JUSTICE LEAGUE Star Amy Adams Praises Henry Cavill And Talks James Gunn's SUPERMAN Recasting

Amy Adams first played Lois Lane in 2013's Man of Steel. Later, she appeared in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League. However, as with every other cast member, her role in the latter was drastically altered (we did at least get to see what was originally planned for her in Zack Snyder's Justice League).

Talking to Variety about her role in Nightbitch, Adams confirmed she was never under the impression that the plan was for her to return as Lois after 2017's Justice League.

We know Snyder had ambitious plans for the character as she was set to be a central figure in his sequels, eventually having a child with Bruce Wayne. Warner Bros. must have also considered bringing her back into the fold for the Man of Steel sequel it started developing when Henry Cavill returned to the DCEU, but if so, Adams wasn't made aware.

Despite that, she's excited to see what Rachel Brosnahan brings to the table alongside David Corenswet in James Gunn's Superman.

"I love her. She’s gonna be great. Hopefully the role will be infused with her sensibility and her natural humor and strength and wit," the actor said before making a point of praising her Superman. "Henry was a really brilliant Superman. I offer every Superman luck and stuff, but I think he was great. I just wanted to say that. It’s so in his spirit."

Still, Adams is all too aware that iconic roles like this are only ever going to be a fleeting moment in her career. "Coming from theater, a role never belongs to you. You just do a take on it," she noted. "That’s how I feel about that [DCEU] franchise."

Adams has never spoken negatively about her time as Lois, despite being part of movies which fared poorly with critics. In 2016, she responded to Batman v Superman's critical mauling by saying, "We took a hit. We’ll come back up. I just felt for Zack. Zack’s like the nicest person ever, and to see him kind of talked about like that was really hard for me, because he’s really such a respectful director."

Gunn's decision to cast Brosnahan has received widespread praise from DC fans and it's hard to imagine a better choice than her to follow in Adams' footsteps.

