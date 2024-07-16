8 Announcements We Think Marvel Studios Could Make At This Month's San Diego Comic-Con

This month's San Diego Comic-Con is right around the corner and we're now weighing up some of the most likely announcements Marvel Studios could make when it returns to Hall H. Read on for our predictions!

By JoshWilding - Jul 16, 2024 12:07 PM EST
With just over a week to go until this year's San Diego Comic-Con takes place, excitement is building for an event which, in recent years, has ended up being a pretty low-key affair. 

DC Studios will be sitting it out, but Marvel Studios plans to return for the first time since 2022 with not one, but two Hall H panels. 

While their main panel will only be an hour long on Saturday night, we're expecting plenty of huge updates about what the future holds in store for the MCU and the Multiverse Saga. In this feature, we share both our predictions and the announcements and reveals we believe are most likely to blow the roof off Hall H courtesy of Kevin Feige. 

To see what could be on the way, you just need to hit that "Next"/"View List" button below...
 

8. Avengers 5's New Title

avengers-kang-dynasty-logo-copy

When Marvel Studios first announced the next Avengers movies, they were going to be released in the same year and both had titles. While Avengers: Secret Wars still has its title (as far as we know), Avengers: The Kang Dynasty is now being referred to as Avengers 5.

This suggests the idea is to shift focus away from Kang, a decision reportedly made before Jonathan Majors' legal troubles when Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania underwhelmed both critically and commercially. 

A new Avengers 5 title can offer a better idea of the creative direction of the movie (Avengers vs. X-Men perhaps), as would confirmation of who will write and direct each of these key chapters in the Multiverse Saga.
 

7. Deadpool And Wolverine's MCU Futures

3000-copy

Marvel Studios has announced plans to hold a second Hall H panel on Thursday called "The Ultimate Deadpool & Wolverine Celebration Of Life."

While its primary purpose will almost certainly be to hype up Deadpool & Wolverine ahead of its opening weekend, we have to believe Kevin Feige - who will be joined by Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, and Shawn Levy - will have a surprise in store for us. 

Revealing what's next for the Merc with the Mouth and Logan makes the most sense. Confirming they'll return in the next Avengers movies - or even a fourth Deadpool - would assure fans there's lots to look forward to and make this threequel an even bigger must-watch.
 

6. Some Long-Awaited Trailers

Screenshot-2023-11-29-at-10-38-54-AM-1200x675-2024-07-05-T110524-828-copy

Well, what's actually left at this point? In a shock move, Marvel Studios has released trailers for Captain America: Brave New World and Agatha All Along in recent weeks, sneak peeks we'd typically expect to premiere in Hall H. 

It's far too soon to show anything from The Fantastic Four beyond a costume reveal, leaving only Daredevil: Born Again, Ironheart, Wonder Man, and Thunderbolts* as upcoming projects we could realistically see footage from. 

In our opinion, Marvel would be wise to hype up the Man Without Fear's return and debut a short Thunderbolts* teaser unveiling The Sentry.
 

5. Spider-Man 4 Plans

maxresdefault-3

This is a tricky one, but it's about damn time we learn what's next for Spider-Man in the MCU. Where it gets complicated is with Sony Pictures' involvement; will they allow Marvel Studios to hype up the movie in Hall H? If the studio has any sense, then yes. 

A title reveal, news of a director (and writer, hopefully), along with at least a few confirmed cast members would be enough. Tom Holland, Zendaya, and whoever will play the movie's villain may suffice, particularly if it's a big enough reveal to get the fans in Hall H to lose their minds over the prospect of Spider-Man facing them a couple of years from now. 

Oh, and a release date is a must at this stage as well. 
 

4. The Fantastic Four's Full Cast

406392048-898614254967238-3628456304094979923-n

We know who will star in The Fantastic Four, but outside of Marvel's First Family, the identity of their characters remains a mystery to us. 

Ralph Ineson has confirmed he's Galactus, but we have only the word of the trades to go on when it comes to Julia Garner's female Silver Surfer, for example. Then, there's Paul Walter Hauser, Natasha Lyonne, John Malkovich, and the actors we likely haven't heard about yet.

While The Fantastic Four cast will probably be shooting in London next weekend, we'd love to see the four leads hit the stage in costume (with Ebon Moss-Bachrach suited up as Ben Grimm rather than The Thing, obviously) and get a full cast/character list along with more concept art.

Maybe a little Doom news to wrap things up too? 
 

3. Marvel Studios' Disney+ Plans

daredevil-echo-show-65a0343139bb2

Since Bob Iger returned to Disney, the pressure has been taken off Marvel Studios to pump out TV series after TV series. However, that's created something of a backlog, with Ironheart, for example, wrapping production way back in November 2022!

Daredevil: Born Again is coming next March, but we'd like some clarification on what will join in (and roughly when). It also wouldn't hurt to show faith in 'ol Hornhead's return by confirming plans for the long-rumoured second season, especially after all those creative overhaul reports.

This is also a chance to highlight animated projects like Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, Marvel Zombies, and What If...? season 3, though we'd save all three for D23 next month instead. 
 

2. The MCU's New Big Bad

tu9xi6931d011-copy

While Kang was still at large at the end of Loki, it wouldn't be too hard to somehow retcon him out of existence and move on from the Ant-Man threequel's post-credits scene. Heck, you could have a new big bad wipe out that entire coliseum off-screen!

Explanations aside, Marvel Studios needs to tell us who Earth's Mightiest Heroes will next face. Whether it's the original X-Men, a new actor who will take over as Kang, or a totally different baddie like Doctor Doom, it's time we find out where this Multiverse Saga is heading. 

Kang can still be redeemed, but following Jonathan Majors' firing, now might be a good time to reveal who the heck will play the time-traveller.
 

1. Uncanny X-Men

UNCX2024001-Marquez-copy

Whether it's X-Men, Uncanny X-Men, or something else altogether, Marvel Studios should absolutely close out its Hall H panel by announcing this reboot and potentially even "The Mutant Saga."

Yes, that's looking way into the future, but it's going to leave fans in a state of ecstasy and should confirm Marvel is taking this superhero team seriously. Some concept art, similar to those very early Guardians of the Galaxy designs, also wouldn't go amiss. 

We'd advise against a release date because that didn't work out too well when Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars were dated at Comic-Con and Marvel Studios doesn't need any added pressure when it comes to getting this one right.
 

D23 Schedule Confirms Plans For Marvel Animation Panel...But There's No Mention Of Marvel Studios
WakandaTech
WakandaTech - 7/16/2024, 12:18 PM
Top 5 things I want to see

1. Daredevil Born Again Trailer + Daredevil in Spiderman 4

2. Moon Knight s2 Announcement

3. Blade Concept Art

4. Midnight Suns movie featuring Blade and Moon Knight

5. X-Men movie
YouFlopped
YouFlopped - 7/16/2024, 12:19 PM
The Marvels sequel! ❤️💫
Order66
Order66 - 7/16/2024, 12:23 PM
Uncanny X-Men, Astonishing X-Men, and X-Men: Children of the Atom should be the first 3 movie titles.
comicfan100
comicfan100 - 7/16/2024, 12:27 PM
Fantastic Four details, maybe some costume reveals and an X-Men project announcement.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/16/2024, 12:35 PM
@comicfan100 - 2 out of 3 of those are likely.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/16/2024, 12:29 PM
This would be great but I doubt we get any X-Men & Spider Man stuff..

I wouldn’t be surprised if it’s just a big clarification session about what projects are coming out until Secret Wars and perhaps even news about the Avengers films themselves since so much has changed since they originally announced the slate.

I hope we just get some updates on the state of certain projects like Blade & Ironheart while the rest I’m just willing to see what they bring!!.
Latro
Latro - 7/16/2024, 12:31 PM
The main announcement they need to make should come before the panel even starts - the announcement that the whole thing will be live streamed for everyone to see. It's long-overdue for companies to start using what are basically hour long adverts to market to everyone rather than the miniscule portion of their audience who can get to comic con!

The games industry stopped excluding people by doing this over a decade ago - Time for the film and TV industry to follow suit!
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/16/2024, 12:37 PM
@Latro - agree 100%
WeaponXCII
WeaponXCII - 7/16/2024, 12:32 PM
I wonder if they might announce a Blade movie….
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/16/2024, 12:40 PM
Announcement of bringing back Joss whedon is all I want
CharlesLeeRay
CharlesLeeRay - 7/16/2024, 12:50 PM
@vectorsigma - Seriously, this guy is way beneath The Russo, James Gunn and Jon Favreau.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/16/2024, 1:14 PM
@CharlesLeeRay - the Russos who rode the cbm wave created by whedon in avengers 1? Cant even make a decent movie after endgame

Jon favreau is good, but not that good.

I agree with Gunn and DC will be at the top soon
MisterDoctor217
MisterDoctor217 - 7/16/2024, 12:45 PM
They’ll announce a bunch of stuff that will either be delayed from its original release date or scrapped all together.
Or that will never happen (like the Blade movie lmao).
marvel72
marvel72 - 7/16/2024, 12:48 PM
More pointless Disney Plus shows announcements.
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 7/16/2024, 12:54 PM
Doom and X-men. Not sure if AvX is feasible at this point.
S8R8M
S8R8M - 7/16/2024, 12:54 PM
I keep preaching it but I have hope for Avengers: Age of Ultron part 2.

It will be secret wars part 1

