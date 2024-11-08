HERETIC Spoilers: A24's Religious Horror Starring Hugh Grant Ends On A Shocking Note

A24's latest twisty chiller, Heretic, is now in theatres, and we're breaking down what happens in the final act of the critically-acclaimed religious horror flick.

Written and directed by Scott Beck and Bryan Woods, who broke through with their script for John Krasinski’s A Quiet Place, Heretic stars Hugh Grant as Mr. Reed, who has some fiendish plans for two missionaries of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Sister Barnes (Sophie Thatcher) and Sister Paxton (Chloe East), who come calling.

Initially wary of coming inside the house, the girls feel more at ease when the seemingly gregarious and welcoming Reed tells them that his wife is at home and currently baking a pie in the kitchen. Alarm bells go off when one of them notices a blueberry pie scented candle burning on the table, and Reed's mask begins to slip.

Reed tells his "guests" that they he "won’t keep you if you wish to leave, but I want you to choose which door to go through based on your faith.” He then writes “BELIEF” and “DISBELIEF” on two doorways, and asks them to choose.

This has all been revealed in the trailers, but they only offer a few vague hints about what happens next, so beware of major spoilers from this point on.

After some arguments, both girls decide to go through the belief door, which Reed tells them will lead to an understanding of the "one true religion." Down in a dingy basement, they encounter a decrepit old woman, who Reed claims is a prophet. She eats some poisoned pie, dies, and seemingly resurrects to give her account of the afterlife.

This is revealed to be a ruse orchestrated by Reed, however, who is keeping multiple women locked in cages for the purposes of perpetuating the prophet deception.

The one true religion is control, he explains.

When Barnes begins to protest, Reed suddenly slashes her throat, promising that she, too, will come back to life. When she doesn't, he cuts a contraceptive device from her arm and tells Paxton that her friend didn't resurrect because she's an artificial person. Paxton now fully sees through Reed's lies, stabbing him with a concealed letter opener. This isn't enough to fully incapacitate him, though, and he responds by stabbing Paxton in the stomach.

Paxton begins to pray as they both lie bleeding out together, but before Reed can finish her off, Barnes finally manages to kill their captor by plunging a plank of wood with nails into his head. Barnes then succumbs to her wound, and Paxton escapes. It's snowing outside, and a butterfly lands on her hand before disappearing.

There's a lot here that's left ambiguous. Did Barnes "resurrect," or was she simply still alive when Reed left her (this seems like a stretch given the seriousness of her wounds). Did Paxton actually die and enter the afterlife where her friend was waiting as an angel (this would explain the snowy streets and the butterfly), or did she really survive her ordeal?

The movie doesn't provide any definitive answers. Did you see Heretic yet? If so, what did you make of the ending? Let us know in the comments section.

"Two young missionaries are forced to prove their faith when they knock on the wrong door and are greeted by a diabolical Mr. Reed (Hugh Grant), becoming ensnared in his deadly game of cat-and-mouse."

The cast also features Elle McKinnon, River Codack, Carolyn Adair, Stephanie Lavigne and Elle Young. Along with Beck and Woods, producers include Katie Aquino, Scott Beck, Liliane Bedford, Julia Glausi, Kai Raka, Stacey Sher and Jeanette Volturno.