Dakota Fanning Debunks MCU Role Rumor But Says She'd Be Open To It "If Someone Would Have Me"

Dakota Fanning Debunks MCU Role Rumor But Says She'd Be Open To It &quot;If Someone Would Have Me&quot;

Dakota Fanning (Twilight, War of the Worlds) has debunked an older rumor that she had been cast in an undisclosed role in a Marvel Studios movie, but says she'd be "totally open to it."

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By MarkCassidy - Mar 23, 2026 10:03 AM EST
Filed Under: Marvel Studios

Though it was a few years ago now, you may recall a rumor that Dakota Fanning (War of the Worlds, Vicious) had joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe in an undisclosed role doing the rounds online. At the time, there was some speculation that she might be in line to play Sue Storm in the MCU Fantastic Four reboot.

Nothing ever came of the rumor, but Marvel speaks to a lot of actors, so there's always a chance Fanning did or has since had discussions about an MCU project.

While speaking to The Direct at the premiere of The Sun Never Sets at South by Southwest (SXSW), Fanning was asked if there was any truth to the rumors. While she denied ever having talks with the studio, she said that she would be open to joining the MCU in the future.

"There hasn't been, no. But I would be totally open to it. Sometimes I'll see [rumors] on Instagram. I'm like, I need to call my agent to see what's going on. But no, there hasn't been any truth to those thus far."

Fanning was then asked if there was any particular character she'd be interested in playing.

"I've never really thought about it. But I'd be down! I'll try anything. I'd do anything, if someone would have me."

Fanning has appeared in her share of sci-fi and horror movies over the years, but her only brush with the "superhero" genre was 2009's Push, which also starred the MCU's former Captain America, Chris Evans.

With the X-Men reboot and the Mutant Saga on the horizon, there are any number of characters Fanning could potentially suit up as post Avengers: Secret Wars. We have also heard whispers about Elle Fanning (Predator: Badlands) possibly making her way to the MCU, so... two of the Stepford Cuckoos, perhaps?

What do you think? Would Dakota Fanning be a good fit for any particular Marvel Comics characters in your opinion? Drop us a comment down below.

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About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
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