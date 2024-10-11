TERRIFIER 3 Star Says He Wants To Play The DCU's Joker; Details Of Most Depraved Scene Revealed - SPOILERS

Terrifier 3 is now in theaters, and we have a breakdown of what is said to be the horror threequel's most gruesome, stomach-churning sequence...

News
By MarkCassidy - Oct 11, 2024 08:10 AM EST
Filed Under: Horror
Source: Via FearHQ

Sick bags at the ready!

Following some leaked screenshots of Terrifier 3's already infamous "Shower Scene," footage from what's being hailed (or denounced, depending on your disposition) as the horror threequel's most depraved sequence has also showed up online.

We won't be posting the images or video, but you can check out a breakdown below... if you dare!

Spoilers ahead.

In the scene, Art the Clown and his new accomplice Victoria (yes, the woman he left a disfigured mess at the end of the first movie) capture Sienna and another character named Jessica, forcing the former to watch as a tube is forced down her friend's throat and - wait for it - a rat is inserted into said tube.

Art then puts a blowtorch to the rodent's tail, which causes it to dig its way into Jessica's esophagus. The demonic duo then slit their victim's throat and watch as the rat climbs out.

Holy. Shit.

There are said to be other kills that are almost as twisted as this, so keep an eye out for our full spoiler breakdown over the weekend.

In related news, Art actor David Howard Thornton tells Total Film that he'd love to get the opportunity to play another psychotic clown, The Joker.

"The Joker is my favorite villain of all time, and that's a character I would love to play myself one day. So hopefully someone like James Gunn gives me the opportunity to tackle that character because I would like to do a lot of fun things with him."

Do you think Thornton would make a good Joker? Let us know in the comments section, and check out a new clip from Terrifier 3 below.

"Mark my words," Leone said of the opening sequence in a previous interview. "I guarantee you the first five minutes of this movie is going to be very controversial. But that's not even the big kill scene. So that's why I was like, I need to just make this movie on my own, because it's too insane If you thought Art the Clown's reign of terror in part two was extreme, you haven't seen anything yet."

"I got to meet with studios, like legit Hollywood studios, who wanted to make Terrifier 3. But before I even had a script, just having meetings and getting the feel that I was going to have eyes over my shoulders, and they were concerned about the levels of gore and this and that," he added.

"After surviving Art the Clown's Halloween massacre, Sienna and her brother struggle to rebuild their shattered lives. As the holiday season approaches, they try to embrace the Christmas spirit and leave the horrors of the past behind. However, just when they think they're safe, Art returns, determined to turn their holiday cheer into a new nightmare."

Terrifier 3 arrives in theaters later this month. Do you plan on checking it out on the big screen?

harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 10/11/2024, 8:04 AM
nah.
JobinJ
JobinJ - 10/11/2024, 8:09 AM
These Terrifier movies are dumb gross garbage. Literally serve no purpose except to me gross.
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 10/11/2024, 8:52 AM
@JobinJ - There's a long history of movies that exist solely to be gross. Not my cup of tea, but Terrifier's nothing new.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 10/11/2024, 8:54 AM
@JobinJ - youre thinking Joker 2
Vigor
Vigor - 10/11/2024, 8:23 AM
I must have a sick imagination because this ain't shit
Put a pregnant rat in her vagina and have it give birth in her ovaries
Then take the ovaries out of her and put in a fish tank so you can watch the baby rats feast on her eggs

See?
I came up with that in seconds
SATW42
SATW42 - 10/11/2024, 8:48 AM
@Vigor - jesus christ
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 10/11/2024, 8:55 AM
@Vigor - not gonna lie...that sounds like fun here in French Guyana
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 10/11/2024, 8:58 AM
@Vigor - what the actual fuсk
Vigor
Vigor - 10/11/2024, 9:01 AM
@SATW42 - sorry. I was raised on the early days of the dark web. 56k connections of a loading video showing a terrorist beheading their prisoners. Shock videos of horses banging human women. Goatse, 2 Girls 1 cup

Nothing. I repeat nothing grosses or surprises me anymore.
(OK watching an account of the menendez brothers father having sex with them makes me feel uncomfortable a bit)

My mom probably should have unplugged by modem back in my impressionable days
Vigor
Vigor - 10/11/2024, 9:02 AM
@bkmeijer1 - 🫣
NodrickStripson
NodrickStripson - 10/11/2024, 8:37 AM
The Terrifier films are shit and that scene description seems to give very indication that this is yet another puddle of cinematic diarrhoea… Fvcking stupidity.

As for this absolute tool thinking he’s being anywhere near in the running to play The Joker at ANY point in his “career”? Laughable. At what point did he think he’s given anyone any hint that he has an ounce of talent that extends beyond cutting up obviously rubber body parts?
Dream on.
SATW42
SATW42 - 10/11/2024, 8:54 AM
@NodrickStripson - I have no interest in these movies, but dude literally just said he'd like to play the Joker. It aint that deep. Plus, his clown movie is set to take the number one spot in theatres this weekend against *checks notes* Joker...
NodrickStripson
NodrickStripson - 10/11/2024, 9:17 AM
@SATW42 - I’m sure there are many many actors with a way higher, bankable profile and skill set that would also love to play The Joker. Join the end of the line, man….
AllsGood
AllsGood - 10/11/2024, 8:42 AM
David Howard Thornton is a Great Actor and would be Awesome Joker. Marvel Studios needs to find a place for him. Deserves an Oscar for his Terrifier role.

User Comment Image
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 10/11/2024, 9:07 AM
@AllsGood - thanks for showing a picture. I could see a Brubaker era joker here.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 10/11/2024, 9:19 AM
@KennKathleen - That would be Perfect Casting for Joker.

User Comment Image
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 10/11/2024, 8:53 AM
Have to laugh at people running down these movies for... doing exactly what they set out to do.
SATW42
SATW42 - 10/11/2024, 8:57 AM
@MarkCassidy - I think it's more of the venn diagram of people who like these kinds of movies, and people who comment on your site, are probably just about two separate circles.

I agree, people could just not comment and let it be, but that's not in the nature of this community lol
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 10/11/2024, 9:05 AM
@SATW42 - It's not so much them not liking them, but I find it funny that they say things like, "these movies are shit... it's just relentless gore and violence for the sake of it." Yeahhhhh... that's the point!
Forthas
Forthas - 10/11/2024, 9:08 AM
They should have just recast the Dark Knight Joker with Charlie Hunnam in the same universe as a combined Dark Knight Trilogy and Man of Steel.

