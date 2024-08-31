SCREAMBOAT And PETER PAN'S NEVERLAND NIGHTMARE Horror Trailers Are Here To Ruin Your Childhoods

Trailers have been released for two upcoming horror parodies Screamboat and Peter Pan's Neverland Nightmare, with the latter serving as the latest chapter in the controversial Poohniverse. Check them out!

By JoshWilding - Aug 31, 2024 09:08 AM EST
Source: Fear HQ

With the original iterations of several Disney characters now in the public domain, the door has been opened to parodies featuring twisted new versions of them (despite that, rival studios are still very limited with what they can do and the smallest misstep could lead to a huge lawsuit). 

One of the most attention-grabbing parodies is the upcoming horror movie Screamboat which, in case it wasn't obvious, is based on the iconic Mickey Mouse predecessor, Steamboat Willie. 

Directed by Steven LaMorte, who previously helmed 2022's The Mean One, a horror based on Dr. Seuss' How The Grinch Stole Christmas, the teaser trailer suggests the project will make slasher fans happy. 

According to the synopsis, "[Screamboat] follows a group of New Yorkers on a late-night ferry ride that turns deadly when a mischievous mouse begins a rampage, targeting unsuspecting passengers. The unlikely crew must band together to thwart the murderous menace before their relaxing commute turns into a nightmare."

You can watch the newly released trailer below (via FearHQ.com) ahead of the movie's planned 2025 release.

Screamboat isn't the only horror parody on the way, of course, as Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey's "Poohniverse" looks set to expand with several new public domain characters. 

Bambi: The Reckoning, Pinocchio: Unstrung, and Peter Pan's Neverland Nightmare are all on the way and we now have a first look at the latter.

Scott Jeffrey directs Peter Pan's Neverland Nightmare and the Jagged Edge Productions film follows Wendy Darling as she strikes out in an attempt to rescue her brother Michael from "the clutches of the evil Peter Pan." Apparently, she'll also reunite with Tinkerbell, who in this twisted tale will be show taking heroin, convinced that it's pixie dust.

Talking about the movie, Jeffrey said, "This is tonally an extremely darker film to Winnie-The-Pooh: Blood and Honey. When dealing with children being abducted, it felt right. All of the films from our Poohniverse will feel different from the last."

"So, if one isn’t for you, then maybe the next will be. Peter Pan is the most vicious of them all. He is twisted, cruel and cunning."

The cast is led by Megan Placito as Wendy Darling, Peter Desouza-Feighoney as Michael Darling (The Pope’s Exorcist), Kit Green as Tinkerbell, Martin Portlock (Wolf Manor) as Peter Pan, Nicholas Woodeson (Skyfall), Kierston Wareing (Fish Tank), Olumide Olorunfemi (Venom: Let There Be Carnage), Teresa Banham, Charity Kase and Campbell Wallace.

Check out the Peter Pan's Neverland Nightmare trailer below (also via FearHQ.com). For the time being, its release date is just "Coming Soon."

TheDpool
TheDpool - 8/31/2024, 9:31 AM
I want to like these, but their all just horror channel quality movies. Like the Peter Pan one there may as well just be a weirdo child killer movie.

They could actually do a dark take on Peter Pan but instead they do this.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 8/31/2024, 9:54 AM
@TheDpool - you nailed it. Reminds me of those late night, basic cable horror channel flicks
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 8/31/2024, 9:46 AM
what in the actual f*ck is going on here???
AllsGood
AllsGood - 8/31/2024, 9:53 AM
User Comment Image
xfan320
xfan320 - 8/31/2024, 9:59 AM
Steamboat Willie?

More like "Screamboat Killie" 🙄

right?

Badum tss***
gtabreaker
gtabreaker - 8/31/2024, 10:09 AM
Bring more this.
HermanM
HermanM - 8/31/2024, 10:12 AM
So lame.

