Zack Snyder Would "Absolutely" Be Open To Finishing His DCEU Saga... On One Condition

The "SnyderVerse" began with Man of Steel back in 2013, with Zack Snyder himself going on to helm Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League, and many of the characters he introduced continuing their adventures in what (unofficially) came to be known as the DCEU.

Snyder's movies were never embraced by the majority of critics and only performed adequately at the box office, but the filmmaker's vision for his roster of iconic DC Comics heroes was embraced by a lot of fans, who were very disappointed when James Gunn and Peter Safran's "rebooted" DCU was announced.

Snyder just recently made the end of the DCEU official, but the Rebel Moon director has now revealed that he would be open to continuing/finishing the saga he began over a decade ago... under one condition.

"If Netflix had the rights to the characters from my DC universe, of course I would do it, absolutely," Snyder told CulturaOcio.com.

Of course, that's a huge "if"!

President of Netflix Films, Scott Stuber, did recently admit that he would love to acquire the rights: "Obviously we would love to license it at some point. We'd love to have it so fans can experience more Zack. The more Zack we have the better we are."

But with the new DCU on the horizon and Gunn already announcing plans for heavy hitters such as Superman and Batman, the chances of Netflix getting hold of the rights seem very slim. Then again, we know that Matt Reeves' "BatVerse" and Todd Phillips' Joker movies are now considered ElseWorlds projects, so who knows? Maybe some day Snyder will get the opportunity to go back and complete his DC saga.

What do you think? Would you like to see Snyder revisit these characters, maybe just for one more Justice League movie? Drop us a comment down below.

