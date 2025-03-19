TOGETHER: Dave Franco & Alison Brie Love Each Other Very Much In Terrifying New Trailer

TOGETHER: Dave Franco & Alison Brie Love Each Other Very Much In Terrifying New Trailer

The first official trailer for Michael Shanks' critically acclaimed horror film Together has been released online, offering a dark preview of what's to come for Dave Franco and Alison Brie!

Following a roaring debut at Sundance earlier this year, Neon has released the official trailer for Together, revealing a first look at the upcoming body horror film starring Dave Franco and Alison Brie. 

While plot details remain scarce, the synopsis reads, "Years into their relationship, Tim and Millie find themselves at a crossroads as they move to the country, abandoning all that is familiar in their lives except each other. With tensions already flaring, a nightmarish encounter with a mysterious, unnatural force threatens to corrupt their lives, their love, and their flesh."

Australian filmmaker Michael Shanks (The Wizards of Aus) makes his feature directorial debut with the film, which has received widespread critical acclaim and currently boasts a perfect 100% certification on review aggregator RottenTomatoes.

In a statement, he said, "I’ve been with my partner for over 15 years and, having met at ‘schoolies’ (a tragic Australian equivalent of Spring Break), I’ve never been an adult without her in my life and vice versa. For as long as I can remember, we’ve lived in the same house, had the same friends, eaten the same food, breathed the same air…

This is a film about the potential horror of sharing a life with someone; the lingering anxieties of commitment writ large. It’s about co-dependency, monogamy, romances and resentments -- and that at a certain point, can we truly tell where one life ends and our other half’s begins?"

In addition to Franco (21 Jump StreetNow You See MeNeighbors) and Brie (CommunityScream 4; GLOW), the cast also features Damon Herriman (Justified; MindhunterOnce Upon a Time in Hollywood). 

The real-life couple has a very busy year ahead of them, with Franco's starring in Now Your See Me 3Bubble & Squeak, and Regretting You, while Brie has Masters of the Universe and the long-awaited Community movie on her docket.

Neon recently won the Academy Award for Best Picture with Anora, and won a competitive bidding war for this film, so if it gets good traction upon release, don't be surprised to see its name potentially mentioned among the contenders during awards season. 

Together hits theaters on August 1!

Check out the official trailer and stills below: 

Years into their relationship, Tim and Millie (Dave Franco and Alison Brie) find themselves at a crossroads as they move to the country, abandoning all that is familiar in their lives except each other. With tensions already flaring, a nightmarish encounter with a mysterious, unnatural force threatens to corrupt their lives, their love, and their flesh.

