GHOSTBUSTERS: FROZEN EMPIRE International Trailer Features More Ghouls, More Gags And More Garakka

Yesterday, Sony Pictures (via FearHQ.com) debuted a full for Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, and an international version has now been released which features a tonne of new footage.

This teaser does reuse a few shots, as we see original spook-hunters Ray (Dan Aykroyd), Peter (Bill Murray) and Winston (Ernie Hudson) suit-up alongside Janine (Annie Potts) and the new team consisting of Gary Grooberson (Paul Rudd), the late Egon's (Harold Ramis) daughter Callie Spengler (Carrie Coon), and her kids Trevor (Finn Wolfhard), and Phoebe (McKenna Grace).

But we also get a look at more interactions between the OG gang, quite a few new spectral foes, and another glimpse of the mysterious big bad known as Garakka, who has the power to control an army of ghosts and potentially bring about a second Ice Age.

Then, right at the end, the "Library Ghost" from the first movie returns to give Ray another scare, and ol' Slimer puts in an appearance, much to Trevor's chagrin.

Check out both trailers below, and let us know what you think in the comments.

A new army of ghosts is threatening New York and only the Ghostbusters can stop it. #Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire is Only In Cinemas March 22. pic.twitter.com/qgPYJWlbun — Sony Pictures IRL 🎬 (@SonyPicturesIRL) January 29, 2024

During a recent interview, new cast member Kumalil Nanjiani indicated that the movie will up the ante somewhat when it comes to genuine frights.

“There’s some really, genuinely scary stuff. The scary stuff is actually scary," said the Eternals actor. "The danger is very real and the stakes are very high. That makes the comedy even funnier,” adding that, “Everybody gets to be funny.”

"In Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, the Spengler family decide to leave Summerville, Oklahoma and go back to where it all started – the iconic New York City firehouse – and help the original Ghostbusters, who've developed a top-secret research lab to take busting ghosts to the next level! But when the discovery of an ancient artifact unleashes a mysterious and evil force, known as the Death Chill, Ghostbusters new and old must join forces to protect their home and save the world from a deadly and unpredictable fate that unknowingly, could affect earth’s history with a second Ice Age."

Directed by Gil Kenan (Jason Reitman co-wrote the movie and is on board as an executive producer), Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire is set to scare its way into theatres this March. Do you plan in seeing it on the big screen?