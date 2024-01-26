MADAME WEB Star Sydney Sweeney Is IMMACULATE In First Red Band Trailer

"I know God saved me for a reason..."

We only got word late last year that Neon had acquired North American rights to a new religious psychological horror film titled Immaculate, starring Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria, Madame Web) and fellow The White Lotus (though they appeared in different seasons) alum Simona Tabasco, and we already have a first look.

Principal photography had wrapped at the time of the announcement, so we figured a teaser may not be too far away, and the studio has now shared the first trailer - which is more than a little unsettling!

Sweeney stars as Cecilia, "a woman of devout faith who is offered a new role at an illustrious Italian convent. But her warm welcome to the European countryside is soon interrupted as Cecilia discovers her new home harbors some dark and horrifying secrets."

The trailer shows Cecilia falling ill, with hospital tests confirming that she is pregnant. A lot of bloody and disturbing imagery follows, as we're led to believe that the young woman has immaculately conceived. The second coming of Jesus? Our money's on the other guy!

This looks quite similar to another upcoming religious horror, The First Omen, but both have pretty effective first teasers.

Check out the trailer and poster at the links below, and let us know what you think.

Official trailer for IMMACULATE starring Sydney Sweeney, Simona Tabasco, and Álvaro Morte. Service begins March 22. pic.twitter.com/zmhgmYWP69 — NEON (@neonrated) January 25, 2024 The Father. The Son. The Sydney Sweeney.



IMMACULATE opens March 22. Trailer tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/78H1AKrcvJ — NEON (@neonrated) January 24, 2024

Jonathan Davino for Fifty-Fifty Films produced with Sweeney, alongside Middle Child Pictures’ David Bernad, who developed the project with the actress following their work together on The White Lotus. Teddy Schwarzman and Michael Heimler produced for Black Bear, which fully financed and represented the international sales rights. Black Bear’s John Friedberg and Christopher Casanova served as executive producers, alongside Will Greenfield.

Immaculate marks the second recent collaboration with Neon and Black Bear after Michael Mann’s Ferrari, which hit theaters Christmas Day. Neon’s 2024 slate also includes Sean Baker’s new romantic drama Anora and Pamela Adlon’s directorial debut, Babes, starring Ilana Glazer and Michelle Buteau.

Directed by Michael Mohan and written by Andrew Lobel, Immaculate also stars Alvaro Morte (Money Heist), Benedetta Porcaroli (Baby), and Dora Romano (The Hand of God).

The movie is set for a theatrical released on March 22. Do you plan on seeing this one on the big screen, or will you wait for streaming? Let us know in the comments section down below.