BATMAN & ROBIN And THE FLASH Star George Clooney Rumored To Be In Talks For MCU Role

BATMAN & ROBIN And THE FLASH Star George Clooney Rumored To Be In Talks For MCU Role

George Clooney recently reprised his Batman and Robin role as Bruce Wayne for The Flash, but a new rumor is claiming that the actor may be set to make the jump to the MCU...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jun 30, 2024 12:06 PM EST
Filed Under: Marvel Studios

Batman and Robin star George Clooney made a brief appearance as his take on Bruce Wayne in The Flash, but the actor has made it clear that this was a "one and done," and he has no interest in reprising the role again.

Though some fans were happy to see Clooney back as the iconic DC Comics hero, the scene - like the movie itself - proved to be highly divisive, and it was generally felt that the actor was brought back for little more than a quick visual gag.

This cameo aside, the Academy Award-nominated actor has avoided superhero fare since Joel Schumacher's much-maligned Batman movie, but has previously said that he wouldn't necessarily rule out playing a different comic book character if the script was of a high quality.

Now, scooper MTTSH is claiming that Clooney is in talks with Marvel Studios for an undisclosed role.

Clooney is 63, and while he doesn't look it and could get away with playing younger, this does narrow down the characters he could be in the mix for to at least some extent. Right now, the most popular theory seems to be a Multiversal Variant of Nick Fury, who could certainly be introduced in or in the build-up to Avengers: Secret Wars.

There's also some speculation that he might be in line to play Doctor Doom in The Fantastic Four.

If Clooney is in talks for an MCU role, which character would you like to see him play? Drop us a comment down below.

"Directed by Andy Muschietti, The Flash features Barry Allen traveling back in time in order to change events of the past. But when his attempt to save his family inadvertently alters the future, Barry becomes trapped in a reality in which General Zod has returned, threatening annihilation, and there are no Super Heroes to help. That is, unless Barry can coax a very different Batman out of retirement and rescue an imprisoned Kryptonian…albeit not the one he’s looking for.

Ultimately, to save the world that he is in and return to the future that he knows, Barry’s only hope is to race for his life. But will making the ultimate sacrifice be enough to reset the universe?"

The Flash is produced by Barbara Muschietti and Michael Disco, with a screenplay by Christina Hodson, and a screen story by John Francis Daley & Jonathan Goldstein and Joby Harold, based on characters from DC. Warner Bros. Pictures presents a Double Dream/a Disco Factory production of an Andy Muschietti film.

MCU Rumor Roundup: Plans For THE DEFENDERS, Russos Want To Direct AVENGERS 5, Spider-Man Joining A New Team
Related:

MCU Rumor Roundup: Plans For THE DEFENDERS, Russos Want To Direct AVENGERS 5, Spider-Man Joining A New Team
Marvel Studios Is Returning To Hall H At Next Month's San Diego Comic-Con!
Recommended For You:

Marvel Studios Is Returning To Hall H At Next Month's San Diego Comic-Con!
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
TheRogue
TheRogue - 6/30/2024, 12:03 PM
Got to be the worst combo of cbms ever lmso.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 6/30/2024, 12:05 PM
@TheRogue - I like it more than Batman V Superman lol
YouFlopped
YouFlopped - 6/30/2024, 12:05 PM
“Right now, the most popular theory seems to be a Multiversal Variant of Nick Fury“

Where did this “theory” come from?
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 6/30/2024, 12:08 PM
@YouFlopped - Human beings online.
YouFlopped
YouFlopped - 6/30/2024, 12:14 PM
@MarkCassidy - sure thing Mark 😂👍🏾
Shivermetimbers
Shivermetimbers - 6/30/2024, 12:18 PM
@MarkCassidy - “This cameo aside, the Academy Award-nominated actor has avoided superhero fare over the course of his career”. You mean that cameo AND the fact that he played Batman in the entire movie you mentioned earlier in the article? Lol.
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 6/30/2024, 12:23 PM
@Shivermetimbers - I figured that went without saying... I was wrong.
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 6/30/2024, 12:25 PM
@YouFlopped - You got me... I completely made up the fact that lots of people are saying "I bet he's playing Nick Fury" on social media, even though it makes zero difference to this article one way or the other.
Kadara
Kadara - 6/30/2024, 12:54 PM
@MarkCassidy - So .... nonsense.
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 6/30/2024, 12:59 PM
@Kadara - Do you know what a theory is?
BobbyDrake
BobbyDrake - 6/30/2024, 12:10 PM
He was going to be Nick Fury before SLJ but he turned it down because Fury choked somebody to death with their intestines in a comic book. Would be cool to see him take over the role going forward!!!
Origame
Origame - 6/30/2024, 12:19 PM
@BobbyDrake - id love to see people freak out that they "race swapped" nick fury, just so we can see their obvious hypocrisy.
BobbyDrake
BobbyDrake - 6/30/2024, 12:26 PM
@Origame - User Comment Image
Origame
Origame - 6/30/2024, 12:47 PM
@BobbyDrake - to these people, race swapping is a one way street.
Shivermetimbers
Shivermetimbers - 6/30/2024, 12:16 PM
How about magneto?
BobbyDrake
BobbyDrake - 6/30/2024, 12:19 PM
@Shivermetimbers - User Comment Image
elgaz
elgaz - 6/30/2024, 12:46 PM
@Shivermetimbers - oooooh interesting. I could see that.

User Comment Image
Turklander
Turklander - 6/30/2024, 12:16 PM
Don't remind me of either of those dogshit movies ever again...
Origame
Origame - 6/30/2024, 12:17 PM
Ok, seeing that image of Clooney in black and white scared me. I thought this was revealing he's dead.

But then again...it is about him joining the current times mcu...so that might be worse for him.
BobbyDrake
BobbyDrake - 6/30/2024, 12:23 PM
@Origame - That was my first thought as well!!! Why you gotta scare us like that Mark???
AC1
AC1 - 6/30/2024, 12:19 PM
Completely left field - Uncle Ben in flashbacks in the next Spider-Man movie? 👀
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/30/2024, 12:31 PM
@AC1 - even more left field:

Norman Osborn?.
AC1
AC1 - 6/30/2024, 12:47 PM
@TheVisionary25 - 👀
RolandD
RolandD - 6/30/2024, 12:19 PM
Visual gag maybe but I also thought it was could have been a convenient way to demonstrate that Ezra Miller’s Flash was no longer in the primary timeline and could be recast if they had continued the DCEU. Even though I will miss some of the actors in their roles, I am excited about the DCU moving forward.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/30/2024, 12:22 PM
Nathaniel Richards or Uncle Ben.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

However he’s likely not either (could definitely be a variant of Nick Fury)….

Regardless , if true then he would be a nice addition to the universe so hope it happens!!.
thewanderer
thewanderer - 6/30/2024, 12:40 PM
He’s got a good voice to do a voiceover character.

Like a Celestial.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/30/2024, 12:55 PM
@thewanderer - that’s certainly possible too , especially if he doesn’t to do a long term on screen character.
PatientXero
PatientXero - 6/30/2024, 12:42 PM
Norman Osborn.
Forthas
Forthas - 6/30/2024, 12:42 PM
My uneducated...out of left field...guess is Abraham Whistler!
Forthas
Forthas - 6/30/2024, 12:45 PM
He does have experience as a...Vampire Killer!

User Comment Image
Order66
Order66 - 6/30/2024, 1:00 PM
@Forthas - bingo!
elgaz
elgaz - 6/30/2024, 12:47 PM
Not sure about MCU, but if Cloineu grew his beard out a bit he could be a good Baylan Skoll replacement for Ray Stevenson. Only thing he lacks is Rays size, but camera tricks and whatnot might help
AC1
AC1 - 6/30/2024, 12:49 PM
@elgaz - funny you should say that, when I first saw the thumbnail image for a split second I thought it actually was Ray Stevenson
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 6/30/2024, 12:53 PM
@elgaz - I did see the thumbnail pic and thought it was Ray Stevenson
elgaz
elgaz - 6/30/2024, 12:48 PM
Damn you phone. CLOONEY
DeadClunge
DeadClunge - 6/30/2024, 12:48 PM
Ahhh yes the flash ending James Gunn claims he had nothing to do with, yet there were Set photos of the original ending already online before Gunn took over 🙄
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 6/30/2024, 1:05 PM
@DeadClunge - He legit combined the DCEU with the Batman & Robin-verse. Straight savagery 😂
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 6/30/2024, 12:52 PM
Ya know, I would’ve loved to see Clooney as Mr Fantastic in the early 2000’s movies
DocSpock
DocSpock - 6/30/2024, 1:04 PM

Sebastion Shaw.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder