TERRIFIER 3 Director Reveals The Movie's Funniest Moment Was Improvised - SPOILERS

While we're sure the humor won't be to everyone's tastes, yes, Terrifier 3 can be quite funny!

This franchise may be best known for its sickening violence, but a pitch black vein of humor does run through the trilogy, and some of Art the Clown's antics can be genuinely hilarious.

If you haven't seen Terrifier 3 yet, beware spoilers from this point on.

Towards the end of the movie, Art and a demonically-possessed Victoria take Sienna prisoner, strapping the beleaguered final girl to a chair and forcing her to watch as they torture and kill her aunt (if you're curious, you can find out how they go about that here). During the bloody carnage, Art walks past Sienna's chair a couple of times, delivering a few comical slaps to the back of his nemesis' head.

It may not sound that funny, but in the midst of the surrounding brutality, it does serve as some welcome levity.

Now, director Damien Leone has revealed that the slaps were improvised on the day.

"This was something I spontaneously told David to do on set every time he passed Lauren because I felt the finale was too dark and we needed some levity," the filmmaker posted to X.

It's been confirmed that Terrifier 4 is in the works, and Leone teased what he has in store for what might end up being the final film in the franchise during an interview with Variety.

“It will certainly be an epic showdown, an epic closure to this Art the Clown saga,” he says. “The idea I’m toying with in my head would probably be in some regards the most experimental, so I can’t dive into it too much. Some really, really crazy things will happen in the next one.”

"After surviving Art the Clown's Halloween massacre, Sienna and her brother struggle to rebuild their shattered lives. As the holiday season approaches, they try to embrace the Christmas spirit and leave the horrors of the past behind. However, just when they think they're safe, Art returns, determined to turn their holiday cheer into a new nightmare."

