THE SUBSTANCE NSFW Behind-The-Scenes Photo Features Margaret Qualley as "Monstro Eli-Sue"

THE SUBSTANCE NSFW Behind-The-Scenes Photo Features Margaret Qualley as &quot;Monstro Eli-Sue&quot;

An official behind-the-scenes photo from The Substance has been shared online, but if you haven't seen the movie yet, beware of major spoilers...

News
By MarkCassidy - Oct 22, 2024 07:10 PM EST
Filed Under: Horror
Source: Via FearHQ

Even if you haven't seen Revenge director Coralie Fargeat’s recently-released body horror satire, The Substance, there's a good chance you'll have heard that it's one of the most extreme, gruesome, and disturbing movie to hit theaters in quite some time.

The film - particularly the last 30 minutes or so - contains some truly surreal and repulsive moments, and there have been a number of reports of cinemagoers walking out before the end, and even some vomiting in the aisles.

The story focuses on an acclaimed actress turned celebrity host of a daytime exercise program (Demi Moore) who gets replaced by a younger star, sparking a confrontation between the two women that ultimately turns violent.

That's the basic outline. If you want the very gory details, spoilers will follow.

Moore's character, Elizabeth Sparkle, makes use of a secret cell replicating procedure to produce a younger, "more perfect" version of herself, Sue, played by Margaret Qualley. 

Essentially two halves of the same person, Elizabeth and Sue soon become rivals, and end up breaking the "week on, week off" rule. Sue gets a taste of fame and decides not to wake Sparkle up, but continues to extract the serum from her older self's body needed to maintain her survival. Elizabeth begins to age rapidly, ultimately becoming a shrivelled husk.

When the serum dries up, Sue begins to fall apart (literally), and is forced to wake Liz, resulting in a brutal fight.

Sue is ultimately able to kill her older self in vicious fashion, but with no more serum, she takes the drastic measure of injecting what remains of the one-use-only Activator. This creates a grotesque hybrid mutant (named "Monstro EliaSue" in the subtitles), with protruding limbs and Sparkle's face left fused into its back in a permanent scream.

“It was torture,” Qualley told USA Today in a recent interview. “I had this awesome team of prosthetic artists that put it on me and took it off of me and got me through the day and made me laugh a couple of times while I was just on the brink of panic."

A new behind-the-scenes photo from the movie has now been shared online, giving us our first official look at Qualley in full prosthetics as the nightmarish clone.

In related news, THR is reporting that The Substance has been submitted for Golden Globes consideration as a musical/comedy, rather than a drama.

"Have you ever dreamed of a better version of yourself? You should try this new product: The Substance. It changed my life. With The Substance, you can generate another version of yourself: younger, more beautiful, more perfect… Just share the time. One week for one, one week for the other. A perfect balance of seven days. Easy, isn’t it? If you follow the instructions, what could go wrong?"

CARRIE 8-Part Streaming Series Adaptation In The Works From Horror Maestro Mike Flanagan
Related:

CARRIE 8-Part Streaming Series Adaptation In The Works From Horror Maestro Mike Flanagan
BEFORE Interview: Judith Light On Her Haunting Role; Playing KITE-MAN: HELL YEAH!'s Helen Villigan (Exclusive)
Recommended For You:

BEFORE Interview: Judith Light On Her Haunting Role; Playing KITE-MAN: HELL YEAH!'s Helen Villigan (Exclusive)
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 10/22/2024, 7:18 PM
Looking forward to watching this eventually.
philinterrupted
philinterrupted - 10/22/2024, 8:20 PM
@TheVandalore - it’s great
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 10/22/2024, 7:30 PM
The only thing this movie lacked was subtlety, to the point that certain moments came across more like industry satire than commentary. Other than that, it was excellent body horror.
tmp3
tmp3 - 10/22/2024, 7:48 PM
@DrReedRichards - Don’t think this movie was aiming ofr subtlety at all haha
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 10/22/2024, 8:00 PM
@tmp3 -

I mean, yeah, you're not wrong. Especially with those opening and closing shots, and with Dennis Quaid's characters name. But still, I kiiiiinda wanted it to feel a bit more organic and less in your face the whole time, you know?

Spoilers for those who haven't watched it, but I thought the aging element was gonna be subtle when introduced, but they used (and overexplained) that too to its extreme.

Still, killer horror movie. Always into grotesque shit like that with a story to tell and not just shock value.
tmp3
tmp3 - 10/22/2024, 8:12 PM
@DrReedRichards - i get what you mean, but for me the whole thing felt SO maximalist. In a way this tackled maximalist film-making significantly better than whatever copolla was thinking with megalopolis - a similarly unsubtle film. I think the scene of quaid gouging down on shrimps told me all i needed to know on how subtle this movie is gonna get haha
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 10/22/2024, 8:18 PM
@tmp3 -

Yeah, that one one in particular was where both Quaid and the sound guys went full Denethor. But I haven't watched Megalopolis yet, and I don't think I will any time soon.
Mrtoke
Mrtoke - 10/22/2024, 7:38 PM
ooooh

hear me out...
tmp3
tmp3 - 10/22/2024, 7:50 PM
One of my favorites of the year. Such a cool, inventive and fresh take on a body horror film
SuperCat
SuperCat - 10/22/2024, 7:59 PM
I really enjoyed it!

User Comment Image
SuperCat
SuperCat - 10/22/2024, 8:11 PM
User Comment Image

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder