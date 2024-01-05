GHOSTBUSTERS: FROZEN EMPIRE Merch Unveils Chilling New Villain, Pukey The Ghost, And More

Funko has unveiled its first wave of POPs for Sony Pictures' Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, and along with hinting at some mildly spoiler-y plot points, they give us our best look yet at the Afterlife sequel's chilling new villain, Garraka.

This mysterious spectre was first glimpsed in the trailer, before showing up on the most recent poster (at a fair distance). This is obviously a stylized version of the character, but the POP should still give us some idea of how he (or she) will look in the movie.

There's already speculation that Garraka will hail from the same dark dimension as Gozer, but we'd say (or we hope) the filmmakers would be more likely to take things in a different direction this time after the last film rehashed so many ideas and scenarios from the original.

Other POPs include a new ghost known as Pukey, and one of the Mini-Pufts on a hamster wheel. We also have the returning Ray Stantz, who is holding some kind of mysterious golden orb, and young Phoebe Spengler suited-up in her Ghostbusters outfit.

Check out some images below (via Ghostbustersnews.com)

During a recent interview, new cast member Kumail Nanjiani (Eternals) indicated that the movie will up the ante somewhat when it comes to genuine frights.

“There’s some really, genuinely scary stuff. The scary stuff is actually scary," said the actor. "The danger is very real and the stakes are very high. That makes the comedy even funnier,” adding that, “Everybody gets to be funny.”

Slimer is back along with a new empire of spirits waiting to be discovered. #Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire is coming soon exclusively to movie theaters. pic.twitter.com/oRsXBaLC17 — Ghostbusters (@Ghostbusters) December 11, 2023 Theater Standee for Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire revealed: pic.twitter.com/P8iHARxcZF — Michigan Ghostbusters (@MI_Ghostbusters) December 11, 2023

The recent teaser trailer (see below) highlighted returning spook-hunters Ray (Dan Aykroyd), Peter (Billy Murray) and Winston (Ernie Hudson) in their old-school uniforms, as well as an all-new team consisting of Gary Grooberson (Paul Rudd), Callie Spengler (Carrie Coon), and her kids Trevor (Finn Wolfhard), and Phoebe (McKenna Grace) sporting upgraded outfits.

The first set photos were shared online back in April (click here to have a look), and they featured Hudson alongside Rudd, and another actor from the '80s classic, William Atherton as "dickless" Environmental Protection Agency officer Walter Peck, who will evidently be sticking his nose in to the Ghostbusters' business yet again.

"In Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, the Spengler family decide to leave Summerville, Oklahoma and go back to where it all started – the iconic New York City firehouse – and help the original Ghostbusters, who've developed a top-secret research lab to take busting ghosts to the next level! But when the discovery of an ancient artifact unleashes a mysterious and evil force, known as the Death Chill, Ghostbusters new and old must join forces to protect their home and save the world from a deadly and unpredictable fate that unknowingly, could affect earth’s history with a second Ice Age."

Directed by Gil Kenan (Jason Reitman co-wrote the movie and is on board as an executive producer), Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire is set to scare its way into theatres next March.