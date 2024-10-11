TERRIFIER 3 Star Says He Wants To Play The DCU's Joker; Details Of Most Depraved Scene Revealed - SPOILERS

Sick bags at the ready!

Following some leaked screenshots of Terrifier 3's already infamous "Shower Scene," footage from what's being hailed (or denounced, depending on your disposition) as the horror threequel's most depraved sequence has also showed up online.

We won't be posting the images or video, but you can check out a breakdown below... if you dare!

Spoilers ahead.

In the scene, Art the Clown and his new accomplice Victoria (yes, the woman he left a disfigured mess at the end of the first movie) capture Sienna and another character named Jessica, forcing the former to watch as a tube is forced down her friend's throat and - wait for it - a rat is inserted into said tube.

Art then puts a blowtorch to the rodent's tail, which causes it to dig its way into Jessica's esophagus. The demonic duo then slit their victim's throat and watch as the rat climbs out.

Holy. Shit.

There are said to be other kills that are almost as twisted as this, so keep an eye out for our full spoiler breakdown over the weekend.

In related news, Art actor David Howard Thornton tells Total Film that he'd love to get the opportunity to play another psychotic clown, The Joker.

"The Joker is my favorite villain of all time, and that's a character I would love to play myself one day. So hopefully someone like James Gunn gives me the opportunity to tackle that character because I would like to do a lot of fun things with him."

Do you think Thornton would make a good Joker? Let us know in the comments section, and check out a new clip from Terrifier 3 below.

Slay bells are ringing. Here's an EXCLUSIVE look at #Terrifier3, in theaters October 11. 🤡 pic.twitter.com/NjpineY84W — IMDb (@IMDb) October 8, 2024 don’t say we didn’t warn you … pic.twitter.com/E2khwLeCrT — Terrifier 3 ☝️🤡✌️ (@TerrifierFilm) October 2, 2024 Terrifier 3 is causing literal chaos at early screenings

people are walking out, vomiting, even passing out. 😳 If a horror movie leaves you crying or puking, did it do its job or go too far? 🎥👀

Is this the future of horror or just shock for shock’s sake? 💀#Terrifier3… pic.twitter.com/Z6ixk9LhOr — Guillermo Farrell (@guille_farrell) October 3, 2024

"Mark my words," Leone said of the opening sequence in a previous interview. "I guarantee you the first five minutes of this movie is going to be very controversial. But that's not even the big kill scene. So that's why I was like, I need to just make this movie on my own, because it's too insane If you thought Art the Clown's reign of terror in part two was extreme, you haven't seen anything yet."

"I got to meet with studios, like legit Hollywood studios, who wanted to make Terrifier 3. But before I even had a script, just having meetings and getting the feel that I was going to have eyes over my shoulders, and they were concerned about the levels of gore and this and that," he added.

Watch the trailer for @damienleone's Terrifier 3.#Terrifier3 is only in cinemas 11 October.pic.twitter.com/dJwHsrKsxg — Terrifier 3 ☝️🤡✌️ (@TerrifierFilm) August 28, 2024

"After surviving Art the Clown's Halloween massacre, Sienna and her brother struggle to rebuild their shattered lives. As the holiday season approaches, they try to embrace the Christmas spirit and leave the horrors of the past behind. However, just when they think they're safe, Art returns, determined to turn their holiday cheer into a new nightmare."

Terrifier 3 arrives in theaters later this month. Do you plan on checking it out on the big screen?