Zack Snyder Would "Absolutely" Be Open To Finishing His DCEU Saga... On One Condition

Even though the "SnyderVerse" is officially at an end, Zack Snyder has revealed that he would be open to continuing/finishing the saga that began with Man of Steel over a decade ago...

By MarkCassidy - Dec 12, 2023 11:12 AM EST
Filed Under: Justice League

The "SnyderVerse" began with Man of Steel back in 2013, with Zack Snyder himself going on to helm Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League, and many of the characters he introduced continuing their adventures in what (unofficially) came to be known as the DCEU.

Snyder's movies were never embraced by the majority of critics and only performed adequately at the box office, but the filmmaker's vision for his roster of iconic DC Comics heroes was embraced by a lot of fans, who were very disappointed when James Gunn and Peter Safran's "rebooted" DCU was announced.

Snyder just recently made the end of the DCEU official, but the Rebel Moon director has now revealed that he would be open to continuing/finishing the saga he began over a decade ago... under one condition.

"If Netflix had the rights to the characters from my DC universe, of course I would do it, absolutely," Snyder told CulturaOcio.com.

Of course, that's a huge "if"!

President of Netflix Films, Scott Stuber, did recently admit that he would love to acquire the rights: "Obviously we would love to license it at some point. We'd love to have it so fans can experience more Zack. The more Zack we have the better we are."

But with the new DCU on the horizon and Gunn already announcing plans for heavy hitters such as Superman and Batman, the chances of Netflix getting hold of the rights seem very slim. Then again, we know that Matt Reeves' "BatVerse" and Todd Phillips' Joker movies are now considered ElseWorlds projects, so who knows? Maybe some day Snyder will get the opportunity to go back and complete his DC saga.

What do you think? Would you like to see Snyder revisit these characters, maybe just for one more Justice League movie? Drop us a comment down below.

"Fueled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman's selfless act, Bruce Wayne enlists newfound ally Diana Prince to face an even greater threat. Together, Batman and Wonder Woman work quickly to recruit a team to stand against this newly awakened enemy. Despite the formation of an unprecedented league of heroes -- Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg and the Flash -- it may be too late to save the planet from an assault of catastrophic proportions."

Izaizaiza - 12/12/2023, 11:32 AM
Make it stop
QuietStorm - 12/12/2023, 11:39 AM
@Izaizaiza -
Izaizaiza - 12/12/2023, 11:41 AM
@QuietStorm - they have punched through the horse and are now pounding dirt
DevilsDreams - 12/12/2023, 11:46 AM
@Izaizaiza - It's a pile of horses...
Izaizaiza - 12/12/2023, 11:51 AM
@DevilsDreams - horses all the way down
worcestershire - 12/12/2023, 11:54 AM
@Izaizaiza - what’s amazing is nothing in the article talks about Zack’s opinion of superhero fatigue, which he clearly talks about in the interview. It’s literally just about baiting fans to click.

On Zack’s point , he’s totally right, audiences aren’t as surprised by cbm stories as they used to be, and something new needs to be done.
Izaizaiza - 12/12/2023, 11:55 AM
@worcestershire - I actually think just good storytelling would do it. Genres don't have to be consistently reinventing themselves, just tell a good story. A good crime drama doesn't have to be completely unique, just competent and enjoyable
QuietStorm - 12/12/2023, 11:59 AM
@Izaizaiza - Good storytelling is absolute key. The good spy drama (WinterSoldier), a whodunnit (Watchmen) or like you mentioned just a great damn story arc (Logan).
worcestershire - 12/12/2023, 12:01 PM
@Izaizaiza - that’s true
Izaizaiza - 12/12/2023, 12:10 PM
@QuietStorm - Yeah, man!
MovieMonster - 12/12/2023, 11:37 AM
I feel like the ending of ZSJL was a coda for Zack's tenure at DC. Sure, there's a brief tease of what could happen but it also feels like a complete ending. He knew WB wouldn't be able to finish his storyline so he wanted to give it closure. I liked Army of the Dead and I'll watch Rebel Moon although the trailers haven't really impressed me. He seems a lot happier at Netflix since they're letting him do whatever he wants which is something WB didn't let him do.

He moved on and I wish his rabid fanbase could as well.
HumanRubiksCube - 12/12/2023, 11:38 AM
i actually wouldnt mind, just to finally put it all to bed.

problem is soon as he gets the green light the suicide squad director will start crying about his "fantastic" cut we'll never get to se again, that idiot never stops crying about it
Izaizaiza - 12/12/2023, 11:42 AM
@HumanRubiksCube - I would actually rather see Ayers suicide squad cut than anything Snyder 🤔
HumanRubiksCube - 12/12/2023, 11:56 AM
@Izaizaiza - hmmm, id consider it
MosquitoFarmer - 12/12/2023, 11:40 AM
It's not going to happen, but I would watch it. And so would you.
UniqNo - 12/12/2023, 12:39 PM
@MosquitoFarmer - got sick of hearing it myself....but...

"That's what they said about the Snyder cut!"
TheShape9859 - 12/12/2023, 11:45 AM
I've moved on. Stop talking about it
WhatIfRickJames - 12/12/2023, 11:45 AM
Zach Snyder was at his best when he was in the Amazon with my mom when she was researching spiders right before she died
IShitYourPants - 12/12/2023, 11:50 AM
@WhatIfRickJames - was that before or after the morbing?
WhatIfRickJames - 12/12/2023, 11:53 AM
@IShitYourPants - no one seems to have any answers for me
BiggieMac4Sauce - 12/12/2023, 11:46 AM
you can’t run from it 😂
garu - 12/12/2023, 11:47 AM
Honestly, since I want everything to burn, [frick]ing do it.
IShitYourPants - 12/12/2023, 11:49 AM
We don't want you back.


Please. Just stop making mid tier shit and go away.
jarcastanon - 12/12/2023, 11:49 AM
I like most of his movies, can't stand his fans. When people start harassing actors, executives, filmakers the way they do it becomes so exhausting, repetitive, and even dangerous.
MaxPaint - 12/12/2023, 11:50 AM
It doesn't help that journalists keep asking him about it....
MadThanos - 12/12/2023, 11:53 AM
I want to see the full original concept. With Darkseid killing Lois at the Batcave and stuff. Knightmare stuff.
GhostDog - 12/12/2023, 11:54 AM
DC will never escape this guy will it...
MotherGooseUPus - 12/12/2023, 11:56 AM
"If Netflix had the rights to the characters from my DC universe" What an arrogant, pretentious, pompous ass thing to say "MY DC"... f*ck outta here
Forthas - 12/12/2023, 12:00 PM
Keep Snyder far away from this property. The only thing I could conceive of him doing well is Man of Steel 2 as long as he gets someone else to write it.

Warmer Brothers should sell the rights to Legendary the co-production company that is responsible for Man of Steel and The Dark Knight Trilogy as well as Dune and the Godzilla Monsterverse. They would crush it!
TheVandalore - 12/12/2023, 12:10 PM
Honestly, this is the only way id want it to continue anyways.

DC as a whole is moving on, they have new people in charge working on new projects and have a new focus. So everyone who complained about Snyder should be satisfied now knowing his vision won't hinder future DC content, no matter the outcome.

So, in my eyes, let Netflix buy the rights to make new content in the Snyderverse, and then they can let Zack cook.
slickrickdesigns - 12/12/2023, 12:14 PM
At this point does it really matter if there’s another Snyderverse JL film? I would’ve rather seen another Snyder JL film than the last 4 turd nugs of movies we’ve got from DCWB. WW/Flash/BlackAdam/Shazam were all crap for stories. Blue Beetle was about the only decent movie and even that felt like it was a made for tv movie in story quality (because it was)

And does it matter if there are multiple Superman’s, Batman’s etc? Just recently we’ve had 4 different Batman’s appear in cinemas.
harryba11zack - 12/12/2023, 12:17 PM
CAPTAINPINKEYE - 12/12/2023, 12:17 PM
off topic
Nomis929 - 12/12/2023, 12:25 PM
99OPTIMISTPRIME - 12/12/2023, 12:25 PM
UniqNo - 12/12/2023, 12:37 PM
Id be open to it...

Hear me out...

As long as Henry was willing after his mistreatment. It could well play into the elseworld stuff and depending on how Gunn's universe goes, they can cross over in 10 to 15 years.

Realistically i can't see it though...actors salaries, availability....interest...but an animated project would be completely doable and not get in the way of Gunn and Safran's vision or any conflict of interest for live action stuff.
ModHaterSLADE - 12/12/2023, 12:39 PM
Ready for him to move on, never thought he was a strong fit for JL. He's much better for projects like Watchmen.
MisterDoctor217 - 12/12/2023, 12:40 PM
The only thing I’d accept is a movie with Ben Affleck’s Batman 😭😭

Genuinely need an Arkham video game inspired movie with his Batman. There was so much potential there.

And as much as everyone praises and says Pattinson’s movie is the pinnacle of Batman, I genuinely don’t enjoy that movie.
I did in the theater, at first the story is intriguing but when I tried to watch it a second time , it was sooooo boring. And when they pointed out the plot hole of Batman just being able to figure out he was across the street , I kinda was like , yeah :/


AnthonyVonGeek - 12/12/2023, 12:42 PM
If this happens the cast will be to old by the time he gets around to making it unless he does it animated 🤷‍♂️
marvel72 - 12/12/2023, 12:48 PM
Do it, I'd watch it.

View Recorder