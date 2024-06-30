BATMAN & ROBIN And THE FLASH Star George Clooney Rumored To Be In Talks For MCU Role

Batman and Robin star George Clooney made a brief appearance as his take on Bruce Wayne in The Flash, but the actor has made it clear that this was a "one and done," and he has no interest in reprising the role again.

Though some fans were happy to see Clooney back as the iconic DC Comics hero, the scene - like the movie itself - proved to be highly divisive, and it was generally felt that the actor was brought back for little more than a quick visual gag.

This cameo aside, the Academy Award-nominated actor has avoided superhero fare since Joel Schumacher's much-maligned Batman movie, but has previously said that he wouldn't necessarily rule out playing a different comic book character if the script was of a high quality.

Now, scooper MTTSH is claiming that Clooney is in talks with Marvel Studios for an undisclosed role.

Clooney is 63, and while he doesn't look it and could get away with playing younger, this does narrow down the characters he could be in the mix for to at least some extent. Right now, the most popular theory seems to be a Multiversal Variant of Nick Fury, who could certainly be introduced in or in the build-up to Avengers: Secret Wars.

There's also some speculation that he might be in line to play Doctor Doom in The Fantastic Four.

If Clooney is in talks for an MCU role, which character would you like to see him play? Drop us a comment down below.

