right
web3d
web3d - 9/24/2024, 9:29 PM
35th time's a charm.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/24/2024, 9:56 PM
@web3d - well , 8th but I get what you mean lol
DocSpock
DocSpock - 9/24/2024, 9:30 PM

No. Won't even consider seeing this. They have already ruined it.
Matchesz
Matchesz - 9/24/2024, 9:34 PM
Aziz Ansari for Leon
TheShape9859
TheShape9859 - 9/24/2024, 9:38 PM
Just reboot, cast people that resemble the characters, don't try to change shit just because you can or you wanna meet some diversity quota. Make a faithful movie adaptation and the fans will be happy
TheLobster
TheLobster - 9/24/2024, 9:45 PM
That would be great! Loved Barbarian and Zach would do a much better job if he’s given creative license.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 9/24/2024, 9:49 PM
Should be right in line with the other pile of shit known as live-action Resident Evil movies.

At least the animated ones are actually good.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/24/2024, 10:11 PM
I haven’t seen Barbarian as of yet but going by the trailer I saw of it , I think Cregger could be a good fit…

?si=iYgWDVl6txr6slMs

He seems to to have a good handle on tension , suspense and of course horror which is completely apt for the RE franchise imo.

However it’s unfortunate that he seemed to pass on the Clue Reboot to do given his background in comedy aswell , his take on the franchise couid have been fun but oh well.

Anyway if true , I hope it turns out well for fans of this series!!.

