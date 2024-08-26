Marvel Studios' 10 Best MARVEL CINEMATIC UNIVERSE Movies Ranked

Marvel Studios' 10 Best MARVEL CINEMATIC UNIVERSE Movies Ranked

Marvel Studios has released 34 movies since 2008 and we're now attempting the impossible by ranking our top 10 from, well, great to even greater! You can see if you agree with this list after the jump...

Feature Opinion
By JoshWilding - Aug 26, 2024 01:08 PM EST
Filed Under: Marvel Studios

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has produced hit after hit (along with the occasional miss) and, since 2008, grossed a massive $31 billion at the worldwide box office. 

That makes it one of the biggest franchises ever and what Marvel Studios has done remains unprecedented. Under the watchful eye of Kevin Feige, a series of interconnected movies - and now TV shows - have been produced which are, essentially, like the comics come to life. The MCU has set an impossibly high benchmark which rival studios continue to try and emulate with little success.

2024 has seen the release of its one and only Marvel Studios movie and, with the Multiverse Saga receiving something of an overhaul at Comic-Con, we've decided to present you with our take on the MCU's 10 best big screen releases.

Remember, this is one opinion and you can share yours in the comments section. To see which of the 34 MCU movies made the cut here - and which we think is the best one - simply click on the "Next"/"View List" buttons below. 
 

10. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Sozbyi6f o

We thought long and hard about which Guardians of the Galaxy movie most deserved a place on this list and, while the first two instalments are just as deserving in many ways, Vol. 3 tops them. 

Every bit as funny as its predecessors with another stellar soundtrack, the threequel boasted everything that made James Gunn's trilogy so great (including another round of phenomenal performances from its cast). However, with the franchise's best villain to date and Rocket's tragic origin story put front and centre, Vol. 3 is taken to the next level. 

Gunn's brief foray into the DCEU saw him return to the MCU with renewed confidence, something that was evident from an incredible opening sequence set to "Creep" and that jaw-dropping corridor battle. We don't see any future Guardians movies topping this. 
 

9. Iron Man

Sypxdjtn o

Next up is the movie that started the MCU as we know it...and yes, we're well aware that Iron Man would place much higher for many of you!

Honestly, it's a damn fine blockbuster with incredible visuals which were way ahead of their time, brilliant work from Robert Downey Jr., and an introduction to Tony Stark which put the character on the map in a way we never expected of a C-List superhero (which, while hard to believe now, Iron Man was at the time). What Jon Favreau did is astonishing.

However, it also falls into many familiar trappings for a superhero origin story, including the obligatory love interest and a largely forgettable villain, despite Jeff Bridges' stellar work. That's why it doesn't place higher; make no mistake about it, though: it remains a classic. 
 

8. Captain America: The Winter Soldier

4385wt98 o

Captain America: The First Avenger was an effective introduction for the MCU's Steve Rogers, but the sequel brought him into the present day (following his team-up with The Avengers) for a story inspired by one of his best comic book adventures. 

While we'd have liked to see a little more of that brought to the screen in Captain America: The Winter Soldier, the Russo Brothers made their mark on the MCU with pulse-pounding action scenes, plenty of great character work, and a return for Bucky which mostly satisfied. 

This movie felt like Marvel Studios truly looking to deliver something different, setting a superhero story against the backdrop of a political thriller. 2014 was an important year for them between this and Guardians of the Galaxy, and The Winter Soldier remains a game-changer.
 

7. Deadpool & Wolverine

e-ZZEMl48jaazn-FMk-Th1de-Do-P9q-H

Some of you might feel like this is a knee-jerk reaction which stems from the fact this is Marvel Studios' newest movie. However, we'd argue that Deadpool & Wolverine is absolutely deserving of a place here because it's both an awesome movie and pretty damn historic.

We went into this one expecting Marvel Studios to "kill" the Fox-verse and, big who cares, right? Instead, not only did they celebrate it and make us appreciate the hit-or-miss franchise, but this team-up also told a wonderfully touching and fan-pleasing story about Wade Wilson and Logan.

Shawn Levy delivered some of the MCU's best action scenes, told a Multiverse story better than pretty much any other recent movie or TV show outside of Loki, and gave us moments we'd only ever dreamed of seeing on screen before this. 
 

6. Captain America: Civil War

T6ikqm0a o

Captain America: Civil War was basically another Avengers movie and a dry run for the Russo Brothers before they took the helm of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. Needless to say, they absolutely knocked it out of the park.

While it's true this movie was missing much of what made the comic book of the same name so special, it improved the story in other ways, including with a focus on Bucky and the debut of Black Panther, Baron Zemo...and Spider-Man! 

That historic debut alone justifies Civil War's place on this list and everything from the airport battle to that final clash between Captain America and Iron Man remains engrained in our psyches. #TeamCap for life, though...
 

5. Avengers: Infinity War

m-Df-JG3-LC3-Dqb67-AZ52x3-Z0j-U0u-B

Avengers: Infinity War is, in many ways, a Thanos movie. The Mad Titan had only appeared in post-credits scenes and for a couple of brief scenes in Guardians of the Galaxy, but this story made him the MCU's most terrifying threat to date. 

That was evident when the impossible happened and he...won?! Yes, Infinity War ends with the Mad Titan succeeding in his mission to wipe out half the universe, resulting in one of the greatest cliffhangers since The Empire Strikes Back

Before that, the Russo Brothers delivered fan-pleasing team-ups, epic action, unforgettable scenes, and a movie that ranks among the MCU's best (hence why it's included here). 
 

4. Black Panther

19-Ed4-Xgjah-Pm4-U8-JT7-Snnt-ERIlt

Culturally, Black Panther was a phenomenon and not something that can easily be replicated (something we'd say was evident from the still very good sequel, 2022's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever). 

Yes, the movie heads down the familiar CG battle route during the final act but even that was still great. Elsewhere, we were treated to magnificent performances from Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Angela Bassett, and the rest of the truly impressive ensemble. 

They were surrounded by stunning visuals, a compelling, relevant story and the creation of a new corner of the MCU which inspired millions across the globe. In many ways, this was more than just a film; what Ryan Coogler delivered was a masterpiece. 
 

3. The Avengers

g-HLs7-Fy3-Dz-Lm-Ls-D4lmfq-L55-KGcl

This might be controversial, especially as some of the movies are objectively better than 2012's The Avengers. However, just like Black Panther's reach extended beyond theaters, this blockbuster changed the genre as we know it. 

Not only did it do what we all thought was impossible by assembling superheroes from other franchises and uniting them on screen, but it put Marvel Studios on the map and made it clear to Hollywood that comic book movies were to be taken seriously. 

While it's a relatively small scale by today's standards, The Avengers is crammed full of unforgettable scenes and character interactions. Joss Whedon tells a funny, action-packed story which influenced everything that followed. Watching this on the big screen in 2012 felt like a once-in-a-lifetime experience.
 

2. Spider-Man: No Way Home

Ae-K2-MPOp-Yr-OOg-ZNf-Fnfwp0-L8t-Nn

For this Spider-Man fanboy, there's (almost) no beating Spider-Man: No Way Home. While the movie boasts some telltale signs of being made in a pandemic - Rhys Ifans and Thomas Haden Church appear via recycled footage from past appearances - this remains a movie it's hard to fault.

Even before Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield show up, Tom Holland is a joy to watch as his Peter Parker does battle with Doctor Octopus, Electro, Green Goblin, and even Doctor Strange. This threequel arguably features his best performance. 

It's during the final act things get taken to the next level; seeing the three Spider-Men unite on screen to battle the Sinister Six Five is, simply put, staggering. Jon Watts outdid himself with this movie and the cherry on top is that long-awaited classic suit and final swing. 
 

1. Avengers: Endgame

orji-B3o-UIsyz60ho-Eqki-Gpy5-Ce-O

Yeah, yeah, we know many of you rank Avengers: Infinity War above Avengers: Endgame but this movie deserves the #1 spot in this writer's opinion. There's so much more to what the Russo Brothers did here than just that Portals scene, though let's face it, that was unreal to see.

From the way characters are utilised to fan-pleasing moments like Captain America wielding Mjolnir, this blockbuster fired on all cylinders back in 2019. It also delivered pitch-perfect send-offs for some beloved fan-favourites. 

Topping this will be no easy feat for the Russos upon their MCU return with Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars. Maybe they don't need to, though, because Endgame is truly a one-of-a-kind Marvel Studios movie and, for us, the best of the lot. 
 

TWISTERS Star Glen Powell Reveals Whether He's Ever Been Contacted By Marvel Studios Or DC Studios
Related:

TWISTERS Star Glen Powell Reveals Whether He's Ever Been Contacted By Marvel Studios Or DC Studios
MCU Rumor Round-Up: POWER PACK Series; Taron Egerton Role; Future Plans For The THUNDERBOLTS, & More
Recommended For You:

MCU Rumor Round-Up: POWER PACK Series; Taron Egerton Role; Future Plans For The THUNDERBOLTS, & More
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
JoshWilding
JoshWilding - 8/26/2024, 12:59 PM
Excited to see everyone’s rankings! And remember, this is one person’s opinion so chill. 😅
SATW42
SATW42 - 8/26/2024, 1:07 PM
@JoshWilding - you know what you're doing putting Winter Soldier all the way down at #8 lmao. But yes it's all personal opinion and everyone should relax.
WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 8/26/2024, 1:14 PM
@SATW42 - he knows exactly what he’s doing by putting Deadpool & Wolverine above Winter Soldier… let alone, on this list.
dragon316
dragon316 - 8/26/2024, 1:21 PM
@JoshWilding - well said
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 8/26/2024, 1:24 PM
@JoshWilding - Definitely a great list but The Winter Soldier's placement pains me

User Comment Image
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 8/26/2024, 1:40 PM
@JoshWilding - agreed. You deserve way more appreciation sir. Without this site, where would we discuss awesome stuff like this that normal people just will never understand 🤷?

Thank u dood
The1st
The1st - 8/26/2024, 1:51 PM
@JoshWilding - Understood so, as Maltrova says, I'll keep it civil.

User Comment Image

That's the kind of list it is. There's arguments for shuffling that list any number of ways. Mostly, for me, it just speaks to the problem a lot of these tentpole IP's have. Lots are good in spurts, but the cumulative effort usually isn't, with a few exceptions. I'm not sure anyone could argue w/Endgame at number one, but it's by no means perfect. Nothing is. It is satisfying though imo.
Superheroking
Superheroking - 8/26/2024, 1:08 PM
“Remember, this is one opinion and you can share yours in the comments section.”

F. Me. This is the first time he’s not referring himself “we”

Are you ok Josh?
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 8/26/2024, 1:43 PM
@Superheroking - dude. I wish people would stop picking on Josh. He provides a FREE site for us nerds to talk on and 80% of u all jab at him at every corner. It's nonsense.
RegularPoochie
RegularPoochie - 8/26/2024, 1:55 PM
@lazlodaytona - this!
Gambito
Gambito - 8/26/2024, 1:08 PM
No way home over Infinity War okay I respect your opinion but I cannot in good conscience support it
KurtCrawler
KurtCrawler - 8/26/2024, 1:13 PM
Poop I agree with Josh lmao
SATW42
SATW42 - 8/26/2024, 1:14 PM
My personal ranking:

10.GotG 2
9. Black Panther
8. Homecoming
7. Iron Man
6. Thor Ragnarok
5. Civil War
4. Avengers
3. Winter Soldier
2. Endgame
1. Infinity War
WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 8/26/2024, 1:15 PM
@SATW42 - THIS i respect
SATW42
SATW42 - 8/26/2024, 1:24 PM
@WruceBayne - I know I'm going to get hate for Homecoming, but that movie, in my opinion, is just so spider-man. Just a kid in school over his head trying to make his life work, without it being an origin story. A natural tie to the villain that legimately shocked me (and the audience I saw it with) and the car ride with Vulture eyeing parker in the rearview window are just fantastic stuff. While we had spidey in Civil War, this was TRULY spidey in the MCU, and it was pretty damn near perfect. Yes it had Tony, but it probably relied on outside MCU characters less than Far From Home and No way home.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/26/2024, 1:35 PM
@SATW42 - I agree

That Vulture reveal was so good and classic Spidey soap opera shit!!.
WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 8/26/2024, 1:42 PM
@SATW42 - 100% agree. The Vulture wasn’t some world ending threat, he was a high tech local thief that was right up the alley of a pretty much inexperienced superhero.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/26/2024, 1:15 PM
Honestly , I don’t like ranking MCU movies anymore since they are so many and honestly I enjoy all of them to varying degrees though some are definitely weaker/lesser than others (the worst one for me is TDW which is just mediocre).

Anyway , good list though Josh.

Speaking of Vol 3 , Gunn’s writing for High Evolutionary makes me so excited to see his take on Lex!!.

User Comment Image
MercwithMouth
MercwithMouth - 8/26/2024, 1:18 PM
Black Panther over Infinity War? Wow...ballsy.

1. Infinity War
2. Winter Soldier
3. Endgame

The rest are interchangeable.
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 8/26/2024, 1:28 PM
@MercwithMouth - I agree with this. While I like the Winter Soldier more, Infinity War is better.

I grew with my parents constantly watching spy movies and The Winter Soldier hits that core part of me. Marvel or not it's still a great spy thriller
HulkisHoly
HulkisHoly - 8/26/2024, 1:21 PM
1. Infinity War
2. Endgame
3. No Way Home
4. GotG
5. Winter Soldier
6. Avengers
7. Civil War
8. First Avenger
9. Ragnarok
10. DP & Wolverine
dragon316
dragon316 - 8/26/2024, 1:23 PM
1 end game , 10 infinity war
DravenCorvis
DravenCorvis - 8/26/2024, 1:25 PM
"we're now attempting the impossible by ranking our top 10 from, well, great to even greater!"

Even if it was, I know you'd crack it, buddy.

You plucky, list making sumbitch.

Even if you had to recycle most of the list to get it done, you'd get it done.

I believe in you!
cubichy
cubichy - 8/26/2024, 1:30 PM
Dude, Guardians 3 was crap and doesn't belong and Deadpool and wolverine, was a terrible movie, without the nostalgia, not worth watching, those 2 do not belong. The rest of the list is good. I would put NWH towards the end, no way it gets #2. I would add thor1 and cap1 to the list. MCU needs to bring back the quality of those stories and movies and leave the slapstick comedy.
tb86
tb86 - 8/26/2024, 1:32 PM
1) Avengers: Infinity War
2) Captain America: Civil War
3) Avengers: Endgame
4) Spider-Man: No Way Home
5) The Avengers
6) Captain America: The Winter Soldier
7) Thor: Ragnarok
8) Black Panther
9) Guardians of the Galaxy
10) Iron Man
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 8/26/2024, 1:38 PM
End Game is nowhere near as good as Infinity War. I don't even believe it should be top 10.

Not going to make a list, but I was surprised not to see THOR: Ragnarok, The first GotG, and Spiderman: Homecoming not in that list or at least kicking around 'honorable mentions.'

(I personally love Universal's/MARVEL's The Incredible Hulk. I understand why it wouldn't be in most people's, if anyone's, top 10/honorable mentions).
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 8/26/2024, 1:47 PM
Oh, hey @joshwilding , could u sometime in the future near the release of Superman as a top 10 DCEU to definitely closing that chapter. I'm all 4 the new regime and am glad Snyder's out, but I'm just curious.
Thanks dude.
Omario
Omario - 8/26/2024, 1:48 PM
1. Endgame
2. Infinity War
3. Avengers
4. No Way Home
5. Deadpool Wolverine
6. Black Panther
7. Civil War
8. Winter Soldier
9. Guardians of the Galaxy 3
10. Iron Man

Honorables: Homecoming, Ragnarok, Guardians
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 8/26/2024, 1:48 PM
To each their own, but Iron Man feels like it should be top 5. Everything in that movie from the emotional beats to comedy was damn near perfect, and jumpstarted the whole MCU.
abd00bie
abd00bie - 8/26/2024, 1:52 PM
Deadpool and Wolverine shouldn't even be on this list, the movie was inconsequential to the MCU (when they said it ranked a 8/10). Is the 8 in the room with us? lol Sure it made bank but on a 10 best MCU movies list? Hmm...
DPSNUMBER1
DPSNUMBER1 - 8/26/2024, 2:08 PM
Yeah sure. Endgame for me is one the biggest let-downs I ever had in a Comic Book Movie and it's nowhere near in my top 10. Infinity War is much more entertaining in every way and it's not even close. I only watch the Final Battle from Endgame as it is the only redeemable and entertaining thing from that film. I will never forget how disappointed I was about what they did with the Hulk and I'm still confused about the big plot hole related to Steve Rogers in the end of the film that contradicts the whole time travel rules that were established in the beginning.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder