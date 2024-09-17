Marvel Studios Casting Director Hints At Potential MCU Role For The Legendary Meryl Streep

Every so often, rumors that Marvel Studios has been in talks with some of the true Hollywood icons (Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, Steven Spielberg) about potentially boarding an upcoming project do the rounds.

Though these reports don't usually pick up any steam, Kevin Feige and co. probably have spoken to pretty much every in-demand actor (or their agents) you can think of at some point or another - this doesn't mean they've officially been in negotiations for a specific role.

Last year, there was some internet scuttlebutt that the legendary Meryl Streep might have taken a meeting with the studio, and during last night's Agatha All Along premiere event, casting director Sarah Halley Finn hinted that this may have been accurate.

We don't need to list off Streep's numerous roles and accolades, but she has mostly avoided big studio blockbuster fare over the years. As Halley Finn suggests in the video interview below, it may simply be a case of waiting for the right part to come along.

Halley Finn was also asked about Robert Downey Jr. returning as Doctor Doom, but wasn't willing to divulge any more than we already know.

Sarah Halley Finn says Meryl Streep can play "anything she wants" in Marvel. Has she been approached? "Maybe." But there hasn't been "the right role," yet. #AgathaAllAlong https://t.co/fovgx9Ba68 pic.twitter.com/E5QBwgcU7s — Variety (@Variety) September 17, 2024 Sarah Halley Finn can't say much about Robert Downey Jr. being cast in #AvengersDoomsday: "I cannot talk about that!...I think it is magnificent and earth-shattering and great." https://t.co/vUQvl2vi7J pic.twitter.com/OTiy1fY5zP — Variety (@Variety) September 17, 2024

The new series focuses on Kathryn Hahn’s character, Agatha Harkness, from the acclaimed Marvel Studios’ series WandaVision, as she sets off on a dangerous, mysterious adventure filled with trials and tribulations. Showrunner Jac Schaeffer, who was the creative force behind WandaVision, directs the pilot episode.

"In Agatha All Along, the infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth Teen helps break her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches’ Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they’re missing. Together, Agatha and this mysterious Teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road…"

In addition to Kathryn Hahn, Agatha All Along stars Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Paul Adelstein, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Okwui Okpokwasili, with Debra Jo Rupp, with Patti LuPone, and Aubrey Plaza. The executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Mary Livanos and Jac Schaeffer. The directors for the series include Jac Schaeffer, Rachel Goldberg and Gandja Montiero.

Marvel Television’s Agatha All Along premieres September 18 at 6:00 p.m. PT/9:00 p.m. ET, with the first two episodes, exclusively on Disney+.