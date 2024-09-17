Marvel Studios Casting Director Hints At Potential MCU Role For The Legendary Meryl Streep

Marvel Studios Casting Director Hints At Potential MCU Role For The Legendary Meryl Streep

Could Meryl Streep join the Marvel Cinematic Universe? It may seem unlikely, but casting director Sarah Halley Finn has hinted that the legendary actress may have had some conversations with the studio...

News
By MarkCassidy - Sep 17, 2024 03:09 PM EST
Filed Under: Marvel Studios

Every so often, rumors that Marvel Studios has been in talks with some of the true Hollywood icons (Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, Steven Spielberg) about potentially boarding an upcoming project do the rounds.

Though these reports don't usually pick up any steam, Kevin Feige and co. probably have spoken to pretty much every in-demand actor (or their agents) you can think of at some point or another - this doesn't mean they've officially been in negotiations for a specific role.

Last year, there was some internet scuttlebutt that the legendary Meryl Streep might have taken a meeting with the studio, and during last night's Agatha All Along premiere event, casting director Sarah Halley Finn hinted that this may have been accurate.

We don't need to list off Streep's numerous roles and accolades, but she has mostly avoided big studio blockbuster fare over the years. As Halley Finn suggests in the video interview below, it may simply be a case of waiting for the right part to come along.

Halley Finn was also asked about Robert Downey Jr. returning as Doctor Doom, but wasn't willing to divulge any more than we already know.

The new series focuses on Kathryn Hahn’s character, Agatha Harkness, from the acclaimed Marvel Studios’ series WandaVision, as she sets off on a dangerous, mysterious adventure filled with trials and tribulations. Showrunner Jac Schaeffer, who was the creative force behind WandaVision, directs the pilot episode.

"In Agatha All Along, the infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth Teen helps break her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches’ Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they’re missing. Together, Agatha and this mysterious Teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road…"

In addition to Kathryn Hahn, Agatha All Along stars Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Paul Adelstein, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Okwui Okpokwasili, with Debra Jo Rupp, with Patti LuPone, and Aubrey Plaza. The executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Mary Livanos and Jac Schaeffer. The directors for the series include Jac Schaeffer, Rachel Goldberg and Gandja Montiero.

Marvel Television’s Agatha All Along premieres September 18 at 6:00 p.m. PT/9:00 p.m. ET, with the first two episodes, exclusively on Disney+.

AGATHA ALL ALONG Showrunner Jac Schaeffer On SCARLET WITCH Movie Rumors: Fingers Crossed
Related:

AGATHA ALL ALONG Showrunner Jac Schaeffer On SCARLET WITCH Movie Rumors: "Fingers Crossed"
Ranking Marvel Studios' 10 Highest-Grossing Movies Following DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE's Record-Breaking Success
Recommended For You:

Ranking Marvel Studios' 10 Highest-Grossing Movies Following DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE's Record-Breaking Success
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 9/17/2024, 3:00 PM
“NOW, a warning?!”
bobevanz
bobevanz - 9/17/2024, 3:03 PM
Easy 20m bag lol who wouldn't do it. Going to Whiplash tomorrow night! And this Saturday it's Batman Day! They're bringing back Mask of The Phantasm and Batman Forever on Friday, then I'm seeing 89 on Saturday woo hoo!
bobevanz
bobevanz - 9/17/2024, 3:04 PM
Also it's the 15th anniversary of Community! #sixseasonsandamovie
HammerLegFoot
HammerLegFoot - 9/17/2024, 3:03 PM
I came here to yell "She was in the first Guardians movie!" But then I remember that was the other one. Thats on me. My bad.
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 9/17/2024, 3:05 PM
@HammerLegFoot - Glad to know I'm not the only person who occasionally gets Meryl Streep and Glen Close confused. And don't get me started on Jessica Chastain and Bryce Dallas Howard.
HammerLegFoot
HammerLegFoot - 9/17/2024, 3:07 PM
@Clintthahamster - Yea I was about to go all in until I really looked at her pic and said "wait a minute. Who are you?" Cast her a Madam Webb!
Goldboink
Goldboink - 9/17/2024, 3:31 PM
@HammerLegFoot -
They are Close though...
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 9/17/2024, 3:12 PM
User Comment Image
soberchimera
soberchimera - 9/17/2024, 3:14 PM
At this point, I wouldn’t be surprised if they made her Apocalypse.
EskimoJ
EskimoJ - 9/17/2024, 3:22 PM
[iNsErT bLaCk ChArAcTeR sUgGeStIoN]
WeaponXCII
WeaponXCII - 9/17/2024, 3:32 PM
She might have actually made a good Agatha Harkness, had Marvel not decided to de-age her. There is probably a good role out there for her, but there might not be a lot.
THEDARKKNIGHT1939
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 9/17/2024, 3:33 PM
She could have matched Rosemary Harris as Aunt May, but the MCU didn't treat that character as important as Raimi did.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder