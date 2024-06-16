Report Finds That Marvel's Audience Skews Much Younger And Less Male Than STAR WARS
Scarilian
Scarilian - 6/16/2024, 12:21 PM
The less content the better:
• Focuses the story by reducing superfluous narratives
• Allows the audience a break from Superhero content so each piece that does release feels like an event
• Helps to clarify which characters are important moving forward

I'd rather we just focus on securing some high quality films, whether that requires them to do a full reboot before that happens or not.
Evansly
Evansly - 6/16/2024, 12:21 PM
1, 3 and 5 should be handled in movies. If anything I think Young Avenger setup should be done in shows
Origame
Origame - 6/16/2024, 12:23 PM
Yes, because echo did such a wonderful job showing us what spotlight could do. What, with it being about as violent as comparable shows like secret invasion and still requiring context from both daredevil and hawkeye.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 6/16/2024, 12:32 PM
That's cool and all, but I think this is a bigger story https://www.google.com/amp/s/deadline.com/2024/06/box-office-inside-out-2-1235973432/amp/
100 day theatrical window is going to give this legs, [frick] digital releases muahaha
Evansly
Evansly - 6/16/2024, 1:11 PM
@bobevanz - I'm waiting for it to start now
Skestra
Skestra - 6/16/2024, 12:57 PM
I would green light "Squirrel Girl" if it means we finally get Milana Vayntrub in the costume.
S8R8M
S8R8M - 6/16/2024, 1:07 PM
@Skestra - I remember years ago, Edgar Wright endorsed the idea of Anna Kendrick playing SG.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 6/16/2024, 1:11 PM

They will never get Pratt to step backwards to a D+ TV show, especially because most are just bad. They will figure out how to buddy him up with one of their front-line heroes or groups soon enough.

