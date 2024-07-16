8 Announcements We Think Marvel Studios Could Make At This Month's San Diego Comic-Con

With just over a week to go until this year's San Diego Comic-Con takes place, excitement is building for an event which, in recent years, has ended up being a pretty low-key affair. DC Studios will be sitting it out, but Marvel Studios plans to return for the first time since 2022 with not one, but two Hall H panels. While their main panel will only be an hour long on Saturday night, we're expecting plenty of huge updates about what the future holds in store for the MCU and the Multiverse Saga. In this feature, we share both our predictions and the announcements and reveals we believe are most likely to blow the roof off Hall H courtesy of Kevin Feige. To see what could be on the way, you just need to hit that "Next"/"View List" button below...

8. Avengers 5's New Title When Marvel Studios first announced the next Avengers movies, they were going to be released in the same year and both had titles. While Avengers: Secret Wars still has its title (as far as we know), Avengers: The Kang Dynasty is now being referred to as Avengers 5. This suggests the idea is to shift focus away from Kang, a decision reportedly made before Jonathan Majors' legal troubles when Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania underwhelmed both critically and commercially. A new Avengers 5 title can offer a better idea of the creative direction of the movie (Avengers vs. X-Men perhaps), as would confirmation of who will write and direct each of these key chapters in the Multiverse Saga.



7. Deadpool And Wolverine's MCU Futures Marvel Studios has announced plans to hold a second Hall H panel on Thursday called "The Ultimate Deadpool & Wolverine Celebration Of Life." While its primary purpose will almost certainly be to hype up Deadpool & Wolverine ahead of its opening weekend, we have to believe Kevin Feige - who will be joined by Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, and Shawn Levy - will have a surprise in store for us. Revealing what's next for the Merc with the Mouth and Logan makes the most sense. Confirming they'll return in the next Avengers movies - or even a fourth Deadpool - would assure fans there's lots to look forward to and make this threequel an even bigger must-watch.



6. Some Long-Awaited Trailers Well, what's actually left at this point? In a shock move, Marvel Studios has released trailers for Captain America: Brave New World and Agatha All Along in recent weeks, sneak peeks we'd typically expect to premiere in Hall H. It's far too soon to show anything from The Fantastic Four beyond a costume reveal, leaving only Daredevil: Born Again, Ironheart, Wonder Man, and Thunderbolts* as upcoming projects we could realistically see footage from. In our opinion, Marvel would be wise to hype up the Man Without Fear's return and debut a short Thunderbolts* teaser unveiling The Sentry.



5. Spider-Man 4 Plans This is a tricky one, but it's about damn time we learn what's next for Spider-Man in the MCU. Where it gets complicated is with Sony Pictures' involvement; will they allow Marvel Studios to hype up the movie in Hall H? If the studio has any sense, then yes. A title reveal, news of a director (and writer, hopefully), along with at least a few confirmed cast members would be enough. Tom Holland, Zendaya, and whoever will play the movie's villain may suffice, particularly if it's a big enough reveal to get the fans in Hall H to lose their minds over the prospect of Spider-Man facing them a couple of years from now. Oh, and a release date is a must at this stage as well.



4. The Fantastic Four's Full Cast We know who will star in The Fantastic Four, but outside of Marvel's First Family, the identity of their characters remains a mystery to us. Ralph Ineson has confirmed he's Galactus, but we have only the word of the trades to go on when it comes to Julia Garner's female Silver Surfer, for example. Then, there's Paul Walter Hauser, Natasha Lyonne, John Malkovich, and the actors we likely haven't heard about yet. While The Fantastic Four cast will probably be shooting in London next weekend, we'd love to see the four leads hit the stage in costume (with Ebon Moss-Bachrach suited up as Ben Grimm rather than The Thing, obviously) and get a full cast/character list along with more concept art. Maybe a little Doom news to wrap things up too?



3. Marvel Studios' Disney+ Plans Since Bob Iger returned to Disney, the pressure has been taken off Marvel Studios to pump out TV series after TV series. However, that's created something of a backlog, with Ironheart, for example, wrapping production way back in November 2022! Daredevil: Born Again is coming next March, but we'd like some clarification on what will join in (and roughly when). It also wouldn't hurt to show faith in 'ol Hornhead's return by confirming plans for the long-rumoured second season, especially after all those creative overhaul reports. This is also a chance to highlight animated projects like Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, Marvel Zombies, and What If...? season 3, though we'd save all three for D23 next month instead.



2. The MCU's New Big Bad While Kang was still at large at the end of Loki, it wouldn't be too hard to somehow retcon him out of existence and move on from the Ant-Man threequel's post-credits scene. Heck, you could have a new big bad wipe out that entire coliseum off-screen! Explanations aside, Marvel Studios needs to tell us who Earth's Mightiest Heroes will next face. Whether it's the original X-Men, a new actor who will take over as Kang, or a totally different baddie like Doctor Doom, it's time we find out where this Multiverse Saga is heading. Kang can still be redeemed, but following Jonathan Majors' firing, now might be a good time to reveal who the heck will play the time-traveller.

